Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Rhea Chakraborty arrested: NCB takes her into custody in drug links case

Reportedly the NCB had filed a separate case in which Rhea was also an accused, after her brother Showik during interrogation on Friday named her as the one for whom he bought drugs.

Rhea Chakraborty used and dealt with drugs, narcotics: Reports (image courtesy: telugu360.com)
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty today under various sections of NDPS. Reportedly, to break the drug cartel her custodial interrogation is needed. Media reports said that the agency has sufficient evidence against Rhea Chakraborty.

Reportedly the NCB had filed a separate case in which Rhea was also an accused, after her brother Showik during interrogation on Friday named her as the one for whom he bought drugs. 

Rhea’ brother, Showik Chakrabarty has already been placed under arrest. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday was granted 4-day custody of Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda by the Mumbai court. The duo was arrested in connection with the drug probe related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The two will be in NCB remand till September 9, 2020.

Showik “dealt in drugs with many others”, the NCB told a court here as it obtained his custody along with that of Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda till September 9.

Several other drug peddlers involved in the case have also been arrested by the NCB

After the Narcotics Crime Bureau (NCB) served the summons to actress Rhea Chakraborty in connection to the drug case associated with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde has dubbed the case as a ‘witchhunt’. He claimed that Rhea was paying the price for loving her boyfriend Sushant.

