Thursday, September 24, 2020
Delhi Police rebuts fake news by NDTV that Kapil Mishra named as a whistle-blower in Delhi riots case

Delhi police also said that NDTV lied that Delhi riots started when Kapil Mishra was at Maujpur, because it started several hours before

OpIndia Staff
Controversial news channel NDTV was caught peddling yet another fake news today, which was rebutted by Delhi police. Responding to a news item by NDTV saying that BJP leader Kapil Mishra has been termed as whistle blower by Delhi police in the Delhi riots case, the Delhi Police clarified that it is fake news.

The news report by NDTV aired on 23rd September had said that Kapil Mishra has been termed as a whistle blower. The report had alleged that Delhi Police is ignoring the ‘role of Kapil Mishra’ despite his ‘hate speeches’. NDTV also alleged that Delhi Police is downplaying the ‘provocative speech’ of the BJP leader, and reported that police have said that the accused in the riots have made false allegations against Mishra.

The NDTV anchor also alleged that Kapil Mishra was equally responsible for the Delhi riots as the other accused, quoting his speech where he had asked the Delhi Police to clear the roads blocked by anti-CAA protestors.

But the Delhi Police have denied the allegations made by NDTV in its report, saying it is far from the truth. Delhi Police have neither referred to Kapil Mishra as a whistle-blower, nor have written it, a statement issued by the official Twitter handle of the Delhi police said.

“Perhaps the narrative of the anchor would have been complete if the Delhi Police had not taken full statement of Kapil Mishra. But probe does not happen in studio in front of camera. Hurt by the detailed statement of Kapil Mishra given on record, the anchor has tried to mislead the audience by ignoring the true whistle-blowers (who are protected witnesses)”, the statement added.

The police also rebutted the claim made by NDTV that riots had started when Kapil Mishra was present at Maujpur. The investigation has showed that the riots and stone-pelting had started at around 11 AM on 23rd February as part of well-planned conspiracy. The first injured in the riots was admitted at hospital at 12:15 PM, while Kapil Mishra had reached Maujpur at 3.30 PM on that day. This shows that anti-CAA protestors had started attacking the public and police in the morning of 23rd February itself, before Kapil Mishra reached Maujpur.

‘The anchor has maliciously tried to weave a fiction by hiding these facts. But NDTV’s own report that the DCP was wearing anti-riot gear and stone pelting was going on, knowingly or unknowingly supports the version mentioned in the charge sheet that stone-pelting had started around 11 AM itself’, the statement by Delhi Police further added.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

