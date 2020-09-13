Actress Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra Governor at Raj Bhavan

Days after the highly publicised war of words with the Maharashtra government and the ruling Shiv Sena, actress Kangana Ranaut met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday.

While speaking to ANI, the actress said, “I met Governor Koshyari & told him about the unjust treatment I’ve received. I hope justice will be given to me so that the faith of all citizens including young girls, is restored in the system. I am fortunate that the Governor listened to me like a daughter”

Kangana Ranaut also tweeted about the meeting. She said that she explained her point of view to the governor and also requested that justice be given to her, as it will restore faith of common citizen and particularly daughters in the system.

Following the demolition of her office by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Maharashtra governor had summoned the Principal advisor to the Maharashtra CM, Ajoy Mehta, on Wednesday and expressed his displeasure over the incident.

Maharashtra government at loggerheads with Kangana Ranaut

The Kangana vs Shiv Sena standoff escalated after Shiv Sena leaders, as well as NCP leaders, threatened Kangana Ranaut for referring to Mumbai as Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir after Azadi slogans were spotted on graffiti. Later, the Mumbai Commissioner of Police also ‘liked’ a tweet abusing her. Shiv Sena MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut even referred to her as ‘haramkhor ladki’. After the misogynist and sexist tirade against her, Raut claimed ‘haramkhor’ means ‘naughty