Saturday, September 19, 2020
Home Politics Protests against Left minister in Kerala gold smuggling case 'anti-Quran', says Communist Party leader:...
FeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Protests against Left minister in Kerala gold smuggling case ‘anti-Quran’, says Communist Party leader: Here is how he came to that strange conclusion

"IUML is adding fire to the anti-Quran agitation of RSS. Congress will also be with IUML in that act. We are opposing the agitation against Quran on the ground that no religious text should become subject of ridicule," he wrote.

OpIndia Staff
Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (L) and KT Jaleel (R)
74

A day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) questioned Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel for his role in the gold smuggling case, the CPI(M) on Friday gave a communal twist to the investigation and claimed that the Opposition’s protest against the minister was an “anti-Quran” agitation.

According to the reports, CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in his weekly column in party daily Deshabhimani, has referred to the protest against the Kerala Communist government and minister KT Jaleel as an “anti-Quran agitation”.

In the article, the CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan defended minister Jaleel, who is an accused in the ongoing National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation into the gold smuggling case. The investigations had revealed that KT Jaleel had illegally imported the Quran from UAE with the help of main accused Swapna Suresh, bypassing protocol norms.

The investigating agencies have suspected the presence of gold in these consignments as key accused Swapna Suresh was also aware of these shipments.

- Advertisement -

“It is not a criminal act to distribute a few copies of the holy book as requested by the UAE consulate in the state capital. The minister is in charge of the Waqf Board also. The Muslim League is adding fuel to the fire ignited by the Sangh Parivar,” he said.

IUML, Congress joining hands with RSS to launch ‘anti-Quran’ agitation, says Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Attacking the opposition parties for demanding the resignation of the Kerala Minister, Balakrishnan said that the protests are part of a huge political conspiracy against the government. He claimed that the opposition parties were disrespecting the Quran and accused Congress, Muslim League of joining hands with the RSS to launch, to what he referred to as ‘anti-Quran’ agitation.

“IUML is adding fire to the anti-Quran agitation of RSS. Congress will also be with IUML in that act. We are opposing the agitation against Quran on the ground that no religious text should become subject of ridicule,” he wrote.

Opposition attacks Communist party of playing ‘communal card’

Following the attempts by the Communist party to give a communal twist to the gold scam, the opposition parties have rejected Balakrishnan’s charges and accused the LDF of communalising the issue.

Responding to Balakrishnan’s ‘anti-Quran’ tirade, Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran said that the government has lost its face and using the Quran for political ends is dangerous.

IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said the CPI(M) and Jaleel should answer to the allegations related to the gold smuggling. BJP state chief K Surendran said CPI(M) is trying to project Jaleel as the symbol of a religion and said that the Communist party was communalising the issue.

Kerala Gold Smuggling case: Link of accused Swapna Suresh with Kerala’s Higher Education minister KT Jaleel had surfaced

Last month the call details of main accused Swapna Suresh had revealed that the accused was in regular touch with Kerala’s Higher Education minister KT Jaleel.

According to the Call Detail Record (CDR), KT Jaleel had made several calls to Swapna Suresh. The details revealed that the minister and Suresh exchanged several calls in the month of May and June. Jaleel’s two personal staff members were also reportedly in touch with Suresh.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Protests against Left minister in Kerala gold smuggling case ‘anti-Quran’, says Communist Party leader: Here is how he came to that strange conclusion

OpIndia Staff -
CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in his weekly column has referred to the protest against the Kerala Communist govt and minister KT Jaleel as an "anti-Quran agitation"
Read more
Law

HRCE Dept uses the ‘we are doing what Kings did’ argument, claims ‘secular’ state of Tamil Nadu entitled to control temples

OpIndia Staff -
HR&CE Dept has filed an affidavit at the Madras HC saying that though the state of Tamil Nadu is secular, it is entitled to control temples.
Read more

‘No right to question integrity of successors’: 26 former cops slam Julio Ribeiro for supporting people pushing ‘anti-India and communal narrative’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
26 former police officers have written a letter slamming Julio Ribeiro for supporting people who push 'anti-India and communal narrative'.

In an ironical turn of events, BMC calls Kangana Ranaut’s plea an ‘abuse of law’ after hounding her for dissenting views

Law OpIndia Staff -
In an affidavit, BMC has also demanded that costs be imposed on Kangana Ranaut for making this plea and demanding Rs 2 crores damages

Delhi Police arrests journalist Rajeev Sharma for possessing classified defence documents, had written for Chinese mouthpiece GlobalTimes

Media OpIndia Staff -
Rajeev Sharma had written several columns for Chinese newspaper Global Times, the mouthpiece of Communist Party of China for the last several years.

Bloomberg Quint calls an economist an ‘infectious disease expert’ to peddle the theory that a high recovery rate is a ‘useless statistic’

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
The Quint earlier transformed an engineer to a doctor to prove that India is in the middle of community transmission stage

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nepal claims Indian cities Dehradun, Nainital under its ‘Greater Nepal’ campaign: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The tension between Indian and its Himalayan neighbour Nepal is likely to mount again as Nepal continues to provoke India.
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
News Reports

“You are supposed to be unprejudiced,” investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala schools BJP-hater NDTV journalist Sreenivasan Jain

OpIndia Staff -
Without nothing left to say, Sreenivasan Jain laughed aloud and claimed, "I would love to think that I am unprejudiced."
Read more
News Reports

From Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt to Gauri Khan: The celebrities who flew ‘high’ and have battled drug addiction

OpIndia Staff -
Many Bollywood celebrities have confessed they had a drug problem at some point in their lives, some even went to jail for the same
Read more
Crime

Begusarai: Mohammad Maufiz used to rape his eldest minor daughter, sexually exploited other two minor daughters

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Maufiz in Begulsarai arrested after it was known that he is raping his eldest daughter for 5 years, molested two other daughters
Read more
Law

Here is criticism of ‘a particular community’ as approved by the Honourable Supreme Court

Nupur J Sharma -
The Supreme Court has not taken kindly to a show by Sudarshan News, criticising a 'particular community'
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

VVIP chopper scam: CBI names middlemen Christian Michel, Rajiv Saxena and 13 others in a supplementary charge-sheet filed in AgustaWestland scandal

Jinit Jain -
Accused-turned-approver Rajiv Saxena, middlemen Christian Michel and 13 others have been charge-sheeted in the Rs 3600 crore AgustaWestland scam
Read more
News Reports

Change in methodology is the major factor behind India’s fall in the Global Economic Freedom Index 2020: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
India's 2020 ranking in Economic Freedom Index is not comparable with 2019 ranking, due to several changes in the methodology
Read more
News Reports

On PM Modi’s birthday, Rath Yatra carrying 613 Kg bell inscribed with ‘Jai Shree Ram’ flagged off, to go from Rameswaram to Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
The Rath Yatra will pass through different cities of Tamil Nadu and other states before finally arriving at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Read more
Politics

Protests against Left minister in Kerala gold smuggling case ‘anti-Quran’, says Communist Party leader: Here is how he came to that strange conclusion

OpIndia Staff -
CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in his weekly column has referred to the protest against the Kerala Communist govt and minister KT Jaleel as an "anti-Quran agitation"
Read more
News Reports

Sandalwood drug case: Bengaluru crime branch summons to former Congress corporator for questioning

OpIndia Staff -
Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) summons former Congress corporator RV Yuvraj in connection with the sandalwood drug case
Read more
News Reports

An eyewitness tells media that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party held on the eve of her death: Here are...

OpIndia Staff -
An eyewitness has told News Nation that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party which she attended on the eve of her death on June 8.
Read more
Law

HRCE Dept uses the ‘we are doing what Kings did’ argument, claims ‘secular’ state of Tamil Nadu entitled to control temples

OpIndia Staff -
HR&CE Dept has filed an affidavit at the Madras HC saying that though the state of Tamil Nadu is secular, it is entitled to control temples.
Read more
News Reports

Temple takeover issue: Uttarakhand govt bans protests within 200 meters of Kedarnath, priests say they won’t budge

OpIndia Staff -
Since June, the priests at Kedarnath Dham are protesting against the formation of Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board.
Read more
News Reports

‘No right to question integrity of successors’: 26 former cops slam Julio Ribeiro for supporting people pushing ‘anti-India and communal narrative’

OpIndia Staff -
26 former police officers have written a letter slamming Julio Ribeiro for supporting people who push 'anti-India and communal narrative'.
Read more
Law

In an ironical turn of events, BMC calls Kangana Ranaut’s plea an ‘abuse of law’ after hounding her for dissenting views

OpIndia Staff -
In an affidavit, BMC has also demanded that costs be imposed on Kangana Ranaut for making this plea and demanding Rs 2 crores damages
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,917FansLike
453,344FollowersFollow
15,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com