Special CBI court has acquitted all 32 accused in the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on 30th September 2020. The court said that CBI has failed to prove the case against the accused. Two veteran BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, who were also accused in the case, have issued statements.

LK Advani’s statement

In his statement, Advani said, “the judgment in the said is the case is significant. It is a time of celebrations for everyone.” Advani and Joshi were not present in the court due to old age and Covid-19 restrictions.

Advani ji first response after Verdict pic.twitter.com/QTqvrMqYJW — Naveen Kapoor ANI (@IamNaveenKapoor) September 30, 2020

Murli Manohar Joshi’s statement

Joshi said the Rath Yatra was to inform people about the true history and to urge them to support in the construction of Bhavya Ram Mandir. “The judgment proves that no conspiracy was hatched during the movement. It was a lawful event in a democratic nation. Everyone is happy. I believe that the controversy should end here, and the whole nation should come together to build Ram Mandir,” he added.

“This proves that no conspiracy was hatched. We are happy, everyone should now be excited about Ram Mandir’s construction”, says, Murli Manohar Joshi (@drmmjoshibjp) of @BJP4India, one of the accused in #BabriMasjidDemolitionCase spoke to the media about the verdict. Listen in! pic.twitter.com/2SAi9VjMQu — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) September 30, 2020

The disputed structure was demolished in December 1992.