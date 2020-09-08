Tuesday, September 8, 2020
News Reports
Updated:

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut coins a new definition for “haramkhor” to brazen out his crass remarks against Kangana Ranaut

In a bid to whip up regional chauvinism, the Shiv Sena spokesperson further added that those who have been alleging that Shiv Sena has insulted women have themselves insulted Mumbai and the city’s deity Mumbai Devi.

Jinit Jain
Sanjay Raut coins a new definition of
Kangana Ranaut and Sanjay Raut
5

Hours after Sanjay Raut invoked the great legacies of Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap to claim that Shiv Sena party respects women, the Shiv Sena spokesperson have come up with a new definition of “haramkhor” to brazen out his stand. In an interaction with AajTak, Raut was seen defending his crass remarks for the actor Kangana Ranaut, saying he meant “haramkhor” as “naughty” and “dishonest”.

“If you want to play politics or whip up frenzy, then any word in any language can be misinterpreted as per one’s needs. In our Maharashtra, when we call someone a haramkhor, we mean that the person is naughty and dishonest,” Sanjay Raut said alleging that the ‘Queen’ actor had been both naughty and dishonest as per the various tabloid reports he read about the actress.

Raut resorts to invoking Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap to claim Shiv Sena respects women

Earlier in the day, chastened by the backlash his abusive statements against Kangana had triggered, the Shiv Sena spokesperson had to resort to citing the enduring legacies of Hindutva icons such as Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap to salvage the spiralling situation and convince the critiques that his party, Shiv Sena, respects women.

In a bid to whip up regional chauvinism, the Shiv Sena spokesperson further added that those who have been alleging that Shiv Sena has insulted women have themselves insulted Mumbai and the city’s deity Mumbai Devi. “But one should not forget the fact that those making these allegations have themselves insulted Mumbai and our Mumbai Devi,” Raut said in the tweet.

“Shiv Sena will continue to fight for the pride of women, this is what our great Shivsena supremo taught us…,” Raut said.

Sanjay Raut addressed actor Kangana Ranaut as “haramkhor ladki”

Raut’s response claiming that Shiv Sena stands for the pride of women did not jibe with the abusive remarks he made against actor Kangana Ranaut after she voiced her concerns about Mumbai resembling Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in the wake of a series of ‘Azaadi slogan’ graffiti that had come up in Mumbai. Kangana had raised objections over the Aazadi graffitis on the streets of Mumbai. But, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut had allegedly threatened her to not return to Mumbai.

In response, Kangana said that no big daddy can stop her from entering Mumbai. Sanjay Raut while responding to the News Nation reporter about whether he will take unlawful steps to prevent Kangana Ranaut from entering Mumbai said, “What is law? Did that girl respect the law in the manner in which she spoke? Why are you acting as the lawyer of that ‘haramkhor’ girl?”

Jinit Jain
Engineer. Writer. Learner.

