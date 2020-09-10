Thursday, September 10, 2020
Home News Reports Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal fact-checks Subramanian Swamy on JEE aspirants issue
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal fact-checks Subramanian Swamy on JEE aspirants issue

The Minister said that out of the 8.58 lakh JEE Mains applicants, nearly 6.35 lakhs had appeared for the exam. He added that both the central and respective state governments assured all possible assistance to the students.

OpIndia Staff
Education minister fact-checks Subramanian Swamy's claims on the number of JEE applicants
Ramesh Pokhriyal (L) and Subramanian Swamy (R)
9

Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday fact-checked his own party colleague BJP MP Subramanian Swamy after the senior leader took to social media to put misleading numbers pertaining to the total number of students who had attended the recently held JEE exams.

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Twitter had claimed that only 8 lakh students out of the 18 lakh who had downloaded the JEE admit card actually appeared for the exam.

The senior BJP leader, who was advocating for the postponement of the NEET-JEE examination for the last few weeks, said that the decision to conduct JEE exams was a disgrace for the nation that extolled ‘Vidhya and Gyan’.

Responding to the claims made by Subramanian Swamy, the Union Minister for Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank placed some facts pertaining to the recently held JEE exams. The Union Minister said that the number of applicants were 8.58 lakhs and not 18 lakhs as Swamy suggested.

- Advertisement -

The Minister said that out of the 8.58 lakh JEE Mains applicants, nearly 6.35 lakhs had appeared for the exam. He added that both the central and respective state governments assured all possible assistance to the students. This entire effort displayed the spirit of cooperative federalism, the Education Minister added.

Rejecting the claims of low attendance during the JEE exams, the Union Minister added that the JEE exams are held twice in a year. Dr Pokriyal pointed out that several students who did not appear for the exam in September may have done well in the January exam hence may not have to sit for the exam held recently.

“We are ascertaining those numbers,” the minister said adding that any further delay in the exams would not have been in the interest of students and their plans for college admissions.

Explaining the rationale for holding exams amidst the pandemic, Dr Pokhriyal said, “Any further delay of the exams would not have been in the interest of our hardworking students and their plans for college admissions. Our NDA Government has always been unwavering regarding student welfare and student safety. We will always work for the interests of our youth.”

Swami shifts goalposts when fact-checked

After getting fact-checked by the Education minister, Subramanian Swamy changed tracks. He then claimed that the the number of JEE applicants mentioned by the ministry in court and mentioned by the minister in his reply were different.

Without bothering to explain why he had claimed the number 18 lakhs, that is more than twice the original number, Swamy stated that the Education Minister’s statement that the number of applicants for JEE was 8.5 lakhs did not match with what the ministry had submitted at the Supreme Court.

Swamy’s tweet

The JEE Mains 2020 examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency from September 1 to 6, 2020, at various centres across the country. The tentative date for the declaration of result is September 11.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJEE exams, Swamy BJP, Education ministry, JEE results
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal fact-checks Subramanian Swamy on JEE aspirants issue

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier on Wednesday, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Twitter had claimed that only 8 lakh out of the 18 lakh who had downloaded the JEE admit card actually appeared for the exam.
Read more
News Reports

#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag trends on Twitter. Read why

OpIndia Staff -
#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag was trending on Twitter from Wednesday night through Thursday morning when it became one of the top trends.
Read more

US State Dept releases detailed account of abuses perpetrated against Uyghur Muslims by Chinese Communist Party

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The web page accounts the targeted campaign unleashed by the Communist Party of China against Uyghur women, men, and children, and members of other Turkic Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang, China.

Congress trolls circulate document claiming Kangana Ranaut was issued demolition notice in 2018, Kangana says it’s related to different property and Sharad Pawar answerable...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut said that document circulated by Congress trolls is related to her residential flat and the building belongs to Sharad Pawar

Indian Railways busts racket that was gaming the tatkal ticket system for Coronavirus special trains, makes over 900 arrests

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Indian Railway busted a sophisticated ring of touts who used 'Real Mango' software to illegally book tatkal ticket for trains

When the entire film fraternity came out in support of Sanjay Dutt, who was accused under TADA in connection with 1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood luminaries such as Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Bhatt, Dilip Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Yash Chopra and several others had showed up outside Thane Jail in solidarity with Sanjay Dutt in 1994

Recently Popular

News Reports

War of words continues: India Today’s Rahul Kanwal refers to Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, Republic says ‘take a chill pill’

OpIndia Staff -
India Today’s Rahul Kanwal called Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, referred to his channel is 'banana republic'.
Read more
Media

It’s time to stop blaming Arnab Goswami and analyse how the pioneers of TV media have contributed to this fall

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Most of this written content has one underlying theme – It is Arnab Goswami who is responsible for the fall of the English TV media!
Read more
News Reports

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan says his family kept him locked up for a year, forcefully gave psychiatric drugs

OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said that his family kept him under house arrest for a year and forcefully gave him medication.
Read more
News Reports

25 Bollywood celebrities named by Rhea and Showik in their interrogation by NCB for involvement in drug dealing: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB has so far arrested 9 people in the drug case, including Rhea and her brother Showik.
Read more
News Reports

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife’s sister Farah Khan Ali, whose husband was once caught with drugs, extends support to Rhea Chakraborty

OpIndia Staff -
Despite not even knowing Rhea, Farah Khan's sentiments were so flared up with the news of her arrest that she took to Twitter to vent her anger against Times Now's Navika Kumar.
Read more
Entertainment

We will stand by you to ‘smash the patriarchy’, only if u hate Modi: Bollywood ‘liberals’ and their glaring hypocrisy

Nirwa Mehta -
Bollywood 'liberals' will do themselves a favour if they just own up and accept that they're just as hypocritical as the ones they seem to be opposing.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal fact-checks Subramanian Swamy on JEE aspirants issue

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier on Wednesday, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Twitter had claimed that only 8 lakh out of the 18 lakh who had downloaded the JEE admit card actually appeared for the exam.
Read more
News Reports

#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag trends on Twitter. Read why

OpIndia Staff -
#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag was trending on Twitter from Wednesday night through Thursday morning when it became one of the top trends.
Read more
Crime

Mumbai: 12th pass Alfaz Jamani arrested for stalking, blackmailing and child pornography using Instagram photos of minor girls

OpIndia Staff -
20-year-old Alfaz Jamani arrested by Mumbai Police cyber cell for child pornography and blackmail of minor girls through their Instagram accounts.
Read more
News Reports

US State Dept releases detailed account of abuses perpetrated against Uyghur Muslims by Chinese Communist Party

OpIndia Staff -
The web page accounts the targeted campaign unleashed by the Communist Party of China against Uyghur women, men, and children, and members of other Turkic Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang, China.
Read more
News Reports

Congress trolls circulate document claiming Kangana Ranaut was issued demolition notice in 2018, Kangana says it’s related to different property and Sharad Pawar answerable...

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut said that document circulated by Congress trolls is related to her residential flat and the building belongs to Sharad Pawar
Read more
News Reports

Indian Railways busts racket that was gaming the tatkal ticket system for Coronavirus special trains, makes over 900 arrests

OpIndia Staff -
Indian Railway busted a sophisticated ring of touts who used 'Real Mango' software to illegally book tatkal ticket for trains
Read more
News Reports

Aaj Tak faces embarrassment as women protestors shout Aaj Tak Murdabad slogans on live TV

OpIndia Staff -
Aaj Tak reporter Mausami Singh was also snubbed by the operator of a JCB machine when she went to talk to him.
Read more
News Reports

Anurag Kashyap admits he didn’t want to work with Sushant Singh Rajput, thought the late actor was a ‘problematic man’

OpIndia Staff -
Anurag Kashyap shared screenshot of his messages with Sushant Singh Rajput's manager saying that he did not want to work with Sushant
Read more
News Reports

Darjeeling based journalist granted anticipatory bail by Calcutta High Court after Mamata Banerjee govt files case against him

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal govt had slammed IPC section 505 against journalist and Dareeling Chronicle editor Upendra Pradhan
Read more
News Reports

Read Republic TV’s statement over their reporters being arrested by Maharashtra police on charges of ‘trespassing’

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV has stated that its journalists have been arrested and jailed under false charges by the Uddhav government after they made some inquiries with the security guard of a certain house in Karjat.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
448,135FollowersFollow
320,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com