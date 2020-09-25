Friday, September 25, 2020
NCB raids Karan Johar close aide and Dharma Production Executive Kshitij Ravi Prakash’s house, seizes drugs

It is being reported by Republic TV that Prakash, who is the Executive Producer and Director at Dharma Productions, used to buy large amounts of drugs regularly.

OpIndia Staff
karan johar aide summoned by NCB
Karan Johar and Kshitij Ravi Prasad
The investigation being carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s mysterious death appears to have opened a pandora’s box. Names of bigwigs of Bollywood are coming up in the investigation with each passing day. The latest name to join the NCB’s list is Kshitij Ravi Prakash, who is said to be a close aide of filmmaker Karan Johar.

Prakash was served a summon by the NCB yesterday and he was supposed to appear before the agency today. However, NCB officials raided his house in Versova today. According to reports, the NCB seized drugs from his residence today including Marijuana.

It is being reported by Republic TV that Prakash, who is the Executive Producer and Director at Dharma Productions, used to buy large amounts of drugs regularly. The NCB had raided his house on Thursday as well. After conducting raids today, he was picked up by the NCB officials was taken to the NCB office. Prasad has not yet been arrested as informed by the NCB officials. However, he will be reportedly be taken into custody after questioning.

The NCB officials have also revealed that so far Kshitij Ravi Prasad has not been detained or arrested. Since Kshitij Prasad was summoned for today, he accompanied the NCB to their office after the raids. However, they also confirmed that the Dharma Productions Executive Producer will be taken into custody after his interrogation. 

Kshitij had only hours earlier landed in Mumbai from Delhi where he was on Thursday when summons were issued to him. His house was raided by the agency officials on Thursday as well. 

Actress Deepika Padukone was also issued summon by the NCB and she is expected to be questioned by the agency today.

News Reports

