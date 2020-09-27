A 15-year-old rape victim in Haryana has written a letter to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), complaining over police inaction against the perpetrators of the crime.

On September 4, the 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three youths Ismail, Sahir Sahir and Irshad for over 28 hours in a millet field in the Nuh district of Haryana. Reportedly, Ismail had lured her to the field when she had gone out for relieving herself around 5 am on September 4 and made her consume a drink, laced with drugs. As per the victim, she was then gang-raped by Ismail and two other accused continuously for over a day after she lost consciousness.

Victim cites harassment at the hands of freed accused

In her letter, the minor girl has alleged that the Haryana police have arrested only one accused, namely Ismail while the remaining two accused have been scout-free. The two accused have been identified as Irshad and Sahir. The victim has alleged harassment of her and the family at the hands of the two perpetrators. “Both the accused (Sahir and Irshad) have threatened to kidnap us and kill our daughter if their names are not withdrawn from the complaint,” the father of the minor girl alleged.

Reportedly, the police had initially dismissed the complaint of the victim’s family by alleging that the girl willingly went with her perpetrators. However, a complaint was registered three days after the crime on September 7, following a public demonstration by the villagers outside the police station.

Police dismisses charges

- Advertisement -

The cops have, however, dismissed all allegations of inaction as stated by the family of the minor victim. A police officer claimed that they have found no evidence to suggest that Irshad and Sahir were involved in the crime. Besides, he stated that the girl is not a minor.