A horrific incident of a man allegedly raping his one minor daughter and sexually harassing other two minor daughters, has come to light in Begusarai district of Bihar. A person named Mohammad Maufiz has been arrested by police for sexually exploiting his three minor daughters. Allegedly, Maufiz used to make obscene video calls and send sexually explicit pictures to his daughters during his stay in Dubai. On returning home, he used to sexually exploit his daughters. The accused has been booked under the provisions of POCSO Act.

OpIndia reached out to Salma (name changed), the eldest daughter of the accused to know about the case. Salma told OpIndia that she is turning 18 soon but her father has been doing this to her since she was only 12-13 years old.

According to Salma, Maufiz has established physical relations with her on 2-3 occasions. She told that he used to strip down her two sisters Nagma (name changed) who is 14-years old and Farheen (name changed) who is 12-years old in order to make physical relations with them as well. Salma said that she could not even sleep because the accused would slip his hand under her clothes every now and then and would try to establish sexual relation with her.

Complaint filed by Mohammad Maufiz’s daughter against him

Salma told that she along with her sisters had complained to her mother about her father’s behaviour but their mother thought that they misunderstood their father’s affectionate gestures. However, when their father’s activities worsened, the daughters showed evidence to their mother which astonished her. When their mother talked to her husband about it, instead of listening to her, he started fighting with her.

According to the victim, initially their mother did not say anything to their father, they both used to fight between themselves. But one day, their mother threatened their father to tell everything to her brother. Thereafter, Maufiz conspired to get rid of their mother and pushed her down near Baliya station to kill her. However, when she survived the attack and started recovering, he brought her to Begusarai and gave her wrong medical treatment which killed her.

According to Salma, since her mother’s death, Maufiz has been forcing her for marriage and he kept the daughters in captivity. They did not even have a phone to tell their plight to anyone. One day they mustered courage and told everything to their maternal grandmother. Their maternal grandmother told everything to their maternal uncle who immediately took action. With the assistance of Bajrang Dal leader Shubham Bharadwaj, the matter was reported to the police and the accused was arrested. According to Bharadwaj, the victims contacted him yesterday only after which he took them to police station where a complaint was filed and accused was nabbed.