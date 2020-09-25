After announcing the setting up of an enormous film city in the state, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is now set to construct a massive riverfront on river Ganga. The Uttar Pradesh government has a number of development projects underway including the Film City project in Greater Noida. The Ganga riverfront that is to come up in Kanpur is the latest addition in the list of development projects.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made the announcement yesterday while reviewing the development projects in the Kanpur region. He said that the riverfront will be a gift for PM Modi who had praised the clean water of Ganga. There are 30 development projects worth Rs 50 crore going in each division in the Kanpur range which includes Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Auraiya and Etawah.

In the meetings, which was also attended by the State Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Singh Sahi and the Panchayati Raj Minister Bhupendra Chaudhary, the Chief Minister asked the officials to pace up Smart City projects and the Metro projects in Kanpur. He said that the under-construction Bundelkhand Expressway that will pass through Etawah and Auraiya districts will provide the economic boost to the state. The development work on river Ganga will be implemented under the Namami Gange project as assured by the CM. He directed the officials to prepare an action plan for immediate construction of the riverfront in addition to expeditious implementation of Namami Gange.

CM Yogi also directed the officials to begin the construction of Kanpur Medical College. He also asked the officials to reduce the Covid-19 death rate in Farrukhabad district and instructed that every bed in the hospitals should have proper oxygen supply. He also directed for the hundred per cent Geo-tagging of the toilets constructed under the PM Awas Yojana, CM Awas Yojana or Swachh Bharat Mission.