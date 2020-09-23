Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Home Entertainment Deepika Padukone to be summoned by NCB as evidence against her piles up: Reports
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Deepika Padukone to be summoned by NCB as evidence against her piles up: Reports

Deepika's name had emerged in the drug abuse probe earlier this week after her WhatsApp conversations went viral.

OpIndia Staff
Deepika Padukone may be summoned by NCB (image courtesy: indianexpress.com)
159

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is likely to be summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and her manager Karishma Prakash as part of the investigation in drug supply and drug usage probe the agency has undertaken. Other actresses like Sara Ali Khan, Rakulpreet Singh and Simone Khambhatta are expected to be summoned later this week. The names have come up after investigation of Rhea Chakraborty’s chats.

Deepika’s name had emerged in the drug abuse probe earlier this week after her WhatsApp conversations went viral. WhatsApp conversations have reportedly gone viral where the actress is allegedly asking for hash (or hashish, drug made from cannabis plant) from a certain person named ‘K’, who many believe is her manager, Karishma Prakash.

As per reports, a conversation on 28th October 2017 went something like this:

10:03 AM (+91-992——-) ‘D’ (believed to be Deepika): K…Maal you have?

- Advertisement -

10:05 AM (+91-961——-) ‘K’: I have but at home. I am at Bandra…

10:05, K: I can ask Amit if you want

10:07, Deepika: Yes!! Pllleeeeasssee

10:08, K: Amit has. He’s carrying it

10:12, Deepika: Hash na?

10:12, Deepika: Not weed

10:14, K: What time are you coming to Koko

10:15: Deepika: 1130/12ish

10:15: Deepika: Till what time is Shal there?

K: I think she said 11:30 because she needs to at the other place at 12

The Enforcement Directorate while investigating money laundering charges in the Sushant Singh Rajput case uncovered these chats and sent them to the NCB. At least 20 people including Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, and her brother Showik, have been arrested over investigation in the drug abuse probe.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdeepika padukone, deepika padukone drugs, deepika padukone ncb
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

India and China issue joint statement following 6th round of Senior Commanders’ meeting, agree to stop sending more troops to frontline

OpIndia Staff -
India and China have issued a joint statement in the aftermath of the 6th rounds of Senior Commanders' meeting between the two countries.
Read more
News Reports

Casting director of Rhea Chakraborty’s debut film ‘Jalebi’ among 10 Bollywood personalities to have died in the past few months. Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
A post containing the list of recent deaths of Bollywood celebs and the alleged reasons behind their deaths is being widely shared.
Read more

‘Are your breasts real? Can I touch?’ Actress Sherlyn Chopra accuses KWAN talent agency co-founder of sexual misconduct

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra on Tuesday took to Twitter to call out sexual misconduct of KWAN talent agency co-founder Anirban Blah.

Nikhil Dwivedi, filmmaker and director of talent agency owned by Salman Khan, claims latter did not buy stakes in KWAN. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Uniworld Big Talent (UBT) owned by Salman Khan, holds major stakes in Big Bang Media Venture, the holding company which owns KWAN.

Delhi riots: Tahir Hussain and Ishrat Jahan among five others accused of receiving Rs 1.61 crores to instigate riots, ‘manage’ anti-CAA protests

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The police have stated that Ishrat Jahan had used a part of the cash she received to purchase weapons for the riots.

Mumbai Police made actress Payal Ghosh wait till 2 AM, did not file sexual assault complaint against Anurag Kashyap: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The BMC declared her society a containment zone to prevent the actress from filing a complaint.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Are your breasts real? Can I touch?’ Actress Sherlyn Chopra accuses KWAN talent agency co-founder of sexual misconduct

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra on Tuesday took to Twitter to call out sexual misconduct of KWAN talent agency co-founder Anirban Blah.
Read more
News Reports

Nikhil Dwivedi, filmmaker and director of talent agency owned by Salman Khan, claims latter did not buy stakes in KWAN. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Uniworld Big Talent (UBT) owned by Salman Khan, holds major stakes in Big Bang Media Venture, the holding company which owns KWAN.
Read more
News Reports

NCB summons KWAN Agency CEO. Did you know Anurag Kashyap aide and film producer Madhu Mantena co-founded KWAN as well as Phantom films

OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, until now, all the big Bollywood names which have emerged in the NCB's probe have links with KWAN Agency
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police made actress Payal Ghosh wait till 2 AM, did not file sexual assault complaint against Anurag Kashyap: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The BMC declared her society a containment zone to prevent the actress from filing a complaint.
Read more
News Reports

Casting director of Rhea Chakraborty’s debut film ‘Jalebi’ among 10 Bollywood personalities to have died in the past few months. Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
A post containing the list of recent deaths of Bollywood celebs and the alleged reasons behind their deaths is being widely shared.
Read more
News Reports

‘Maal you have?’ Deepika Padukone’s name emerges in the Bollywood drug abuse probe as NCB investigation intensifies

OpIndia Staff -
In a sensational revelation, Bollywood's top actress Deepika Padukone's name has emerged in the latest drug abuse probe carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)
Read more

Latest News

Media

Anchor of unreliable entertainment show ‘Reliable Sources’ tries to downplay Democrat threats over Supreme Court nomination

OpIndia Staff -
Brian Stelter is the anchor of unreliable entertainment show 'Reliable Sources' on CNN.
Read more
News Reports

Facebook moves to SC challenging Raghav Chadha’s summons, says they are answerable to Union govt, not a Delhi assembly panel

OpIndia Staff -
The plea filed by the Supreme Court also said that the summons violates the right of the petitioner to remain silent and his right to privacy, which are fundamental rights.
Read more
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone to be summoned by NCB as evidence against her piles up: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is likely to be summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and her manager Karishma Prakash as part of the investigation in drug supply and drug usage probe the agency has undertaken.
Read more
News Reports

‘Petitioners against Sudarshan TV want to bypass centre, statements being misrepresented’: Madhu Kishwar seeks intervention in SC

OpIndia Staff -
Madhu Purnima Kishwar's petition stated that the plea against the airing of the Sudarshan TV's 'UPSC Jihad' show has been filed to bypass the centre, which has the authority to determine free speech and is more equipped to carry out an investigation.
Read more
Entertainment

Goa Police arrests actress Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Ahmed Bombay for assaulting and molesting her

OpIndia Staff -
Born and brought up in United Arab Emirates, Sam is an ad-filmmaker and a producer. He had done projects with celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone amongst others.
Read more
News Reports

India and China issue joint statement following 6th round of Senior Commanders’ meeting, agree to stop sending more troops to frontline

OpIndia Staff -
India and China have issued a joint statement in the aftermath of the 6th rounds of Senior Commanders' meeting between the two countries.
Read more
News Reports

Casting director of Rhea Chakraborty’s debut film ‘Jalebi’ among 10 Bollywood personalities to have died in the past few months. Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
A post containing the list of recent deaths of Bollywood celebs and the alleged reasons behind their deaths is being widely shared.
Read more
News Reports

‘Are your breasts real? Can I touch?’ Actress Sherlyn Chopra accuses KWAN talent agency co-founder of sexual misconduct

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra on Tuesday took to Twitter to call out sexual misconduct of KWAN talent agency co-founder Anirban Blah.
Read more
Entertainment

Dia Mirza denies allegations of drug abuse, seeks legal action

OpIndia Staff -
Diz Mirza "strongly refuted" and "categorically" denied the "false" and "baseless" allegations levelled with mala fide intentions.
Read more
News Reports

Nikhil Dwivedi, filmmaker and director of talent agency owned by Salman Khan, claims latter did not buy stakes in KWAN. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Uniworld Big Talent (UBT) owned by Salman Khan, holds major stakes in Big Bang Media Venture, the holding company which owns KWAN.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
454,715FollowersFollow
16,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com