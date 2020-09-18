Friday, September 18, 2020
Home News Reports Maha Vikas Aghadi govt 'struggles' to pay salaries but ready to spend Rs 5.5...
News Reports
Updated:

Maha Vikas Aghadi govt ‘struggles’ to pay salaries but ready to spend Rs 5.5 crores to appoint Pvt ad firms for Chief Minister’s publicity

The cash strapped Maharashtra government has been struggling to pay the salaries of employees. However, the CMO and DGIPR have sought e-Tenders from PR companies to manage their publicity campaign, as per reports.

OpIndia Staff
Maha government has floated e-Tenders asking Pvt firms to manage its media and PR campaign for a cost of over 5 crores
Maha Vikas Aghadi/ Representational Image, via Twitter
3

Despite the state’s cash position remaining stressed due to the coronavirus lockdown, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is all set to shell out a sum of over Rs 5 crores to promote his Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s administration department has floated an e-tender, inviting private advertising agencies to apply for managing the PR of the Chief Minister and the Government of Maharashtra.

Image via Devang Dave on Twitter
Image via Devang Dave on Twitter

According to a government resolution issued by CMO and the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations, the agencies will use audio-visual content, develop creatives and come up with campaigns to promote the government’s image and policies. A major thrust will be on social media.

This entire PR exercise would cost the exchequer a hefty sum of Rs 5,43,60, 240, that is a little short of Rs 5 crore 50 lakhs.

The Thackeray govt justified the move saying that outsourcing the social media work to private agencies was the sole option available after the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) argued that it lacks the technical expertise and trained manpower necessary to do the job effectively.

Financially stressed Maha Vikas Aghadi government struggles to pay employees

- Advertisement -

The decision comes at the time when the Maharashtra government is facing such a ‘massive financial crisis’ that it has been struggling to pay its own employees, let alone health care resources requested from other states. Recently, it was reported how a Maharashtra government employee of the State Transport Corporation has committed suicide after being in depression for not receiving his salary for the period of the last two months.

Earlier it was reported that not just the Maharashtra government employees but even the salaries of the doctors and nurses requested from Kerala were inordinately delayed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. As a result, several of the doctors and nurses flew back to Kerala, alleging that the BMC had been interminably delaying their payments.

The ‘cash stripped’ Maha Vikas Aghadi government clears purchase of six luxury cars worth Rs 1.37 crore

But while the state is floundering to make payments to the employees involved in the fight against the coronavirus, the government had given its authorisation for the purchase of 6 new luxury vehicles for its ministers, worth Rs 1.37 crore.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMaharashtra news, Maharashtra video, Mumbai news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

Julio Ribeiro and Open Letters, a love story better than Twilight: Here are some letters that the former IPS officer has signed

OpIndia Staff -
Former IPS Officer Julio Ribeiro has recently written to the Delhi Police complaining of their 'flawed investigation' into Delhi Riots.
Read more
Law

Here is criticism of ‘a particular community’ as approved by the Honourable Supreme Court

Nupur J Sharma -
The Supreme Court has not taken kindly to a show by Sudarshan News, criticising a 'particular community'
Read more

Why you should support farm ordinances introduced by the Modi govt: The mother of all reforms

Government and Policy Abhishek Banerjee -
In mid-June, the Modi govt brought three ordinances related to farming, which can forever change the agricultural landscape of India. Folks, this is the mother of all reforms.

Of Macaulay and Nehru: A dilapidated education system and the need for the phoenix to rise from the ashes

Opinions kshitijchopra -
A major consequence of the dilapidated education system, thanks to Nehru and Macaulay, is that an average Indian graduate is a test taker and a job seeker

Sudarshan TV Vs Supreme Court: Justice Chandrachud objects to representation of Muslims with skull cap, beard, green colour with flames in the background

Law OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan TV had filed a plea challenging the court's stay on the telecast of the remaining episodes of their show 'Bindas Bol' about the alleged 'UPSC Jihad'

The Goan Inquisition by the Portuguese: A forgotten holocaust of Hindus and Jews

Political History of India Nivan Sadh -
The Portuguese inquisition of Goa is an often forgotten and unspoken event by the ‘secular’ circles of Indian historians, despite various historical records exposing the gross exodus of not just Hindus, but also Jews that had escaped Medieval Europe to take refuge in India.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nepal claims Indian cities Dehradun, Nainital under its ‘Greater Nepal’ campaign: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The tension between Indian and its Himalayan neighbour Nepal is likely to mount again as Nepal continues to provoke India.
Read more
News Reports

From Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt to Gauri Khan: The celebrities who flew ‘high’ and have battled drug addiction

OpIndia Staff -
Many Bollywood celebrities have confessed they had a drug problem at some point in their lives, some even went to jail for the same
Read more
News Reports

Kanagana Ranaut calls Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’ after Urmila attacks her asking to talk about drugs in its ‘origin’ Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Urmila Matondkar had slammed Kangana Ranut for criticizing Bollywood drug nexus, had asked to talk about drugs in Himachal Pradesh
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: Is India going under lockdown once again from September 25?

OpIndia Staff -
PIB has debunked rumours on social media about the reimposition of lockdown from September 25 in the wake of Coronavirus surge.
Read more
Crime

Begusarai: Mohammad Maufiz used to rape his eldest minor daughter, sexually exploited other two minor daughters

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Maufiz in Begulsarai arrested after it was known that he is raping his eldest daughter for 5 years, molested two other daughters
Read more
News Reports

Lease of AMU school expires, family of former Jat King demand return of a part of land given by the king 90 years ago...

OpIndia Staff -
Former Jat king and freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh had leased 3.04 acres of land to AMU in 1929 for setting up a school
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Maha Vikas Aghadi govt ‘struggles’ to pay salaries but ready to spend Rs 5.5 crores to appoint Pvt ad firms for Chief Minister’s publicity

OpIndia Staff -
The Maharashtra government has been struggling to play salaries and pension due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Law

The court must not call out Sudarshan News for speaking for the rights of Dalits and calling out a Dalit leader who just would...

Editorial Desk -
Justice Joseph castigated Sudarshan News on Friday over the manner in which Congress leader Udit Raj was treated.
Read more
News Reports

‘An injunction order from us is like a nuclear missile’: Justice Chandrachud acknowledges the far-reaching ramifications of the stay order on Sudarshan News’ ‘UPSC...

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan News had filed a plea challenging the Supreme Court's stay order on the broadcast of its 'UPSC Jihad' show
Read more
News Reports

They believe religious teachings are superior to state laws: What China’s whitepaper says about Uyghur Muslims and their ‘re-education’

OpIndia Staff -
The whitepaper insinuated that Uyghur Muslims were 'terrorists' who believed in the 'afterlife' and rejected modern science owing to religious dogmatism.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Julio Ribeiro and Open Letters, a love story better than Twilight: Here are some letters that the former IPS officer has signed

OpIndia Staff -
Former IPS Officer Julio Ribeiro has recently written to the Delhi Police complaining of their 'flawed investigation' into Delhi Riots.
Read more
News Reports

Paytm and Paytm First Fantasy Game apps removed from Google Play Store for alleged violation of gambling policy

OpIndia Staff -
Google Play store prohibits online casinos and unregulated gambling activities which the Paytm promoted through its Paytm First Games.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Hindu man found hanging with hand and legs tied from behind, Karachi police call it a suicide

OpIndia Staff -
The Karachi police have reportedly called it a suicide and allowed the body to be buried without even a post mortem.
Read more
Law

Here is criticism of ‘a particular community’ as approved by the Honourable Supreme Court

Nupur J Sharma -
The Supreme Court has not taken kindly to a show by Sudarshan News, criticising a 'particular community'
Read more
News Reports

‘Vinod Dua said that quarantine centres were detention centres, justified stone-pelting on doctors by certain community’: Mahesh Jethmalani in SC

OpIndia Staff -
Vinod Dua, in his YouTube videos on pandemic, had allegedly urged people to come out on streets like the American people.
Read more
Government and Policy

Why you should support farm ordinances introduced by the Modi govt: The mother of all reforms

Abhishek Banerjee -
In mid-June, the Modi govt brought three ordinances related to farming, which can forever change the agricultural landscape of India. Folks, this is the mother of all reforms.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,917FansLike
453,059FollowersFollow
15,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com