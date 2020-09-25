The Haryana Police have cracked the Panipat triple-murder case and arrested accused Noor Hasan, who had murdered his wife, sister-in-law and mother-in-law in. The accused is from the Samalkha town of Panipat.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the 27-year-old Noor Hasan, belonging to Patti Kaliyana village of Sonepat district, confessed to the police of killing his 25-year-old wife Madhu, 18-year-old sister-in-law Manisha, 48-year-old mother-in-law Jamila. Shockingly, the accused Hasan has also reportedly revealed to the police that he had raped the dead bodies after killing the three women.

The accused Noor Hasan was staying in a rented house in Samalkha town with his wife Madhu, and two sons. Madhu’s sister was also staying in their house at the time of the incident.

On September 5, Hasan drugged and killed his wife and sister-in-law with sharp-edged weapons. He covered their bodies in quilts and dumped them. While’s Madhu’s body was dumped near the Chulkana railway crossing, Manisha’s body was dumped in a drain. Hasan had burnt their faces to prevent identification.

Later, on September 8, he had strangled his mother-in-law to death near Bursham Village and had tried to burn her body.

Hasan suspected that his wife was having an extra marital affair

DSP (headquarters) Satish Vats said that Hasan had murdered his wife on suspicion of having an illicit relationship with someone. He added that Noor Hasan killed his wife Madhu and Manisha, who stayed with them, with an axe.

Later, he also poured diesel on them and burnt their faces, so that nobody could recognise them and dumped both the bodies. A report in Jagran has stated that Hasan had planned the murders. He had also taken his two sons to work. Hasan has confessed to the police that he had planned the murders because the women had made his life difficult. Madhu was Hasan’s second wife. He has three children with his first wife too.

The police had recovered the dead bodies from three different locations a week later. A special team was formed by the Haryana police on September 11 under the Panipat Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to probe the case.

A case has been registered by the Haryana Police against Hasan under IPC Section 302, 201. Noor Hasan was produced before the court on Thursday, which sent him to four days’ police remand.