Friday, September 25, 2020
Home News Reports UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces development of magnificent riverfront along the Ganga in Kanpur,...
News Reports
Updated:

UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces development of magnificent riverfront along the Ganga in Kanpur, dedicates it to PM Modi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made the announcement yesterday while reviewing the development projects in the Kanpur region

OpIndia Staff
8

After announcing the setting up of an enormous film city in the state, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is now set to construct a massive riverfront on river Ganga. The Uttar Pradesh government has a number of development projects underway including the Film City project in Greater Noida. The Ganga riverfront that is to come up in Kanpur is the latest addition in the list of development projects.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made the announcement yesterday while reviewing the development projects in the Kanpur region. He said that the riverfront will be a gift for PM Modi who had praised the clean water of Ganga. There are 30 development projects worth Rs 50 crore going in each division in the Kanpur range which includes Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Auraiya and Etawah.

In the meetings, which was also attended by the State Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Singh Sahi and the Panchayati Raj Minister Bhupendra Chaudhary, the Chief Minister asked the officials to pace up Smart City projects and the Metro projects in Kanpur. He said that the under-construction Bundelkhand Expressway that will pass through Etawah and Auraiya districts will provide the economic boost to the state. The development work on river Ganga will be implemented under the Namami Gange project as assured by the CM. He directed the officials to prepare an action plan for immediate construction of the riverfront in addition to expeditious implementation of Namami Gange.

CM Yogi also directed the officials to begin the construction of Kanpur Medical College. He also asked the officials to reduce the Covid-19 death rate in Farrukhabad district and instructed that every bed in the hospitals should have proper oxygen supply. He also directed for the hundred per cent Geo-tagging of the toilets constructed under the PM Awas Yojana, CM Awas Yojana or Swachh Bharat Mission.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Why the mainstreaming of Umar Khalid is scary and the need to restore sanity by drawing a line in the sand

Abhishek Banerjee -
At the moment, with a range of “eminent” personalities coming out in favour of Umar Khalid, he is winning this circuit hands down.
Read more
News Reports

‘He pushed me on the sofa and forced himself on me’, says actress who accused Anurag Kashyap of rape: Here is what she told...

OpIndia Staff -
After an initial delay, police registered an FIR against Anurag Kashyap and initiated an inquiry into the sexual assault case
Read more

Delhi Riots: WhatsApp chats acquired by OpIndia show how some anti-CAA protestors were aware that violence was planned, discussed ‘de-escalation’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The WhatsApp chats accesses by OpIndia show that some individuals were aware that some anti-CAA groups had fanned the violence and they now need to de-escalate.

Illegal Christian Cross and Jesus statue removed from government land following High Court order in Karnataka: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
District administration removed a Christian Cross and a statue of Jesus Christ, which was illegally put up, on Susai Paliya Hill in Chikkaballapur in Karnataka.

India Today editors’ tussle with Republic TV is ruining their own credibility, one tweet at a time: Read how

Media OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal and Rajdeep's sly, targeted tweets against Republic TV are only helping to take their own credibilities further down, and exposing their own hypocrisy.

Separated from her family, kidnapped, converted to Islam and sold for an Ox: Story of Daphia who finally found her family in India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
An old woman in Pakistan who was separated from her family during the partition, was abducted and converted to Islam, has finally united with her family in India over a phone call.

Recently Popular

News Reports

KWAN representative told me that I need to attend Karan Johar Parties to make a comeback to movies: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

OpIndia Staff -
One of the main things is that you need to be seen at Karan Johar's parties, KWAN representative had told Suchitra Krishnamoorthi
Read more
News Reports

Chief of Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Cell in Maharashtra breaks down while describing the coronavirus situation in the state

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, the chief of medical assistant cell in Maharashtra says that he has lost all hopes and that court is the only ray of hope now
Read more
Media

India Today editors’ tussle with Republic TV is ruining their own credibility, one tweet at a time: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal and Rajdeep's sly, targeted tweets against Republic TV are only helping to take their own credibilities further down, and exposing their own hypocrisy.
Read more
News Reports

Parliament sees its most productive session: Here is a summary of all the 25 Bills passed by the Modi government in Lok Sabha

OpIndia Staff -
A total of 25 bills were passed during the just concluded monsoon session of the parliament some of which are very significant bills
Read more
News Reports

Ranveer Singh asks Narcotics Bureau to allow him to accompany Deepika Padukone during interrogation due to her ‘anxiety issues’

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, the husband of Deepika Padukone, has asked NCB whether he can be present during his wife’s interrogation
Read more
News Reports

ABP journalist manhandles and slaps psephologist Pradeep Bhandari

OpIndia Staff -
Pradeep Bhandari was in Mumbai near the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) covering the bollywood drug abuse scandal.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces development of magnificent riverfront along the Ganga in Kanpur, dedicates it to PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that riverfront along Ganga in Kanpur will be gift to PM Narendra Modi, who had praised clean water of Ganga
Read more
Opinions

Why the mainstreaming of Umar Khalid is scary and the need to restore sanity by drawing a line in the sand

Abhishek Banerjee -
At the moment, with a range of “eminent” personalities coming out in favour of Umar Khalid, he is winning this circuit hands down.
Read more
News Reports

“People are deeply hurt”: Congress-ruled Rajasthan press for coercive action against journalist Amish Devgan in alleged defamation of Moinuddin Chisti

OpIndia Staff -
Amish Devgan had inadvertently referred to Sufi Saint Moinuddin Chisti as "lootera" while commenting on Muslim ruler Alauddin Khilji
Read more
Government and Policy

Transparency for thee but not for me: Here’s why foreign funded NGOs hate the FCRA amendment bill

Aditi -
The proposed amendment has restricted the administrative expenditure of the NGOs to 20% of the total foreign contribution.
Read more
News Reports

‘He pushed me on the sofa and forced himself on me’, says actress who accused Anurag Kashyap of rape: Here is what she told...

OpIndia Staff -
After an initial delay, police registered an FIR against Anurag Kashyap and initiated an inquiry into the sexual assault case
Read more
News Reports

Deepika Padukone was the admin of the drug chats WhatsApp group, says Times Now report

OpIndia Staff -
Deepika Padukone kas been summoned by the NCB for interrogation on Saturday.
Read more
Opinions

Delhi Riots: Defenders of Umar Khalid reach the third stage of grief, they are now ‘bargaining’ with Police for action against Kapil Mishra and...

K Bhattacharjee -
The defenders of Umar Khalid appear to have reached the third stage of grief after ranting and raving against their arrest.
Read more
News Reports

Cardinal Angelo Becciu, one of the most powerful in the Vatican, resigns amidst financial scandal allegations

OpIndia Staff -
Becciu, who was one of the most powerful in the Vatican’s secretariat of state, has been implicated in a financial scandal involving the Holy See's investment in a London real estate deal that resulted in loss of millions of Euros for the Vatican
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: No, Sunil Gavaskar didn’t make sexist comment against Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma during an IPL game

OpIndia Staff -
Sunil Gavaskar was referring to a video of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma playing cricket,, didn't make any sexist comment
Read more
News Reports

Triple Talaq case petitioner Ishrat Jahan files police complaint after in-laws allegedly tried to rape, harass and assault her

OpIndia Staff -
Ishrat Jahan has lodged a complaint against her husband and brother-in-law at the Golbari police station in Howrah, West Bengal.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
455,537FollowersFollow
16,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com