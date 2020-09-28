Monday, September 28, 2020
Mathura: Court admits Krishna Janmabhoomi petition, to hear maintainability on 30th

The petitioners have asked to court to transfer the ownership of 13.37 acres of land to Shri Krishna Virajman.

OpIndia Staff
Petition filed for reclamation of Krishna Janmabhoomi land in Mathura court
Mathura court will decide maintainability of Krishna Janmbhoomi petition to be heard on September 30 (Image: Amar Ujala)
On Friday, a plea was filed in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division Chhaya Sharma in Mathura district, by Supreme Court advocates Harishankar Jain and Vishnu Shankar Jain on behalf of Shri Krishna Virajman. In the petition, a claim has been filed on the land on which The Shahi Idgah Mosque stands next to Krishna Temple at Katra Keshav Dev, Mathura.

The hearing has been postponed till 30th September on which the court will decide the maintainability of the petition. It was supposed to take place on 28th September but the petitioners could not appear in the court.

What is the case?

The petitioners have asserted in the petition that Mughul invader Aurangazeb had demolished the Krishna temple in Mathura during his rule. The temple that stood at the birthplace of Lord Shree Krishna at Katra Keshav Dev was demolished in 1669-70. The existing Eidgah was built on the plinth of the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple. The petitioners have asked to court to transfer the ownership of 13.37 acres of land to Shri Krishna Virajman.

The agreement between Sri Krishna Janmasthana Seva Sansthan and Shahi Idgah Management Committee

Five decades ago, Sri Krishna Janmasthana Seva Sansthan and Shahi Idgah Management Committee agreed that the mosque would remain at the disputed land. The devotees have dubbed the agreement illegal and demanded the mosque should be removed. According to the petitioners, the land belongs to Shri Krishna Virajman.

Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Nirman Nyas

On the lines of Ram Mandir Trust, a group of around 80 saints from 14 states formed ‘Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Nirman Nyas’ for the sole aim of reclaiming land in Kashi and Mathura along with other temples. The group wants to connect to other seers to seek their support in the movement.

Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991

When PV Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister of India, the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, was passed. The controversial law prohibits converting places of worship – like churches, mosques, and temples – into places of worship of a different religion.

To date, only the class action suit of Shri Ram Janbhoomi was allowed an exception. In November 2019, the Supreme Court of India passed the judgment in favor of Ram Lalla Virajman and gave the disputed land to Hindu organizations to build a Bhavya Ram Mandir. The judgment in the Ram Mandir case paved the foundation for reclaiming lands where temples once stood in India.

Mathura news, krishna temple news, krishna Janmabhoomi nyas
OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

