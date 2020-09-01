‘Azadi’ slogans put on walls in Mumbai, roads defaced by putting abusive messages on Kangana Ranaut, Sambit Patra

Mumbai is becoming the new favorite hub of the “Azadi gang” and miscreants making derogatory graffiti across the city. Devang Dave, National Convener BJYM, has shared two tweets in which he mentioned the “Azadi” graffiti that has emerged in the city. In the second tweet, he shared images of derogatory graffiti targeting actress Kangana Ranaut, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra, Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and ZEE News editor-in-chief Sudhir Choudhary.

This is absolutely disgraceful and illegal



How is @MumbaiPolice & @mybmc allowing shaming on roads



We strongly object respected people be shamed this way @sambitswaraj Spokesperson for @BJP4India @KanganaTeam leading actress & women be shamed on road!



Immediate action pl pic.twitter.com/w6iWngCVfX — Devang Dave (@DevangVDave) September 1, 2020

#Azadi Solgans Coming UP in Mumbai Now!



What is happening to आमची मुंबई??



Its time to rasie voice to #SaveMumbai pic.twitter.com/Qi78kzYO1G — Devang Dave (@DevangVDave) September 1, 2020

The person behind the graffiti

He also shared image of a wall where ‘Azadi’ was painted across in black letters.This image is from December 2019.

The person behind both the Azadi slogan and the derogatory graffiti is an Instagram user who goes by the handle “tylerstreetart”. His whole Instagram account is filled with morphed images, inflammatory graffiti, and anti-BJP rants.

Image shared by ‘Tyler’

In one image, he has morphed PM Modi’s picture as if he is showing the middle finger. This image is ‘liked’ by Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhaskar amongst others.

Another image by ‘Tyler’

Another image stitches image of PM Modi with German dictator Adolf Hitler.

Another such morphed image

- Advertisement -

In yet another image, he has painted a d*ck in Mahatma Gandhi’s hand.

This image is also ‘liked’ by Swara Bhaskar.