Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Home News Reports Demolition of illegal structure called Babri Masjid standing on Ram Janmabhoomi not pre-planned, all...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Demolition of illegal structure called Babri Masjid standing on Ram Janmabhoomi not pre-planned, all Ram Bhakts acquitted by special court

Special Judge SK Yadav ruled that the act of demolition of the structure by the kar sevaks was a spontaneous one, and hence acquitted the accused persons in the case

OpIndia Staff
Babri Masjid demolition
Babri Masjid demolition
14

The verdict for he much waited in the Babri Masjid demolition case delivered by a special court in UP today. In the historic judgement, the court acquitted all 32 persons accused in the case. BJP leaders BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti were among the accused in the case, who have been acquitted by the court.

The court said that the demolition of the disputed structure was not pre-planned, and hence there was no conspiracy to demolish it. Special Judge SK Yadav ruled that the act of demolition of the structure by the kar sevaks was a spontaneous one, and hence acquitted the accused persons in the case. The court also said that CBI didn’t bring any substantial proof against the accused that they had planned to demolish the structure.

The Supreme Court had directed the Special Judge to complete the case by 30th September. On 16th September, the Special Judge had asked all 32 accused to be present on 30th September for the verdict.

Advani and three others were not present

Four BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, and Uma Bharti, were not present at the court, and attended the hearing via video conferencing. While Uma Bharti has tested positive for Covid-19 and currently getting treatment in AIIMS Rishikesh, the other three could not travel due to age and Covid-19 restrictions. The remaining accused were in the court. Among the accused, four more BJP leaders were listed that were Vinay Katiyar, Sakshi Maharaj, Lallu Singh, and BB Sharan Singh.

The judgment was on two FIRs

Two FIRs were registered for the demolition of the disputed structure in 1992. FIR 197/1992 was against the unknown karsevaks for the demolition. FIR 198/1992 was against the eight BJP leaders for instigating the demolition of the disputed structure. In April 2017, the Supreme court had allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation to file charges against LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, and other leaders. The apex court also directed the trial court to conclude the case in two years. As per the court’s directions, during the said period, the judge hearing the issue was not allowed to be transferred.

The Judgment

In the 2000-page judgment, the court said that the demolition of the disputed structure was not preplanned. Special Judge Yadav noted that LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi tried to stop the mob from demolishing the structure. The court said that the Central Bureau of Investigation failed to prove the case.

The judgment in the Ram Janmbhoomi case

In November 2019, the Supreme Court of India passed the judgment in favor of Ram Lalla Virajman and allowed Hindu parties to build Bhavya Ram Mandir on the disputed land. A trust was formed by the Indian government in February 2020 to construct Ram Mandir. In August 2020, Bhoomi Pujan took place in Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, several leaders, and saints.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Demolition of illegal structure called Babri Masjid standing on Ram Janmabhoomi not pre-planned, all Ram Bhakts acquitted by special court

OpIndia Staff -
The court said that the demolition of disputed Babri Masjid structure was not pre-planned, and hence there was no conspiracy to demolish it
Read more
Crime

Yogi Adityanath speaks to PM Modi about Hathras case, SIT probe ordered. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has constituted a 3-member SIT to probe the Hathras rape case and has asked the team to submit the report within seven days.
Read more

Hathras gang rape: Victim cremated, accused arrested. All you need to know about the case

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi regarding the incident and said that a special team has been formed to probe into the incident. The team will submit the report in next seven days.

Fair and Handsome brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan claims she was called ugly for having brown skin

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, on Tuesday put up a post on photo-sharing website Instagram claiming she was called ugly for having brown skin tone.

No, the United Nations body did not confer the ‘Special Humanitarian Action Award’ on Sonu Sood. Here are the details

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
SDG Action Awards are still accepting applications, and the last date is 9th October 2020. The previous winners’ list has winners from 2019 and none from 2020.

Hathras victim cremated late night by her father in presence of police

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Some media reports claimed that the cremation took place without the family's approval. However, the victim's father accompanied the police to the cremation ground where the rites were performed.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Maal is cigarette and hash are its different brands’, Deepika Padukone makes bizarre claims when confronted with ‘drug’ chats: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Deepika Padukone and others were apprised in advance as to what needed to be said during the interrogation, claimed NCB
Read more
Media

Sanatana Dharma vs Bollywood on Republic Bharat: Arnab Goswami goes to war

K Bhattacharjee -
Arnab Goswami has been at the forefront of the campaign against the drag racket in Bollywood and has not pulled any punches.
Read more
Crime

Hathras gang rape: Victim cremated, accused arrested. All you need to know about the case

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi regarding the incident and said that a special team has been formed to probe into the incident. The team will submit the report in next seven days.
Read more
News Reports

Amnesty International, which had links to British govt and Islamist orgs shuts shop in India after it says the govt froze all its accounts:...

OpIndia Staff -
The government of India has stated that Amnesty has been receiving foreign funding and donations despite not registering under FCRA.
Read more
Entertainment

After Sushant Singh Rajput, another budding Bollywood actor from Bihar found dead, family alleges Mumbai police not cooperating

OpIndia Staff -
Akshat Utkarsh, hailing from Sikanderpur in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Mumbai.
Read more
Media

Denmark Ambassador to India calls out The Hindu for spreading fake news regarding comment by Danish PM over COVID-19 in India

OpIndia Staff -
Ambassador of Denmark to India, Freddy Svane, has called a report by The Hindu "twisted news".
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

US Presidential Debate: Trump accuses Biden of supporting radicals during riots

OpIndia Staff -
Trump and Joe Biden faced each other over several issues, from handling COVID pandemic, economy, racial justice, and healthcare.
Read more
News Reports

Demolition of illegal structure called Babri Masjid standing on Ram Janmabhoomi not pre-planned, all Ram Bhakts acquitted by special court

OpIndia Staff -
The court said that the demolition of disputed Babri Masjid structure was not pre-planned, and hence there was no conspiracy to demolish it
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai: Body of missing 21-year-old girl found from a ditch in Ghatkopar

OpIndia Staff -
The girl had gone missing from Friday morning after which a manhunt was launched by the police to ascertain her whereabouts.
Read more
Crime

Sexual assault case: Anurag Kashyap summoned for questioning by Mumbai police

OpIndia Staff -
Actress Payal Ghosh had accused Anurag Kashyap of forcing himself on her during a meeting at his house.
Read more
Crime

Yogi Adityanath speaks to PM Modi about Hathras case, SIT probe ordered. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has constituted a 3-member SIT to probe the Hathras rape case and has asked the team to submit the report within seven days.
Read more
Crime

Hathras gang rape: Victim cremated, accused arrested. All you need to know about the case

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi regarding the incident and said that a special team has been formed to probe into the incident. The team will submit the report in next seven days.
Read more
News Reports

Donald Trump raises concerns over voter fraud in mail-in ballots, Twitter, like Democrats, insists they are ‘safe’

OpIndia Staff -
Trump has been raising concerns over the reliability of the mail-in ballot system amidst incidents of alleged voter fraud. However, Twitter, like the Democrats, insists they are safe.
Read more
Entertainment

Fair and Handsome brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan claims she was called ugly for having brown skin

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, on Tuesday put up a post on photo-sharing website Instagram claiming she was called ugly for having brown skin tone.
Read more
Fact-Check

No, the United Nations body did not confer the ‘Special Humanitarian Action Award’ on Sonu Sood. Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
SDG Action Awards are still accepting applications, and the last date is 9th October 2020. The previous winners’ list has winners from 2019 and none from 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Hathras victim cremated late night by her father in presence of police

OpIndia Staff -
Some media reports claimed that the cremation took place without the family's approval. However, the victim's father accompanied the police to the cremation ground where the rites were performed.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
456,847FollowersFollow
17,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com