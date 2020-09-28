Monday, September 28, 2020
Ye Bollywood wali nautanki band kar, case wapas le warna thok denge: Manjinder Singh Sirsa gets death threat from Pakistan

On asking the caller to reveal who this "Bhai" is, the caller said: "Tum Bhai ko nahi jaante? Bhai ko to pura desh Jaanta hai. Kyun mara chahata hain? Ye nautanki band karo warna sabko thok denge”

Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa claims to receiving threat calls for his complaint against Bollywood drug mafia
Manjinder Singh Sirsa has alleged of receiving threat call from Pakistani, who warned him to either withdraw the complaint filed against Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar or face serious consequences. Sharing the details of the number and the name of the person who had made the call to him, the Akali Dal MLA has urged Delhi police to take cognisance.

In a video message shared on his official Twitter handle, Sirsa revealed that the caller, who identified himself as Mohammad Wasim, alleged that a certain ‘Bhai’ has asked him to steer clear of the drama and stop the nonsense. “Yeh Bollywood wala masla 2 din mein band kar aur case wapas le”, (end this Bollywood chapter in 2 days and withdraw your complaint) the caller allegedly told Sirsa.

On asking the caller to reveal who this “Bhai” is, the caller said: “Tum Bhai ko nahi jaante? Bhai ko to pura desh Jaanta hai. Kyun mara chahata hain? Ye nautanki band karo warna sabko thok denge” (you don’t know who Bhai is, the entire world knows him. Why do you want to be killed? Stop this drama immediately or we’ll shoot everyone).

Not intimidated by such threat calls: Sirsa

Stating that he is filing a complaint with the SHO of Punjabi Bagh police station, with the West district DCP for probe into the phone call, Sirsa declared that he will remain unaffected by such threats and will continue to work relentlessly against the drug nexus in Bollywood.

Sirsa addressed the caller and said: “You will not be able to scare us into stopping our work. This is a fight for principles and against the drug mafia. No one will be able to silence us. You are wrong if you think we will stop everything after your attempt at scaring and threatening us.”

Manjinder Singh Sirsa was the first to speak against the alleged drug mafia in Bollywood

It may be recalled that Sirsa had met the NCB chief Rakesh Asthana at his office located at BSSF headquarters CGO complex on Lodhi road on September 15 to submit a complaint against top Bollywood names like Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan etc, for consumption and possession of drugs being used at Karan Johar’s house on July 30, 2019, cognizable in nature under chapter 4 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

It was Sirsa who had first tweeted the video of the party at Karan Johar’s residence alleging that several actors in the video were in ‘drugged state’. The video had featured Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukherjee, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others. However, most of the actors, including Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar had rubbished the allegations.

Following this complaint, NCB started investigating and unearthed a massive drug case in Bollywood. The names of many influential actors, producers, filmmakers have appeared in the drug link case leading a summons from the Narcotics Control Bureau.

The drug enforcement agency has recently questioned actors, including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor Rakul Preet Singh and others in connection with its probe.

News Reports

