Friday, September 4, 2020
Home News Reports Facebook's India policy head is TMC MLA's Bahu, party acknowledges link, says she had...
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Facebook’s India policy head is TMC MLA’s Bahu, party acknowledges link, says she had met Mamata with her father-in-law: Reports

On Wednesday, in the Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting, the Trinamool members accepted that Ankhi Das has met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee along with her father-in-law.

OpIndia Staff
TMC admits to Ankhi Das' links with party
Ankhi Das (L) TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee (R)/source: Twitter
118

While the opposition and the left-liberal jamaat have hopped on the bandwagon to claim that Ankhi Das, the Public Policy Director in Facebook for India, and South & Central Asia, is a “BJP stooge’, Mamata Banerjee’s TMC members have admitted that Das has links with the party.

On Wednesday, in the Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting, the Trinamool members accepted that Das had met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee along with her father-in-law.

The admission of the TMC members came on the heels of Congress MPs’ allegations that Ankhi Das favoured BJP. When the Congress MPs reportedly alleged that Das had suggested that Facebook should not act against BJP’s Telangana MLA T Raja Singh in a hate-speech issue, the BJP members countered saying: “she is the daughter-in-law of a Trinamool lawmaker from West Bengal”. This is when Trinamool members in the panel accepted that Das has met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee along with her father-in-law.

TMC has accused Facebook of bias too

Until now, interestingly, the Trinamool Congress was also a part of the bandwagon which accused Facebook of bias towards PM Modi and BJP. In a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, West Bengal’s ruling party, the Trinamool Congress, said the company’s recent blocking of pages and accounts in the state pointed to the links it had with the BJP.

Ankhi Das’ father-in-law an erstwhile minister in the Govt of WB

- Advertisement -

It is no secret that Ankhi Das’ father-in-law is a senior Trinamool Congress member. Rabiranjan Chattopadhyay is the erstwhile minister for the departments of Technical Education and Training, Science and Technology and Biotechnology in the Government of West Bengal. He is also an MLA, elected from the Bardhaman Dakshin constituency on a TMC ticket.

The ‘political allegiance’ of Ankhi Das with TMC

In fact, CPI(M) had also tweeted last month that Ankhi Das was in charge of handling media affairs of Mamata Banerjee led TMC during the 2011 assembly elections and was an integral part of the election war room in Bardhaman from where her father-in-law contested. CPI(M) also alleged that AnkhiDas played a significant role during 2016 assembly elections in WB in advising TMC in their social media endeavour. 

Ankhi Das’ links with TMC and AAP

Moreover, Ankhi Das’s old Facebook posts also suggest that she has been in awe of the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. In her post in December 2013, Ankhi Das had expressed open admiration for Mamata Banerjee’s political campaign of ‘poribortan (transformation)’.

In March Prior to the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, she had organised a ‘Facebook Talkslive’ with Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata Town Hall. The event was also graced by ‘journalist’ Madhu Trehan who runs the left-propaganda website, News Laundry.

Ankhi Das has also been found praising AAP for its campaigns on several occasions.

Many opposition leaders have been harping on the issue that Ankhi’s twin sister is a member of ABVP, the student wing affiliated to RSS. But Ankhi’s own political leanings and links do not seem to have garnered enough interests to allege ‘bias’ for them.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsFacebook Ankhi Das controversy, Facebook bias, Facebook political bias
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

BJP worker dies while in police custody: Here is what BJP alleges, what the family wants and how the police defending itself

OpIndia Staff -
After BJP worker Anupkumar Roy died in police custody in West Bengal, family and BJP has accused TMC of using police to kill rivals
Read more
Editor's picks

OpIndia Vs Facebook: Reducing page reach from 20 lakhs to 2 lakhs, taking months to respond to emails

OpIndia Staff -
After sending 22 emails (yes, 22 emails), most of which were to remind that our previous mails were not addressed, they sent us some of our posts from December 2019 and told us that our page did not follow the image policy.
Read more

Delhi riot accused Asif Iqbal Tanha, who wanted turn India into an ‘Islamic country’, denied bail in Delhi Riots case: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Days after confessing that he wanted to turn India into an 'Islamic' country, Delhi riots accused Asif Iqbal Tanha has been denied bail

Fake news and Left bias: Essay by assessor is testament to not just her bias, but also that of IFCN and websites it certifies

Media Nupur J Sharma -
Kanchan Kaur in the employee of IFCN (International Fact-Checking Network) who decides which website gets the IFCN certification in India and which portal does not.

Horrifying visuals of businessman Swapnil Walke stabbed in Goa go viral, two arrested, third accused Sheikh Mustafa on the run

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
South Goa based jeweler identified as Swapnil Walke was stabbed by a group of thieves on Wednesday in the broad daylight

“Living Media not a media company any more than Osama was a Buddhist monk”: Former India Today employee hits out at company’s “culture of...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former India Today employee calls out the media house's subterfuge, claiming that it has degenerated into a racket

Recently Popular

Social Media

‘Nasal voice’, ‘short height’ and much more: Read why netizens are unhappy over Saif Ali Khan playing Raavan in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush

OpIndia Staff -
Saif Ali Khan to play the role of Lankesh Raavan in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, the next venture by Tanhaji director Om Raut.
Read more
News Reports

Horrifying visuals of businessman Swapnil Walke stabbed in Goa go viral, two arrested, third accused Sheikh Mustafa on the run

OpIndia Staff -
South Goa based jeweler identified as Swapnil Walke was stabbed by a group of thieves on Wednesday in the broad daylight
Read more
News Reports

‘Mumbai feels like Pakistan occupied Kashmir’: Kangana Ranaut hits out after Sanjay Raut’s rant against her on Sena mouthpiece Saamana

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had asked actress Kangana Ranaut to not to travel back to Mumbai after she had expressed fear stating that that the city police force was more threatening to her than the 'movie mafia'.
Read more
News Reports

Atheist Republic founder Armin Navabi tears up the Quran and spits on it, tweets video with #DesecrateTheQuran

OpIndia Staff -
Former Muslim-turned-atheist, secular activist and Iranian Canadian author Armin Navabi on Tuesday came up with a new controversial social media campaign called 'DesecrateTheQuran'.
Read more
News Reports

Unacademy distances itself from its educator Varun Awasthi who provoked students to pick up AK-47 against govt, claims ‘appropriate action’ taken against him

OpIndia Staff -
Unacademy educator Varun Awasthi has apologised for his video where he had asked students to pick up AK-47 against Modi govt
Read more
News Reports

Embarrassment for Pakistan as UNSC rejects its application to add two Indians in 1267 sanction list as ‘international terrorists’

OpIndia Staff -
The China-backed move of Pakistan was blocked by five UNSC members, USA, UK, France, Germany and Belgium.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Facebook’s India policy head is TMC MLA’s Bahu, party acknowledges link, says she had met Mamata with her father-in-law: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Facebook's Public Policy head for India, South and Central Asia is the daughter-in-law of a TMC MLA. Party acknowledged her links in the Parliamentary Committee meeting.
Read more
News Reports

Mob raised ‘Allahu-Akbar’ and ‘Nara-e-Taqbeer’ slogans, Naveen’s home was attacked with petrol bombs: Fact finding report on Bengaluru Riots

K Bhattacharjee -
The fact finding Committee on the Bengaluru Riots was headed by retired district judge Srikanth Babaladi.
Read more
News Reports

Nepal: Devotees celebrating Rato Machhindranath yatra clash with police, say Communist govt wants to stop the over 1000-year-old tradition

OpIndia Staff -
The month-long tradition of Rato Machhindranath involved devotees pulling the chariot around the city, to please the rain god
Read more
News Reports

‘This time, jail experience was horrible’: How Rajdeep tried to paint accused Dr Kafeel Khan as an innocent victim

OpIndia Staff -
Khan said that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has such a large population to look after he is after a mere doctor like him.
Read more
News Reports

Congress troll accuses Kangana Ranaut of being a BJP stooge, Kangana says she declined BJP ticket twice

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut had said that Mumbai seemed like ‘Pakistan occupied Kashmir’, after veiled threat from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
Read more
News Reports

Chinese multinational company that owns PUBG loses billions, sees second-largest valuation dip this year after India bans app

OpIndia Staff -
Tencent becomes one of the biggest losers alongside China's ByteDance, whose flagship product TikTok was banned by India earlier.
Read more
Media

Reporter saying ‘F**king M***rch*d’ goes viral, Republic TV clarifies: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A clip has gone viral on the internet earlier today in which a reporter was heard uttering derogatory words while reporting news on Republic TV.
Read more
News Reports

BJP worker dies while in police custody: Here is what BJP alleges, what the family wants and how the police defending itself

OpIndia Staff -
After BJP worker Anupkumar Roy died in police custody in West Bengal, family and BJP has accused TMC of using police to kill rivals
Read more
Editor's picks

OpIndia Vs Facebook: Reducing page reach from 20 lakhs to 2 lakhs, taking months to respond to emails

OpIndia Staff -
After sending 22 emails (yes, 22 emails), most of which were to remind that our previous mails were not addressed, they sent us some of our posts from December 2019 and told us that our page did not follow the image policy.
Read more
News Reports

Umar Khalid grilled for over four hours in connection with the Delhi riots case: Here is what he is accused of

OpIndia Staff -
Another accused in the Delhi Riots case, former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain had confessed that he had met with Umar Khalid to hatch a plan to instigate riots in Delhi
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
444,632FollowersFollow
318,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com