India has made it to the list of top 50 countries in the list of Global Innovation Index (GII) 2020. Despite going through the tough patches due to the Covid-19 crisis, India was able to jump up four positions and stand at 48th position in the GII.

India topped the list of best innovative economies in the Central and South Asia region followed by Iran and Kazakhstan.

In the ranking done in various income groups, India was ranked third in the Lower middle-income economies, after Vietnam and Ukraine. Countries were categorised in four groups for this ranking, high income, upper middle income, lower middle income and low-income economies.

In the last year’s annual report of the GII, India was ranked 52nd after jumping five positions from the ranking of the previous year (2018). The GII is an annual report of the world economies prepared in relation to their capacity for and success in innovation published by Cornell University, INSEAD and World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in partnership with other institutions. The report also provides an analysis of data derived from several sources that include the International Telecommunication Union, the World Bank and the World Economic Forum.

Switzerland topped the list of the most innovative economies followed by Sweden. The US, the UK and Netherlands ranked at third, fourth and fifth positions respectively. India made to the third position in the 10 best-ranked economies in the category of Lower-Middle Income Economies.