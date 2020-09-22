In a sensational revelation, Bollywood’s top actress Deepika Padukone’s name has emerged in the latest drug abuse probe carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). WhatsApp conversations have reportedly gone viral where the actress is allegedly asking for hash (or hashish, drug made from cannabis plant) from a certain person named ‘K’, who many believe is her manager, Karishma Prakash.

Prakash has now been summoned by the NCB for questioning. The update comes after Rhea Chakraborty’s talent manager Jaya Saha’s name appeared in some of the text messages with the former. As reported by Republic, both, ‘D’ and ‘K’ were part of WhatsApp group discussing drugs. Republic has confirmed that the ‘D’ in drugs chat is Deepika Padukone.

As per Republic, the conversation on 28th October, 2017 went something like this:

10:03 AM (+91-992——-) ‘D’ (believed to be Deepika): K…Maal you have?

10:05 AM (+91-961——-) ‘K’: I have but at home. I am at Bandra…

10:05, K: I can ask Amit if you want

10:07, Deepika: Yes!! Pllleeeeasssee

10:08, K: Amit has. He’s carrying it

10:12, Deepika: Hash na?

10:12, Deepika: Not weed

10:14, K: What time are you coming to Koko

10:15: Deepika: 1130/12ish

10:15: Deepika: Till what time is Shal there?

K: I think she said 11:30 because she needs to at the other place at 12

Another conversation between ‘N’ and ‘J’, accessed by Times Now, two people are reportedly discussing procurement of MDMA, the banned drug.

As per the chats, N messaged J, “You promised me, get me some nice MD (apparently referring to MDMA) in Bombay and we will party together.”

To which, J replied, “How you are making me into a peddler. However, your wish is my command.”

In another WhatsApp exchanges, J messaged ‘S’, “Hello, I’m sending the CBD oil with Jinal today.” To which, S said, “Thank you.”

‘N’ and ‘S’ are believed to be top Bollywood actresses while ‘J’ is believed to be Jaya Saha.

Jaya Saha’s name had appeared during interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty where talking to Rhea on November 25, 2019, Jaya had advised, “Use 4 drops in tea or water and let him (presumably Sushant Singh Rajput) sip it… Give it 30-40 minutes to kick in”. Thank you so much,” Rhea had texted Jaya Saha. To that, Jaya had replied to Rhea saying “No problem bro, hope it helps”.

Rhea was arrested on 9th September and is currently lodged in Byculla jail.

Drug-link up

Karishma Prasad and Jaya Saha worked with KWAN Talent Management Agency in Mumbai which was co-founded by film producer Madhu Mantena Varma. He was earlier married to fashion designer Masaba Gupta and Bollywood actress Nandana Sen, daughter of Nobel laureate Amartya Sen. He also co-founded Phantom Films with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap along with Vikas Bahl and Vikramaditya Motwane. Phantom Films was dissolved after October 2018 #MeToo allegations on Vikas Bahl where he was accused of sexually harassing an actress. Recently, Anurag Kashyap, too, was accused of sexually assaulting an actress, Payal Ghosh.