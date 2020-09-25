Friday, September 25, 2020
Home Crime Panipat triple murder: Noor Hasan planned to kill wife, her sister and mother, had...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Panipat triple murder: Noor Hasan planned to kill wife, her sister and mother, had raped the bodies

While's Madhu's body was dumped near the Chulkana railway crossing, Manisha's body was dumped in a drain. Hasan had burnt their faces to prevent identification. It is reported that he had also raped the bodies.

OpIndia Staff
Noor Hasan had planned the murder of his wife, sister-in-law and mother-in-law, say reports
Representational image courtesy: Pexels
6

The Haryana Police have cracked the Panipat triple-murder case and arrested accused Noor Hasan, who had murdered his wife, sister-in-law and mother-in-law in. The accused is from the Samalkha town of Panipat.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the 27-year-old Noor Hasan, belonging to Patti Kaliyana village of Sonepat district, confessed to the police of killing his 25-year-old wife Madhu, 18-year-old sister-in-law Manisha, 48-year-old mother-in-law Jamila. Shockingly, the accused Hasan has also reportedly revealed to the police that he had raped the dead bodies after killing the three women. 

The accused Noor Hasan was staying in a rented house in Samalkha town with his wife Madhu, and two sons. Madhu’s sister was also staying in their house at the time of the incident.

On September 5, Hasan drugged and killed his wife and sister-in-law with sharp-edged weapons. He covered their bodies in quilts and dumped them. While’s Madhu’s body was dumped near the Chulkana railway crossing, Manisha’s body was dumped in a drain. Hasan had burnt their faces to prevent identification.

- Advertisement -

Later, on September 8, he had strangled his mother-in-law to death near Bursham Village and had tried to burn her body.

Hasan suspected that his wife was having an extra marital affair

DSP (headquarters) Satish Vats said that Hasan had murdered his wife on suspicion of having an illicit relationship with someone. He added that Noor Hasan killed his wife Madhu and Manisha, who stayed with them, with an axe.

Later, he also poured diesel on them and burnt their faces, so that nobody could recognise them and dumped both the bodies. A report in Jagran has stated that Hasan had planned the murders. He had also taken his two sons to work. Hasan has confessed to the police that he had planned the murders because the women had made his life difficult. Madhu was Hasan’s second wife. He has three children with his first wife too.

The police had recovered the dead bodies from three different locations a week later. A special team was formed by the Haryana police on September 11 under the Panipat Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to probe the case.

A case has been registered by the Haryana Police against Hasan under IPC Section 302, 201. Noor Hasan was produced before the court on Thursday, which sent him to four days’ police remand.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPanipat murder case, Sonipat Haryana, murder case
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Why the mainstreaming of Umar Khalid is scary and the need to restore sanity by drawing a line in the sand

Abhishek Banerjee -
At the moment, with a range of “eminent” personalities coming out in favour of Umar Khalid, he is winning this circuit hands down.
Read more
News Reports

‘He pushed me on the sofa and forced himself on me’, says actress who accused Anurag Kashyap of rape: Here is what she told...

OpIndia Staff -
After an initial delay, police registered an FIR against Anurag Kashyap and initiated an inquiry into the sexual assault case
Read more

Delhi Riots: WhatsApp chats acquired by OpIndia show how some anti-CAA protestors were aware that violence was planned, discussed ‘de-escalation’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The WhatsApp chats accesses by OpIndia show that some individuals were aware that some anti-CAA groups had fanned the violence and they now need to de-escalate.

Illegal Christian Cross and Jesus statue removed from government land following High Court order in Karnataka: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
District administration removed a Christian Cross and a statue of Jesus Christ, which was illegally put up, on Susai Paliya Hill in Chikkaballapur in Karnataka.

India Today editors’ tussle with Republic TV is ruining their own credibility, one tweet at a time: Read how

Media OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal and Rajdeep's sly, targeted tweets against Republic TV are only helping to take their own credibilities further down, and exposing their own hypocrisy.

Separated from her family, kidnapped, converted to Islam and sold for an Ox: Story of Daphia who finally found her family in India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
An old woman in Pakistan who was separated from her family during the partition, was abducted and converted to Islam, has finally united with her family in India over a phone call.

Recently Popular

News Reports

KWAN representative told me that I need to attend Karan Johar Parties to make a comeback to movies: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

OpIndia Staff -
One of the main things is that you need to be seen at Karan Johar's parties, KWAN representative had told Suchitra Krishnamoorthi
Read more
Media

India Today editors’ tussle with Republic TV is ruining their own credibility, one tweet at a time: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal and Rajdeep's sly, targeted tweets against Republic TV are only helping to take their own credibilities further down, and exposing their own hypocrisy.
Read more
News Reports

Chief of Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Cell in Maharashtra breaks down while describing the coronavirus situation in the state

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, the chief of medical assistant cell in Maharashtra says that he has lost all hopes and that court is the only ray of hope now
Read more
News Reports

Ranveer Singh asks Narcotics Bureau to allow him to accompany Deepika Padukone during interrogation due to her ‘anxiety issues’

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, the husband of Deepika Padukone, has asked NCB whether he can be present during his wife’s interrogation
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: No, Sunil Gavaskar didn’t make sexist comment against Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma during an IPL game

OpIndia Staff -
Sunil Gavaskar was referring to a video of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma playing cricket,, didn't make any sexist comment
Read more
News Reports

Parliament sees its most productive session: Here is a summary of all the 25 Bills passed by the Modi government in Lok Sabha

OpIndia Staff -
A total of 25 bills were passed during the just concluded monsoon session of the parliament some of which are very significant bills
Read more

Latest News

Crime

Panipat triple murder: Noor Hasan planned to kill wife, her sister and mother, had raped the bodies

OpIndia Staff -
The accused had killed his wife and her sister with a sharp weapon and had burnt their faces with diesel before dumping the bodies in separate locations.
Read more
Culture and History

Tales from the Baburnama: Babur’s homosexuality and ‘love’ for a young child

Nivan Sadh -
Often idolised by the extremist section of Islamic society, Babur is assumed to be an ideal Muslim who followed all the modern day practises of Islam.
Read more
News Reports

“Free Baba Jan,” Pakistanis demand release of activist illegally held behind bars for 6 years in occupied Gilgit-Baltistan

OpIndia Staff -
Gilgit-Baltistan based activist Baba Jan has been kept in jail by Pakistan on false of terrorism and murder, netizens demand his release
Read more
News Reports

ISI-backed Khalistanis had supported Delhi anti-Hindu riots, promised to fight against India, reveals accused Athar Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Khan said in his statement that the Khalistanis had claimed that they have the ISI's support to join the fight against the government of India.
Read more
News Reports

Nashe main kaun nahi hai, mujhe batao zara? Sanjay Raut pulls an Amitabh Bachchan in an attempt to shield Bollywood: Read what he said

OpIndia Staff -
With this statement of Sanjay Raut, one recalls a character played by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan in the 1984-movie "Sharaabi'
Read more
News Reports

Chinese government systematically destroyed 16000 mosques in Xinjiang since 2017, finds Australian study using satellite imagery

OpIndia Staff -
Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) found that roughly 16000 mosques were destroyed or altered to remove Islamic symbols in Xinjiang
Read more
Crime

‘COVID bail’ extension provisions granted by HC being misused: Court rejects bail pleas of Ratan Lal murder accused

OpIndia Staff -
Head Constable Ratan Lal was lynched to death by a violent Islamist mob on February 24 during the Delhi Riots.
Read more
News Reports

Jailed SP leader Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam to be barred from contesting elections for submitting forged birth certificate in 2017 elections

OpIndia Staff -
Abdullah Azam is currently logded in Sitapur jail along with his father Azam Khand and mother Tazima Fathima in a case of fraud.
Read more
News Reports

France: Four injured in knife attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo, suspicious package detected

OpIndia Staff -
Four people have been injured in a knife attack near the former offices of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.
Read more
News Reports

UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces development of magnificent riverfront along the Ganga in Kanpur, dedicates it to PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that riverfront along Ganga in Kanpur will be gift to PM Narendra Modi, who had praised clean water of Ganga
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
455,537FollowersFollow
16,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com