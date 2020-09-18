The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is investigating a video from a party hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar that went viral on social media, DNA has reported. The media outlet said that it has been informed by sources from the NCB regarding the same. It will be investigated whether the video is real or if it has been doctored. If the video is found to be real, then the investigation is likely to proceed forward.

Earlier, we had reported that the NCB may launch an investigation into the matter and Karan Johar may be summoned regarding the same. The DNA now confirms that an investigation into the matter has been launched. The video had featured Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukherjee, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others.

After the video had gone viral on social media, people on social media had alleged that the actors in the video were under the influence of drugs. Manjinder Singh Sirsa, national spokesperson of Akali Dal, too, had made the allegations. However, the claims were rubbished by most of the actors including Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar.

#UDTABollywood – Fiction Vs Reality



Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!!



I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09 — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 30, 2019

Not too long ago, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is spearheading a movement against drug mafia in the Bollywood, had dropped a bombshell by revealing that there were rumours that several Bollywood actors consumed drugs and were ‘cocaine addicts’. It was also reported that NCB officials are set to summon at least 25 prominent Bollywood stars in the drug investigations. The celebrities also include some ‘B-grade’ actors who have been accused of consuming and procuring drugs.