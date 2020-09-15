Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Home News Reports 'We are answerable only to the Govt of India': Facebook rejects Delhi assembly committee's...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘We are answerable only to the Govt of India’: Facebook rejects Delhi assembly committee’s summons

"The regulation of intermediaries like Facebook fall within the exclusive authority of the Union of India. Given that the matters are under consideration by Parliament, we object to the notice and request you recall it," Facebook has reportedly replied to the summons by Raghav Chadha's committee.

OpIndia Staff
Facebook snubs Delhi govt; infuriated AAP MLA accuses it of hiding facts
Raghav Chadha irked after Facebook snubs Delhi Assembly committee summons (Photo Credits: Scroll)
1

On Tuesday, Facebook India snubbed the Delhi government after it had issued summons to the social media giant to testify before the Delhi Assembly ‘Peace and Harmony committee’ led by AAP’s Raghav Chaddha on September 15. The summons was issued to Managing Director and Vice-President Ajit Mohan over complaints of ‘deliberate inaction’ by Facebook against hate speech that culminated in the Delhi riots.

Facebook snubs Delhi government

In its statement, Facebook India declined to attend the hearing of the committee, citing that they have already testified before a Parliamentary Standing Committee in early September for ‘safeguarding citizen’s rights’.

It stated, “The regulation of intermediaries like Facebook fall within the exclusive authority of the Union of India. Given that the matters are under consideration by Parliament, we object to the notice and request you recall it.” The social media giant further emphasised the subject of ‘law and order’ in the Union Territory of Delhi falls under the Union government.

Raghav Chadha takes offence; issues new summons to Facebook

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, the head of the committee, was irked after being snubbed by Facebook. Labelling it as a ‘disregard’ to the ‘privilege’ of the committee, he informed that summons would be issued to the social media platform yet again. He alleged that Facebook is trying to hide crucial facts in connection to the riots.

- Advertisement -

Raghav stated, “Facebook’s refusal to appear before the committee is an attempt to conceal crucial facts in relation to its role in the Delhi riots. A fresh summons will be issued to it in line with principles of natural justice.”

Alleged links between AAP and Facebook management

Ankhi Das is the Public Policy Director, Facebook for India, and South & Central Asia. While the left-liberal jamaat has accused her of being a ‘BJP agent’, her old Facebook posts tell a different story. When the Aam Aadmi Party had shared a ‘Jhaadu Dance’ video prior to the Lok Sabha elections, Ankhi Das had dubbed it as a ‘cool campaign’.

Moreover, writing an opinion piece in ‘Daily-O’ titled, “The battle for Delhi on Facebook”, she had praised the Facebook campaign of the Aam Aadmi Party. Ankhi wrote, “Much like they did in the December 2013 Delhi elections, the Aam Aadmi Party had a much stronger ground game. Its street power merged seamlessly with its campaign strategies on Facebook.”

While suggesting that the BJP took its voters for granted, she insuinated, “The AAP’s success shows that no party – no matter how popular – can take the electorate or a good online strategy for granted.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsFacebook Delhi, Facebook office India, AAP MLA Delhi
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

Delwar Hossain Sayeedi: The man who is convicted for war crimes against Hindus and pro-Bangladeshi supporters in 1971 war

OpIndia Staff -
Delwar Hossain Sayeedi is a war criminal convicted for presiding over murders, rapes and forced conversions of Hindus and pro-Bangladeshis during the 1971 war
Read more
News Reports

Congress leaders including Shashi Tharoor and Digvijaya Singh extend support to Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid

OpIndia Staff -
Despite FIR blames Umar Khalid of hatching the conspiracy, Congress laments the arrest of the former JNU student
Read more

Food vloggers ‘Bong Eats’ comes out to defend Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid, call him an ‘independent voice’

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Bong Eats dedicated the song to Umar Khalid, suggesting that none can tame the 'independence' of the alleged conspirator of Delhi riots.

The Dream of Dravida Nadu: How the movement started with heroic speeches and ended in a damp anti-climax

Political History of India Suren -
For close to a quarter-century, the demand was for a separate State called Dravida Nadu. However, the DMK did not place much thrust on this demand after the first early years and completely abandoned it in 1963.

The simple reason PM Modi won’t say “China”

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
In other words, PM Modi cannot talk about China because Xi Jinping is not talking about India.

Tech in the time of pandemic: How Aarogya Setu app has been helping people in fighting the Chinese coronavirus

News Reports Nirwa Mehta -
Aarogya Setu: How India is using technology to fight the pandemic

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mahesh Bhatt wanted to name him Mohammad, says his son Rahul Bhatt, whom 26/11 conspirator David Headley wanted to recruit to ISI

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Bhatt had claimed that Mahesh never considered him like his son and wanted to name him ‘Mohammad.’
Read more
Entertainment

Dandekar sisters, celebrity stylist mysteriously delete their ‘Release Rhea’ Instagram post

OpIndia Staff -
Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend Shibani and her sister Anusha Dandekar, who had put up social media post demanding Rhea Chakraborty's release from NCB custody, have now mysteriously deleted their posts.
Read more
News Reports

NCB to summon 25 Bollywood celebrities as Rhea Chakraborty reveals Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet consumed drugs, Karan Johar’s party under scanner

OpIndia Staff -
In her statement to NCB, Rhea Chakraborty had reportedly accepted her role in procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
Social Media

Rana Ayyub is ‘male’? Netizens poke fun after ‘journalist’ shares COVID-19 negative test report

Jinit Jain -
Rana Ayyub had posted a COVID-19 negative test report on Twitter where the gender column had mentioned 'male'
Read more
News Reports

Nehru got AIIMS made, then why is Sonia Gandhi going abroad for ‘routine medical checkup’, netizens ask Shashi Tharoor

OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor faces criticism after Sonia Gandhi travels abroad for treatment as he had slammed Amit Shah for treatment in pvt hospital
Read more
News Reports

‘Jis thaali mein khaya, usi mein chhed kiya’: SP’s Jaya Bachchan attacks BJP’s Ravi Kishan over Bollywood drug abuse issue

OpIndia Staff -
Veteran Bollywood actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday attacked BJP MP Ravi Kishan for raising the drug abuse issue which is quite prevalent in Bollywood.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

‘We are answerable only to the Govt of India’: Facebook rejects Delhi assembly committee’s summons

OpIndia Staff -
Labelling it as a 'disregard' to the 'privilege' of the committee, Raghav Chadha stated that summons would be issued to Facebook again.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Delwar Hossain Sayeedi: The man who is convicted for war crimes against Hindus and pro-Bangladeshi supporters in 1971 war

OpIndia Staff -
Delwar Hossain Sayeedi is a war criminal convicted for presiding over murders, rapes and forced conversions of Hindus and pro-Bangladeshis during the 1971 war
Read more
News Reports

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife stands by her allegations, records statement with UP Police

OpIndia Staff -
Aaliya had accused Siddiqui of infidelity and had alleged that another family member was molested by his brother but the family hushed the issue up.
Read more
News Reports

‘I am now with BJP-RSS, will not let gundagardi happen in Maharashtra’: Navy officer who was assaulted by Sena goons

OpIndia Staff -
The retired Navy officer met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and stated that president's rule should be imposed in the state.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leaders including Shashi Tharoor and Digvijaya Singh extend support to Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid

OpIndia Staff -
Despite FIR blames Umar Khalid of hatching the conspiracy, Congress laments the arrest of the former JNU student
Read more
Social Media

Food vloggers ‘Bong Eats’ comes out to defend Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid, call him an ‘independent voice’

OpIndia Staff -
Bong Eats dedicated the song to Umar Khalid, suggesting that none can tame the 'independence' of the alleged conspirator of Delhi riots.
Read more
Political History of India

The Dream of Dravida Nadu: How the movement started with heroic speeches and ended in a damp anti-climax

Suren -
For close to a quarter-century, the demand was for a separate State called Dravida Nadu. However, the DMK did not place much thrust on this demand after the first early years and completely abandoned it in 1963.
Read more
Opinions

The simple reason PM Modi won’t say “China”

Abhishek Banerjee -
In other words, PM Modi cannot talk about China because Xi Jinping is not talking about India.
Read more
News Reports

Tech in the time of pandemic: How Aarogya Setu app has been helping people in fighting the Chinese coronavirus

Nirwa Mehta -
Aarogya Setu: How India is using technology to fight the pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Kaagaz Scanner: The India-made document scanner app that was praised by PM Modi in his Mann Ki Baat

Anurag -
Kaagaz Scanner – A mobile app to scan documents, lauded by PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,917FansLike
451,862FollowersFollow
14,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com