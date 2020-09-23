Deepika Padukone to be summoned by NCB as evidence against her piles up: Reports

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is likely to be summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and her manager Karishma Prakash as part of the investigation in drug supply and drug usage probe the agency has undertaken. Other actresses like Sara Ali Khan, Rakulpreet Singh and Simone Khambhatta are expected to be summoned later this week. The names have come up after investigation of Rhea Chakraborty’s chats.

Deepika’s name had emerged in the drug abuse probe earlier this week after her WhatsApp conversations went viral. WhatsApp conversations have reportedly gone viral where the actress is allegedly asking for hash (or hashish, drug made from cannabis plant) from a certain person named ‘K’, who many believe is her manager, Karishma Prakash.

As per reports, a conversation on 28th October 2017 went something like this:

10:03 AM (+91-992——-) ‘D’ (believed to be Deepika): K…Maal you have?

10:05 AM (+91-961——-) ‘K’: I have but at home. I am at Bandra…

10:05, K: I can ask Amit if you want

10:07, Deepika: Yes!! Pllleeeeasssee

10:08, K: Amit has. He’s carrying it

10:12, Deepika: Hash na?

10:12, Deepika: Not weed

10:14, K: What time are you coming to Koko

10:15: Deepika: 1130/12ish

10:15: Deepika: Till what time is Shal there?

K: I think she said 11:30 because she needs to at the other place at 12

The Enforcement Directorate while investigating money laundering charges in the Sushant Singh Rajput case uncovered these chats and sent them to the NCB. At least 20 people including Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, and her brother Showik, have been arrested over investigation in the drug abuse probe.