Following Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s announcement last week of establishing the country’s biggest film city at Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, the UP government seems to already have started working on the project. According to a report of DNA India, CM Yogi has sought suggestions from a range of film personalities regarding the proposed film city.

According to reports, Additional Chief Secretary of the UP government Awanish Awasthi has written a letter to the recipients seeking suggestions for the establishment of the film city. Reportedly, several film personalities are expected to meet the Chief Minister today in Lucknow. Filmmakers Subhash Ghai, Om Raut (director of Tanhaji), Tamil actor Rajinikanth and his daughter Soundarya, singers Kailash Kher and Udit Narayan are among the names that are reportedly expected to give their suggestions to the CM.

UP govt looking to attract film makers from other states

The Chief Minister has instructed the concerned officials to find a suitable location for the film city. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Authority (YEIDA) has initiated the process of finding out land for the project. The 2018 UP Film City Policy states that the film city will have its own police station and a separate wing will be formed under the police department specifically for the film city. In order to incentivise the production of movies in regional languages, Film Bandhu, the UP government nodal agency, had announced last year that an amount of Rs 50 lakh would be given to any Indian or overseas filmmaker for making a movie in English or in any regional language except a regional language of the state, in a proposal to attract filmmakers from other states.

CM Yogi’s decision of setting up a Film City was praised by several film personalities including actress Kangana Ranaut and singer Anup Jalota. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar had meeting with CM Yogi few days ago reportedly for holding discussions on the proposed Film City