Friday, September 11, 2020
Home News Reports NIA to take over the investigation of Bengaluru riots, to probe possible terror links...
News Reports
Updated:

NIA to take over the investigation of Bengaluru riots, to probe possible terror links of the accused

Bengaluru was in the throes of violent riots on August 11, when a rampaging Muslim mob took to the streets of the city, brazenly indulging in arson, vandalism and brutal violence over an allegedly derogatory social media post on Prophet Muhammad

OpIndia Staff
NIA to take over the investigations into the Bengaluru riots
Bengaluru was convulsed with riots last month
6

The Central government has decided to transfer the criminal cases related to the violent riots in Bengaluru to the National Investigation Agency. About 280 people in the case have been booked under the stringent UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act). The central agency will investigate if the accused persons had links with terror organisations.

Representing NIA, counsel P. Prasanna Kumar submitted before a Division Bench of Karnatana High Court comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi that a decision to transfer the cases involving incidents of violence in DJ Halli and KG Halli localities of Bengaluru has been taken by the centre and orders in this regard are expected to be issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The submission was made during the hearing of PIL petitions seeking transfer of probe to NIA, payment of compensation for damage caused to properties during the violence, etc.

A man named Samiuddin was arrested by the Central Crime Branch, who is said to have links with Al-Hind organisation, a claim which is being probed.

Riots sparked off in Bengaluru over an allegedly derogatory post on Prophet Muhammad

Last month, the southern metropolis of Bengaluru was convulsed with violent riots when a rampaging Muslim mob unleashed extreme violence in Bengaluru over a Facebook post that was allegedly derogatory to Prophet Mohammad. As per the reports, the Muslim mob hit the streets near DJ Halli and KG Halli police station areas on August 11 evening and attacked a Congress MLA’s house after one of his relatives had allegedly made a derogatory Facebook post.

- Advertisement -

More than 60 police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting and the subsequent riots unleashed by the irate Muslim mobs. At least 10 vehicles, including Innovas of two DCPs, were damaged in front of the stations. The mob also set fire to the vehicles in front of the DJ Halli police station.

During the pre-planned attack, the Muslim mob, carrying petrol bombs and other weapons, also barged into the nearby police quarters and attacked the premises. The Muslim mob was seen raising Islamic slogans like ‘Allah-hu-Akbar’ and ‘Nara-e-Taqbeer’ outside the police station.

As many as 300 people, including Arun Pratap, the personal assistant of the former city mayor and local civic ward corporator Sampat Raj of the Congress, were accused of fanning the riots and indulging in vandalism.

Days after the violent riots swept the city, the Karnataka government had decided to invoke the stringent UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) law and the Goonda Act against those responsible for carrying out the violence. About 280 accused in the case were slapped with charges under UAPA Act.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

How UPA era environmental laws just cost us 900 km strategic road near China border

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Center had requested for a width of at least seven meters so that military vehicles could ply on the road. The request was denied. The planned two-lane highway is now down to a single lane.
Read more
Media

People must listen to VHP because the Church’s mission in India is not a failure: Here is how The Print is wrong

Suren -
Once in a while, opinion pieces are published that seek to mollify upper-middle-class Hindu anxiety about rapid conversion by Christian denominations. One...
Read more

Broken moral compass: How the media came together to defend Netflix’s paedophile movie ‘Cuties’

Entertainment K Bhattacharjee -
Netflix's Cuties has been slammed by people across the board for the sexualisation of children but the media has continued to defend it.

Newslaundry columnist Jas Oberoi exploits the death of a social media user’s father to peddle his propaganda against Ram Mandir

Media OpIndia Staff -
Jas Oberoi had attacked a social media user, who had been a fierce proponent of Ram Temple, at a time when she lost her father to heart-attack

Model accuses Sajid Khan of harassment, says he asked her to strip in front of him to get a role in Housefull: Here is...

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
In 2018, IFTDA had suspended Sajid Khan for one year over the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him

Nandini Sundar sends notice to Garuda Prakashan in an attempt to stop publication of the book on Delhi Riots: Here is their response

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Nandini Sundar served a 'cease and desist' notice to Garuda Prakashan against the publishing of the highly anticipated book, 'Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story

Recently Popular

News Reports

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena asks cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel because it is insulting Uddhav Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
In a letter issued on Thursday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has asked the cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel immediately.
Read more
News Reports

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan says his family kept him locked up for a year, forcefully gave psychiatric drugs

OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said that his family kept him under house arrest for a year and forcefully gave him medication.
Read more
News Reports

#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag trends on Twitter. Read why

OpIndia Staff -
#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag was trending on Twitter from Wednesday night through Thursday morning when it became one of the top trends.
Read more
News Reports

‘Brave’ comedians who crawled in front of Shiv Sena mock Kangana Ranaut for refusing to bow to threats

OpIndia Staff -
Agrima Joshua who had posted an apology video in fear of Shiv Sena, has tried to mock Kangana Ranaut.
Read more
News Reports

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife’s sister Farah Khan Ali, whose husband was once caught with drugs, extends support to Rhea Chakraborty

OpIndia Staff -
Despite not even knowing Rhea, Farah Khan's sentiments were so flared up with the news of her arrest that she took to Twitter to vent her anger against Times Now's Navika Kumar.
Read more
Social Media

From Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend to Rohini Singh: How ‘feminists’ attacked actor Ankita Lokhande for questioning Rhea Chakraborty

OpIndia Staff -
Questions directed at Rhea by Ankita Lokhande unnerved the pseudo-feminists who dubbed her the "princess of patriarchy"
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

NIA to take over the investigation of Bengaluru riots, to probe possible terror links of the accused

OpIndia Staff -
NIA informs Karnataka High Court that it has been asked to probe the Bengaluru riots case to find out probable terror links
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai police go all the way to Kolkata to arrest an alleged Kangana Ranaut fan for ‘threatening’ Sanjay Raut

OpIndia Staff -
The man from Tollygunge, Kolkata had allegedly threatened Sanjay Raut of 'dire consequences' for harassing Kangana Ranaut.
Read more
News Reports

After Ayodhya seers, Akhara Parishad stands in solidarity with Kangana Ranaut, slams Maharashtra govt

OpIndia Staff -
Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri hailed Kangana Ranaut as a ‘brave and courageous daughter’ of the nation
Read more
Media

Muslim mob gather outside Sudarshan News headquarters to protest after channel receives clearance for ‘UPSC Jihad’ program, allegedly pelt stones

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan News has claimed that their headquarters were attacked by a bunch of Muslims who attempted to forcibly enter its premises.
Read more
Social Media

BJP’s Nilesh Rane targets Aaditya Thackeray over alleged Instagram image from Cambodia street known for narcotics and underage prostitution

OpIndia Staff -
Nilesh Rane had shared some screenshots claiming that Aaditya Thackeray had posted an image from Pub street in Cambodia in his alleged private Instagram account.
Read more
News Reports

“Some Mohammedans are the crudest in this respect, and the most sectarian,” Swami Vivekananda had remarked 120 years ago

OpIndia Staff -
‘Every man or woman who does not exactly believe it must be killed’ Swami Vivekananda had described the attack on disbelievers by Muslims
Read more
News Reports

‘Islamising the West’: Webinar on the rising influence of Islamic charity organisations in the West focuses on their Islamist links and anti-India activities

OpIndia Staff -
A webinar was organised on “Islamizing the West: Muslim Brotherhood, Jamaat-I-Islami, and Tablighi Jamaat” by the Usanas Foundation.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Ajay Maken calls the Supreme Court order directing removal of slums in Delhi as inhuman, files petition

OpIndia Staff -
Ajay Maken movese Supreme Court challenging the court's order of removing 48,000 slum clusters along railway tracks in Delhi
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Three temple priests brutally stabbed to death, hundi cash looted in Mandya

OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka CM has condemned the incident and announced Rs 5 lakhs ex gratia to the kin of the murdered priests.
Read more
Opinions

Why the 1893 speech of Swami Vivekananda at World’s Parliament of Religions is still relevant today

Guest Author -
The famous Chicago speech of Swami Vivekananda at the World's Parliament of Religions in 1893 is still relevant to this day.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
449,362FollowersFollow
13,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com