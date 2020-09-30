The body of a 21-year-old girl, who had gone missing from the morning of 25 September, was recovered from a nullah in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar, a police official said on Tuesday, 30th September.

The deceased woman, identified as Deepali Bukane was a resident of Jal Prabhat area of Ramabai Nagar. On September 25, she had left her house in the morning but did not return after which her family members approached the police and filed a missing person case at the Pant Nagar police station.

Pant Nagar police launched a search operation to ascertain the whereabouts the missing girl. Three days after she went missing, the police found her body in a decomposed state from a ditch in Ghatkopar. The police said that they did not find any injury marks on the body, indicating that there was no resistance by her and prima facie appeared as a case of drowning. The body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

A 21-year-old girl had gone missing in September 2019 as well

The latest incident is redolent of the missing case of a 21-year-old girl from Mahim in September 2019. The girl had gone missing from Mahim Causeway after she informed her mother on the phone that a suspected drug addict was stalking her. Seconds after informing her mother that she is being possibly tailed by a drug addict, her mother heard a scream on the phone and the call was disconnected.

Hathras shocker: 19-year-old girl gang-raped by a group of men

Recently, the death of the victim after struggling for her life for over two weeks after being attacked by a group of men in UP’s Hathras has again stirred up debates about women’s safety issues and crimes against women. The Hathras victim was brutally strangulated by her attackers, damaging her tongue and spinal cord. The victim, in her police statement, had stated that she was gang-raped by the accused. The four accused have been arrested by the police.

The Nirbhaya gang-rape case, the brutal gang-rape and burning of a veterinarian from Hyderabad last year, and the cases like Hathras incident, raise serious concerns about the efficacy of present laws and judicial process to deter sexual crimes against women.