Saturday, September 19, 2020
Home News Reports Mumbai doctor slams Maharashtra government on its new circular governing the consumption of oxygen...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Mumbai doctor slams Maharashtra government on its new circular governing the consumption of oxygen in private COVID-19 hospitals

Dr Amit Thadani had claimed that bureaucrats disconnected from ground realities have made preposterous suggestions to govern the consumption of medical oxygen by COVID-19 patients

OpIndia Staff
Mumbai Doctor slams Maharashtra government suggesting 12 litres per minute for critical COVID-19 patients when the demand is 30-60 litres per minute
Oxygen cylinder(Representative Image, Image Courtesy: Economic Times)
6

With Maharashtra reeling from an unprecedented shortage of oxygen because of the surging coronavirus outbreak, the Maha Vikas Aghadi state government has issued a new circular concerning the consumption of medical oxygen in state’s COVID-19 hospitals. However, doctors managing the COVID-19 crisis are seemingly displeased with the new notice that has accused the hospitals of not judiciously using the medical oxygen.

Mumbai doctor Amit Thadani, who had earlier accused the state authorities of harassment even as the coronavirus pandemic was gaining stronghold in the state, has today posted a tweet criticising the Maharashtra government’s new letter on consumption of medical oxygen and alleging that bureaucrats are disconnected from the ground reality.

“We invite babus to come sit in ICU and tell patients that their quota of oxygen is capped at 12 liters per minute and they should not misuse,” Dr Amit Thadani sarcastically tweeted after the letter asked the private COVID-19 hospitals to conduct consumption audit of oxygen calculating 7 litres per minute for patient in ward and 12 litres per minute for those in the ICUs to ensure that there is no leakage of medical oxygen in pipe lines, valves etc.

When one of the Twitter users mentioned that 12 litres is not a cap mentioned by the Maharashtra government but just a reference point to be used as a rule of thumb for the audit, Dr Amit Thadani retorted back stating that the requirements of ICU patients is somewhere close to 30-60 litres per minute and it is preposterous to think 12 litres per minute would suffice. He added that someone who has never managed a COVID-19 patient in his life could think of making such suggestions.

Maharashtra government issues a new circular ordering judicious use of medical oxygen

- Advertisement -

The criticism from the doctor came after the Maharashtra state was afflicted by the double whammy of coronavirus and depleting medical oxygen reserves. The state government issued a new circular, raising concern that if the consumption of medical oxygen continued at the present rate, the state would exhaust its manufacturing capacity of the oxygen.

The circular pointed out the discrepancies in the consumption of medical oxygen in the state with respect to the number of patients that are reported to be on oxygen.

“The consumption is not commensurate with the reported number of patients on oxygen in that particular district/municipal corporation. There is a gross mismatch particularly in the Private Hospitals and hospitals of the Municipal Corporations in terms of patients of reported on oxygen and the quantum of oxygen consumed in metric tons per day,” the circular read.

Alleging that there has been no judicious use of oxygen by the Private Hospitals, the notice has mentioned a list of actions to be carried out by them. One of them being carrying out audit of consumption of oxygen by patients in ward with 7 litres per minute as base and 12 litres per minute for those in ICUs.

The circular also directs the hospitals to upload patient discharge data on the portal on an urgent basis and take a review of all the patients who are on oxygen to ensure that oxygen is used prudently. Hospitals have also been asked to prepare a proper record of those on oxygen.

The notice also calls for scrupulous monitoring of private hospitals “who have a tendency of putting patients on oxygen for a longer duration, allegedly for commercial purposes”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Entertainment

Netflix distorts ‘Kabuliwala’ to show Hindu girl offering Namaz in an attempt to secularise ‘Stories by Rabindranath Tagore’

OpIndia Staff -
A scene in 'Kabuliwala' in the 'Stories by Rabindranath Tagore' series by Anurag Basu on Netflix shows 'Mini' offering Namaz
Read more
Politics

Protests against Left minister in Kerala gold smuggling case ‘anti-Quran’, says Communist Party leader: Here is how he came to that strange conclusion

OpIndia Staff -
CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in his weekly column has referred to the protest against the Kerala Communist govt and minister KT Jaleel as an "anti-Quran agitation"
Read more

HRCE Dept uses the ‘we are doing what Kings did’ argument, claims ‘secular’ state of Tamil Nadu entitled to control temples

Law OpIndia Staff -
HR&CE Dept has filed an affidavit at the Madras HC saying that though the state of Tamil Nadu is secular, it is entitled to control temples.

‘No right to question integrity of successors’: 26 former cops slam Julio Ribeiro for supporting people pushing ‘anti-India and communal narrative’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
26 former police officers have written a letter slamming Julio Ribeiro for supporting people who push 'anti-India and communal narrative'.

In an ironical turn of events, BMC calls Kangana Ranaut’s plea an ‘abuse of law’ after hounding her for dissenting views

Law OpIndia Staff -
In an affidavit, BMC has also demanded that costs be imposed on Kangana Ranaut for making this plea and demanding Rs 2 crores damages

Delhi Police arrests journalist Rajeev Sharma for possessing classified defence documents, had written for Chinese mouthpiece GlobalTimes

Media OpIndia Staff -
Rajeev Sharma had written several columns for Chinese newspaper Global Times, the mouthpiece of Communist Party of China for the last several years.

Recently Popular

News Reports

An eyewitness tells media that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party held on the eve of her death: Here are...

OpIndia Staff -
An eyewitness has told News Nation that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party which she attended on the eve of her death on June 8.
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
News Reports

Nepal claims Indian cities Dehradun, Nainital under its ‘Greater Nepal’ campaign: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The tension between Indian and its Himalayan neighbour Nepal is likely to mount again as Nepal continues to provoke India.
Read more
News Reports

“You are supposed to be unprejudiced,” investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala schools BJP-hater NDTV journalist Sreenivasan Jain

OpIndia Staff -
Without nothing left to say, Sreenivasan Jain laughed aloud and claimed, "I would love to think that I am unprejudiced."
Read more
Media

Delhi Police arrests journalist Rajeev Sharma for possessing classified defence documents, had written for Chinese mouthpiece GlobalTimes

OpIndia Staff -
Rajeev Sharma had written several columns for Chinese newspaper Global Times, the mouthpiece of Communist Party of China for the last several years.
Read more
News Reports

From Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt to Gauri Khan: The celebrities who flew ‘high’ and have battled drug addiction

OpIndia Staff -
Many Bollywood celebrities have confessed they had a drug problem at some point in their lives, some even went to jail for the same
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Mumbai doctor slams Maharashtra government on its new circular governing the consumption of oxygen in private COVID-19 hospitals

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Amit Thadani said that 12 litre per minute of oxygen is not enough for COVID-19 patients in ICU as suggested by Maharashtra govt
Read more
Media

Devendra Fadnavis exposes how ABP Majha abruptly ended his interview, shares video of parallel recording he had arranged anticipating foul-play by the channel

OpIndia Staff -
Devendra Fadnavis had alleged that his interview was cut short midway while he was explaining centre's help to Maharashtra on GST credit
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Muzaffarpur court orders eight Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan and Karan Johar to appear before it on October 7

OpIndia Staff -
The court has acted on the complaint filed by lawyer Sudhir Ojha, three days after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
News Reports

Days before his arrest for having classified documents, Journalist Rajeev Sharma had spoken about the state of Indian media and ethics

OpIndia Staff -
Rajeev Sharma had spoken about the state of media in the country and the lack of ethics in reporting the real issues
Read more
News Reports

Namrata Datta, who shared a plagiarised thread on PM Modi, has a history of stealing tweets, lying, and making unfounded assertions

OpIndia Staff -
Namrata Datta has a history of stealing tweets, and has identified herself as software professional, doctor & Molecular Biologist
Read more
Politics

‘Bunch of Thugs’: Donald Trump slams George Floyd protesters for vandalising statue of Mahatma Gandhi, ‘who only wanted peace’

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump called George Floyd protesters a 'bunch of thugs' during an election rally for vandalising a Mahatma Gandhi statue.
Read more
News Reports

Pro Congress, AAP troll Mona Ambegaonkar charts the guidelines for a liberal democracy: “Jail all Sanghis”

OpIndia Staff -
Mona Ambegaonkar had joined her leftist gang to spread fake news that Kangana will campaign for BJP in Bihar elections
Read more
Entertainment

Netflix distorts ‘Kabuliwala’ to show Hindu girl offering Namaz in an attempt to secularise ‘Stories by Rabindranath Tagore’

OpIndia Staff -
A scene in 'Kabuliwala' in the 'Stories by Rabindranath Tagore' series by Anurag Basu on Netflix shows 'Mini' offering Namaz
Read more
News Reports

RTI activist alleges Uddhav and Aditya Thackeray lied in their poll affidavit, EC asks CBDT to investigate the complaint

OpIndia Staff -
Fresh trouble brewing for Uddhav Thackery, Aditya Thackeray & Supriya Sule as EC directs CBDT to probe discrepancies in their poll affidavits
Read more
News Reports

Locals in Arunachal Pradesh boycott Chinese products despite reduced profits: Report

OpIndia Staff -
People in Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh have completely boycotted Chinese products since the Galwan valley clashes.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,917FansLike
453,359FollowersFollow
16,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com