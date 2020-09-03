Thursday, September 3, 2020
‘Mumbai feels like Pakistan occupied Kashmir’: Kangana Ranaut hits out after Sanjay Raut’s rant against her on Sena mouthpiece Saamana

Kangana had objected to the response shown by Mumbai Police and had also said that she would require security either from Haryana or Central government and would not trust Mumbai Police to expose the alleged 'drug mafia' in Bollywood.

OpIndia Staff
Kangana Ranaut (L) and Sanjay Raut(R)
On Thursday, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut slammed Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for ‘openly threatening’ her not to come to Mumbai after she had raised objections over the Aazadi graffitis on the streets of Mumbai.

Taking to Twitter, the three-time national award winner actress said that Mumbai seems like ‘Pakistan occupied Kashmir’, implying the veiled threat by a leader from the ruling party in the state.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, in an article in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, had asked actress Kangana Ranaut to not to travel back to Mumbai after she had expressed fear stating that that the city police force was more threatening to her than the ‘movie mafia’. Raut had also termed Kangana’s statements against Mumbai Police as ‘treachery’.

Kangana Ranaut’s statements against Mumbai Police had come in the backdrop of a recent controversy after Commissioner of Mumbai Police Param Bir Singh had ‘liked’ a tweet which had asked for public shaming of the actress.

Mumbai Police had liked tweet calling for public shaming of the actress

On Wednesday, Mumbai Police Commissioner’s official Twitter handle was caught ‘liking’ a tweet bullying and attempting to publicly shame the Bollywood actress. Interestingly, after facing severe embarrassment over their insensitive act on social media, Mumbai Police responded on the matter claiming that they had never liked any such image. They said that the cyber police station has been asked to examine the screenshot.

Kangana had objected to the response shown by Mumbai Police and had also said that she would require security either from Haryana or Central government and would not trust Mumbai Police to expose the alleged ‘drug mafia’ in Bollywood.

Following Kangana Ranaut’s allegations, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut wrote in ‘Saamana’ saying that the actress’ ‘treachery’ was shameful, considering that she criticised the Mumbai police force despite making a living in Mumbai.

“We kindly request her not to come to Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to the Mumbai police. The Home Ministry should take action over it,” Raut had reportedly written in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

Derogatory, political graffiti on Mumbai streets

The deplorable act of Mumbai Commissioner to bully and encourage public teasing against Kangana Ranaut came after a series of derogatory graffiti had come up in Mumbai that targeted actress Kangana Ranaut, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra, Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and ZEE News editor-in-chief Sudhir Choudhary.

In an act of vandalism of public property in Mumbai, a person identified as “tylerstreetart” had painted “Azadi” slogan and other derogatory graffitis on the streets of Mumbai. He had created a graffiti of “Wall of Shame” where he had inscribed the names of nationalist icons of the country on those graffitis in an attempt to shame them.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

