Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Home News Reports Mathura Civil Court dismisses plea seeking removal of Idgah Mosque from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Mathura Civil Court dismisses plea seeking removal of Idgah Mosque from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi citing Places of Worship Act

The Places of Worship Act freezes the status of all the places of worship as they existed at the time of independence.

OpIndia Staff
mathura
81

The plea seeking the removal of the Idgah mosque allegedly built over Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi has been dismissed by a Mathura civil court today. The plea was filed last week in the court of Civil Judge Division Chhaya Sharma in Mathura district. The court dismissed the petition citing the bar under the Places of Worship (Special Provision) Act, 1991.

Two Supreme Court Advocates Harishankar Jain and Vishnu Shankar Jain had filed the petition on behalf of Shri Krishna Virajman. Under the petition, the land on which the Shahi Idgah is erected adjacent to the Krishna temple at Katra Keshav Dev in Mathura was claimed. The court had admitted the petition scheduling its hearing on maintainability for today.

The plea had sought the “removal of encroachment and superstructure illegally raised by Committee of Management of alleged Trust Masjid Idgah with the consent of Sunni Central Board of Waqf …at Katra Keshav Dev city Mathura belonging to deity Shree Krishna Virajman.”

The Places of Worship (Special Provision) Act, 1991

The Places of Worship (Special Provision) Act, 1991 was enacted the by the Congress government under the then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. The Act fixed the status of all the places of worship in the country as they existed on August 15, 1947. The disputed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was kept out of the purview of the legislation because it was already being litigated.

According to this act, the religious nature of a place of worship can’t be altered from what was its religious character at the time of independence. The section 4 of the act also says that no court can admit any plea to change the religious character of a place of worship after the Act was enacted. Therefore, the court dismissed the petition in accordance to the law.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

Bangalore Mirror journalist loses her mind over OpIndia’s coverage of Delhi anti-Hindu riots, suffers meltdown over long DMs and emails

OpIndia Staff -
After constantly sending lengthy emails and elaborate DMs, the Bangalore Mirror journalist also claimed that she does not want to 'engage in a conversation'.
Read more
News Reports

Rapes happen when unemployed men can’t get married: Former SC Judge Markandey Katju’s bizarre explanation for Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
Former SC judge Markandey Katju says sex is the next basic need after food and men commit rape when they cannot get married because of unemployment.
Read more

Congress conspired to frame saints, VHP, BJP leaders under false charges, they should apologise: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Babri verdict

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi said that the Congress party should apologise to the nation for conspiring against BJP leaders, VHP leaders and Hindu saints.

Demolition of illegal structure called Babri Masjid standing on Ram Janmabhoomi not pre-planned, all Ram Bhakts acquitted by special court

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The court said that the demolition of disputed Babri Masjid structure was not pre-planned, and hence there was no conspiracy to demolish it

Yogi Adityanath speaks to PM Modi about Hathras case, SIT probe ordered. Read details

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has constituted a 3-member SIT to probe the Hathras rape case and has asked the team to submit the report within seven days.

Hathras gang rape: Victim cremated, accused arrested. All you need to know about the case

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi regarding the incident and said that a special team has been formed to probe into the incident. The team will submit the report in next seven days.

Recently Popular

Crime

Hathras gang rape: Victim cremated, accused arrested. All you need to know about the case

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi regarding the incident and said that a special team has been formed to probe into the incident. The team will submit the report in next seven days.
Read more
News Reports

‘Maal is cigarette and hash are its different brands’, Deepika Padukone makes bizarre claims when confronted with ‘drug’ chats: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Deepika Padukone and others were apprised in advance as to what needed to be said during the interrogation, claimed NCB
Read more
Media

Sanatana Dharma vs Bollywood on Republic Bharat: Arnab Goswami goes to war

K Bhattacharjee -
Arnab Goswami has been at the forefront of the campaign against the drag racket in Bollywood and has not pulled any punches.
Read more
News Reports

Amnesty International, which had links to British govt and Islamist orgs shuts shop in India after it says the govt froze all its accounts:...

OpIndia Staff -
The government of India has stated that Amnesty has been receiving foreign funding and donations despite not registering under FCRA.
Read more
Entertainment

After Sushant Singh Rajput, another budding Bollywood actor from Bihar found dead, family alleges Mumbai police not cooperating

OpIndia Staff -
Akshat Utkarsh, hailing from Sikanderpur in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Mumbai.
Read more
Media

Denmark Ambassador to India calls out The Hindu for spreading fake news regarding comment by Danish PM over COVID-19 in India

OpIndia Staff -
Ambassador of Denmark to India, Freddy Svane, has called a report by The Hindu "twisted news".
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

CM Yogi Adityanath talks to the father of Hathras victim, assures stringent action against the culprits

OpIndia Staff -
A monetary compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the victim of the Hathras case has been announced by the UP government.
Read more
News Reports

Kathua ‘celebrity’ lawyer, who was removed by the victim’s family for attending only 2 out of 110 hearings, ‘offers her services’ to Hathras victim

OpIndia Staff -
Deepika Rajawat, who shot to fame after taking up the high-profile Kathua rape and murder case, had offered her services to Hathras victim
Read more
News Reports

Mathura Civil Court dismisses plea seeking removal of Idgah Mosque from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi citing Places of Worship Act

OpIndia Staff -
The Idgah Mosque was build on land belonging to the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, and the plea sought to remove it
Read more
Social Media

Bangalore Mirror journalist loses her mind over OpIndia’s coverage of Delhi anti-Hindu riots, suffers meltdown over long DMs and emails

OpIndia Staff -
After constantly sending lengthy emails and elaborate DMs, the Bangalore Mirror journalist also claimed that she does not want to 'engage in a conversation'.
Read more
Crime

Rajasthan: Two minor girls gang-raped, accused threatened girls in front of the police

OpIndia Staff -
Two minor girls gang-raped for three days in Rajasthan.
Read more
News Reports

Rapes happen when unemployed men can’t get married: Former SC Judge Markandey Katju’s bizarre explanation for Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
Former SC judge Markandey Katju says sex is the next basic need after food and men commit rape when they cannot get married because of unemployment.
Read more
News Reports

‘In Yogi Adityanath’s state, sometimes police cars carrying culprits overturn’: BJP Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya assured that the culprits responsible for the Hathras incident will be punished for their actions
Read more
News Reports

UPSC prelim exams to be held on October 4, SC dismisses pleas seeking postponement

OpIndia Staff -
The Court has asked the centre to take a decision on the last attempt or age bar disqualification rule for candidates giving their last attempt this time in case they fail to appear.
Read more
News Reports

France: Major blast heard all across Paris

OpIndia Staff -
Initial reports suggest the blast in Paris was caused by a jet breaking sound barrier.
Read more
News Reports

Liberals fume after special CBI court acquits all the accused in Babri Masjid Demolition Case

OpIndia Staff -
The acquittal of all the accused in the Babri masjid demilition case predictably triggered a meltdown among the 'liberal' intelligentsia
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
457,090FollowersFollow
17,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com