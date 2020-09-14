Monday, September 14, 2020
On Hindi Diwas, veteran actor Dharmendra shares his love for languages through this clip, wins the Internet

The nostalgic clip shared by Dharmendra brought back so many memories for netizens and celebrities who showered their love for the language and actor.

OpIndia Staff
Parimal Tripathi
Dharmendra shared clip of Chupke Chupke on Hindi Diwas (Image: screengrab from Movie Chupke Chupke)
14th September is celebrated as Hindi Diwas and veteran actor Dharmendra shared his love for the language in the best possible way. He shared a tweet in which he wrote that he loves every language and he has enjoyed Hindi during his acting career. He shared a clip from the film Chupke Chupke in the tweet.

Netizens showered love over nostalgic clip

The nostalgic clip brought back so many memories for netizens and celebrities who showered their love for the language and actor.

Chupke Chupke and Dharmendra role as Hindi speaking driver

Chupke Chupke, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, revolves around Parimal Tripathi, who is a botany professor. He falls in love with Sulekha Chaturvedi, played by Sharmila Tagore. Sulekha’s brother-in-law Raghavendra Kumar Sharma, played by Om Prakash, is obsessed with the Hindi language and had asked Sulekha’s father, Haripad Chaturvedi, played by David Abraham Cheulkar, to arrange a driver who can speak in “shudh Hindi” without mixing it with other languages like English. As Raghavendra has never seen Parimal, he decides to pretend as a driver and play a prank on him.

From dialogues, such as, “bhojan to humne laupathgamini sthal par hi kar liya tha (I had lunch at the railway station),” to “ab T-O, to, D-O, do, toh G-O, goo kyon nahi hota? (When T-O, to, D-O, do, then why G-O is not GOO” and “Saheb wo Phthisis ka kya hoga (Sir, what about Phthisis),” the movie has so many moments that will leave you in splits. After all who can forget the prankster “ek din ka chowkidar” Parimal Tripathi who was a “Ghaas Phoos Ka Doctor” but became Hindi-bhashi driver Pyaremohan Allahbadi anyway!

