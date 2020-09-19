Standing in solidarity with the country and the armed forces, people in Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh have completely boycotted Chinese products. According to a report on India Today, locals in the district have mutually decided to boycott all Chinese products since the clashes between India and China in Galwan valley at the LAC.

According to the report, the district which shares a border with China, had a monthly import of around Rs 10 lakh from China and the sellers used to earn at margin of 50 per cent. The decision is costing the sellers as well as consumers more money as the Chinese products were available at cheaper prices but they are not discouraged by this. The products that were imported from China included alcohol, cosmetic items, cigarettes and toys.

Nyaluk Doni, President of the New Market Association says, “It has almost been two months since Chinese products were boycotted. Customers and the Old Market Welfare Association jointly boycotted Chinese products for two months. Earlier, Chinese products were easily accessible and we got around 70-80 per cent margin. Our profit is 10-15 per cent when we sell Indian products. But we have to decided to sell Indian products. That’s our motto.” The boycott of Chinese products is being strictly followed by both the seller and the customers even if it has cost them money.

The relationship between the two countries have deteriorated significantly in recent times. And citizens are contributing in their own ways to the comprehensive national response against China. Violent clashes had taken place between the Indian and the Chinese forces in Galwan valley along the LAC in June this year. Both the sides had suffered casualties in the clashes. The situation continues to be tense along the LAC.