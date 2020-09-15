Veteran Bollywood actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday attacked BJP MP Ravi Kishan for raising the drug abuse issue which is quite prevalent in Bollywood.

Just because there are some people, you can’t tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha https://t.co/cSvxi5dioc — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2020

Speaking in the upper house of the Parliament, Jaya Bachchan without taking Ravi Kishan’s name said that she is ashamed that one of the MPs who is from the film industry himself spoke up against it. She claimed that just because some people do drugs, that does not mean entire industry should be tarnished.

Lashing out on Kishan, Jaya Bachchan said, ‘Jis thaali mein khaate hai, usi mein chhed karte hai (criticising or destroying something that provides you livelihood)’. She said that those who have earned name and fame by working in the industry should not defame it.

On Monday, the first day of monsoon session of the Parliament, Ravi Kishan had said that drugs abuse and trafficking is ruining lives of young people. He had said that actors are considered role models for some and if they are indulging in narcotics, it would be bad influence. He said that drugs are trafficked in India from China and Pakistan through Punjab and Nepal.