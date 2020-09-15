According to a report on Times of India, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta may soon get summoned in drug cases related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. These three were allegedly named by the main accused in the case of Rhea Chakraborty during her interrogation. The agency is keeping an eye on 25 people associated with Bollywood in the drug case as per TOI sources. NCB may summon the three to record their statement on Thursday or Friday.

The report also stated that Sara, Rakul Preet and Simone may be summoned on Tuesday. They are expected to join the investigation by Thursday and may be required to be present for interrogation by the end of the week.

Recently, Free Press Journal had quoted NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra saying that NCB has prepared a list of peddlers and traffickers but not any Bollywood stars, as mentioned in the media reports. He said, “We have not prepared any Bollywood list. The list earlier prepared was of peddlers and traffickers. It’s getting confused with Bollywood.”

On 8th September, NCB took Rhea Chakraborty in custody and sent her to Byculla Jail. The agency had also arrested her brother Showik in connection to the drug-related case linked to Rajput’s death. He is also in judicial custody along with Rajput’s manager Samuel Miranda and domestic help Dipesh Sawant.

Rhea’s advocate said that they are no in a hurry to move to court for bail. According to the report, he said that they will study the order, its implications and developments in the Case at the NCB level and then decide. “There’s no room for speculation. Once it is filed, we will share a copy of the Bail Application,” he has informed.

NCB arrested several people linked to Showik and Rhea

The NCB has raided the residence of Showik Chakraborty’s school friend Suradeep Mehrotra who is allegedly a drug peddler. His name appeared during the initial investigation. According to the Times of India report, he was to be brought to the NCB office on 14th September evening.

The NCB had arrested another six persons on Sunday. They are named Karamjeet Singh, Dwayne Fernandes, Sanket Patel, Ankush Arneja, Sandeep Gupta and Aftab Fateh Ansari, who are part of a drug syndicate. These people are directly or indirectly linked to Sushant, Rhea and Showik. NCB initiated several raids in different parts of Mumbai and Goa over the weekend that led to their arrest. They were produced before the metropolitan magistrate court on Monday for remand.

As per a report in India Today, the NCB in the remand application said that they have arrested the six in connection to the alleged procurement, facilitation and harboring of narcotics substances against Rhea, Showik, and others. The officials said that Ankush bough Hashish and MDMA from Anuj, who is a drug peddler in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

NCB claimed that they had recovered a large amount of contrabands from Keshwani’s property. Kehswani is directly linked to Kaizan Ibrahim, who is also a drug peddler and is currently out on bail is the case. Ibrahim delivered drugs to Dipesh Sawant, the domestic help of Rajput, on instructions of Showik Chakraborty.

Karamjeet, another drug peddler, was in direct contact with Showik, Samuel Miranda, Rhea, and Sushant Singh Rajput. The court sent Karamjeet, Arenja and Fernandes to remand till 16th September while Gupta, Patel and Ansari were sent to judicial custody.