Actor Kangana Ranaut has taken to Twitter to allege that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation authorities have served notices to her neighbours, in which they have threatened them against supporting the actor. In her Tweet, she writes that her neighbours have been asked to socially isolate her, failing which they should be ready to face consequences.

She has alleged that the BMC has threatened her neighbours that if they support the actress, their houses will be demolished too.

The Queen actor Tweeted: “Today @mybmc has served notices to all my neighbours, @mybmc had threatened them to socially isolate me, they were told if they supported me they would break their houses as well. My neighbours have not said anything against Maharashtra government please spare their houses.”

Kangana Ranaut seeks compensation of Rs 2 crore from BMC for the “illegal” demolition at her bungalow

It may be recalled that after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation authorities, in an alleged act of vendetta, had brought down a portion of Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai, the Queen actress had slapped a notice on the civic body seeking a compensation of Rs 2 crores from BMC for the ‘illegal’ demolition at her bungalow.

In her amended plea, Ranaut alleged that the BMC’s decision to demolish her property was a direct consequence of her comments against the Maharashtra government.

The actor had approached the court after the BMC, on September 9, had demolished her property in Mumbai, within just 24 hours of sticking a ‘stop work’ notice, in violation of an HC order that has prohibited such actions till September 30. Furthermore, the demolition was done in the absence of the actress.

The actor has been subjected to threats of violence and bullying by the Uddhav govt

The actor has been in loggerheads with the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajut in June. Besides ad-hominem attacks, and threats of violence against Ranaut, even the state apparatus has been pushed into taking punitive action against the actor for her remarks that were at odds with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Shiv Sena leaders had issued derogatory statements agains her. An MLA had even threatened the actress with violence.

However, not deterred by the bullying, the ‘Manikarnika’ star went on record warning Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the move, stating that soon, his tyranny will come to an end.

Following the war of words, the actress had been provided with Y category security cover by the Union home ministry after she expressed concerns for her safety.