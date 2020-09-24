Thursday, September 24, 2020
Kashmir High Court lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar days after Islamists accused him of working for agencies

just two days ago, Qadri had expressed apprehension that there can be threat to his life, after he was accused of working for agencies

Kashmir High Court advocate Babar Qadri was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar today. According to reports, he was shot at point blank range at Hawal in Srinagar on Thursday evening, killing him instantly.

He was driven to Sher – i – Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences after the incident. Local news agency GNS quoted Medical Superintendent Dr Farooq Jan as saying that Babar Qadri had received bullet wound and he was brought dead to hospital.

Apart from being a lawyer, Babar Qadri was also an author and a TV panellist, who regularly appeared on discussions on TV news channels.

It may be noted that just two days ago, Qadri had expressed apprehension that there can be a threat to his life, after he was accused of working for agencies. He had posted a screenshot of a message where one Shah Nazir had said he was being projected by agencies, and that’s why he was given change on TV debates. Babar Qadri had replied to the message saying that he will send the screenshot of the message to cyber cell for lodging FIR.

Posting the same on Twitter, he had said, “I urge the state Police administration to register FIR against this Shah Nazir who has spread wrong campaign that I work for agencies. This un true statement can lead to threat to my life.”

It may be noted that Babar Qadri was suspended by the Kasmir Bar Association a few years ago. He was the president of Lawyers Club of Kashmir. Earlier this month, the bar association had rejected his application to lift the suspension, Commenting on the development, he had said, “When I formed a ‘Lawyers Club’, I was accused of dancing on the tunes of Indian Agencies and now when I work for unity and want to join, the passage is blocked for me.”

