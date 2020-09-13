Mahesh Bhatt has a long history of controversies attached to him. Several old skeletons have come out in the last few days since his name appeared in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. One such controversial subject was of his son Rahul who was also named by 26/11 conspirator David Headley during interrogation. Headley wanted to recruit Rahul to ISI. As per media reports, Headley asked Rahul not to go to South Mumbai on the day of the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai that left 166 people dead and hundreds of other injured.

The 2012 interview

In 2012, Times of India interviewed Rahul Bhatt in which he made some explosive statements about his father, Mahesh Bhatt. In his interview, he claimed that Mahesh never considered him like his son and wanted to name him ‘Mohammad.’ Many people did not believe him when he says so, but according to him, it was true. It was his neighbours who requested her anglo-Indian mother not to let Mahesh name him Mohammad as Mahesh will have several chances to show his secularism.

If Rahul was named Mohammad, he would have never seen the outside world after 26/11

Rahul claimed that if he would have named Mohammad, no one would even know who his father was. He believed when his name appeared in the 26/11 case, if he had named Mohammad, he would have been thrown in Tihar with no scope of coming out. He blamed his father for not considering or treating him as his son. Rahul said it was his behaviour that allowed to him come in contact with Headley. If he had been a better father, the situation would have been a lot different. Those times and circumstances were challenging for him. He had no one to show the right path. He said though he knows he should not say, but Mahesh treated him like an illegitimate child.

The experiences made him stronger

Rahul said that he used to feel like Andy Garcia of Godfather 3. It was scary for him to miss those experiences, but the truth is it made him stronger. He always felt insecure, and there were resentment and despair in his attitude. At the time of the interview, he claimed that he moved out of every emotionally painful situation and was in a much better position in life. Rahul had said, “I don’t want to play any Victim Card. But the truth is that Mahesh Bhatt never did anything for me. I am not a bitter person, but a better person, and the reason is only my father.” Mahesh Bhatt has four children. Alia and Shaheen Bhatt from his wife Soni Razdan and Rahul and Pooja Bhatt from his wife, Kiran Bhatt. Most of us have heard about Alia, Pooja and Shaheen, but Rahul Bhatt is sort of an unknown name to the world.