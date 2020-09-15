Tuesday, September 15, 2020
China has been illegally occupying parts of Ladakh and PoK, it can not be allowed to make unilateral changes to LAC any more: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said that the violent conduct of Chinese troops is a violation of all agreements between India and China. India has deployed battalions in the border areas to counter such incidents and ensure our borders are safe.

Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh today talked about the LAC stand-off with China in the Parliament. He said that India is ready to deal with any situation at the LAC.

In his address, Singh said that both India and China agree that it is essential to maintain peace and tranquility in the areas along the LAC to ensure both countries have bilateral relations. The border issues between India and China stand unresolved to date. There has not been any mutually acceptable solution.

Union minister Singh said that China does not recognize the traditional and customary alignment of the boundary, while India considers that this alignment is based on well-established geographical principles. India has told China via diplomatic channels that any attempt to alter the status quo will violate the bilateral agreements over border issues between the two countries.

Singh said that China had mobilized a huge number of armed forces along LAC and inner areas. There are several friction points between India and China, including Ladakh, Kongka La, Pangong Lake’s north and south banks and several others. India has deployed counter battalions in these areas.

China has been illegally occupying Indian territory in Ladakh: Defence Minister

The Raksha Mantri stated, “China continues to be in illegal occupation of approximately 38,000 sq. kms in the Union Territory of Ladakh. In addition, under the so-called Sino-Pakistan ‘Boundary Agreement’ of 1963, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq. km. of Indian territory in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to China. China also claims approximately 90,000 sq. kms. of Indian territory in the Eastern Sector of the India-China boundary in Arunachal Pradesh.

He furthered that there is no commonly delineated Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the border areas between India and China and there is no common perception of the entire LAC. Hence both India and Chin, through a number of agreements and protocols to maintain peace along the LAC. He added that while India has maintained that bilateral relationships can be nurtured while taking positive steps to resolve boundary issues, any transgressions into India’s territorial integrity will not go unresponded.

India is ready to deal with any situation

The defence minister assured the nation in his address that India is ready to deal with any situation that arises on the borders. He further added that he clearly stated that there should be no doubt about India’s determination to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity during his meeting with the Chinese Defence Minister.

He assured the house that the troops on high altitude have suitable clothing, habitat and the required defence wherewithal.

China’s violent conduct dealt properly in border areas

Rajnath Singh said that the violent conduct of Chinese troops is a violation of all agreements between India and China. India has deployed battalions in the border areas to counter such incidents and ensure our borders are safe. He assured that the morale of the Indian armed forces is high, and no one should have any doubt about it.

PM’s Ladakh visit was impactful

Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Ladakh gave a clear message that India stands with the armed forces. China created a violent face-off at Galwan on 15th June. Our brave soldiers laid down their lives, but they inflicted casualties on the Chinese side too. The past stand-offs with China had been resolved peacefully, but in the last year, the situation has been different in terms of the number of troops involved and the number of friction points. He added that India is still committed to a peaceful resolution.

The defence minister asserted that the current situation has come up because China had repeatedly tried to unilaterally alter the status quo at the LAC and Indian armed forces are committed to protect the territorial integrity of the nation.

