In a bid to tackle crime against women in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to launch ‘Operation Durachari’. Under this new initiative, the UP government would put up posters of eve-teasers, those guilty of crimes against women and habitual offenders in cases of sex-related crimes on road crossings in Uttar Pradesh. The move is aimed at ‘name and shame’ people guilty of crimes against women.

According to the state government spokesperson, “the Chief Minister has directed that women police personnel should be asked to take firm action against such offenders and their photographs should be pasted on crossings in order to name and shame them.”

Coming hard on the perpetrators, the Chief Minister said that people should know who are the persons who are vitiating the atmosphere in society and indulging in crime against women.

Anti-Romeo squads to be re-activated and strengthened under ‘Operation Durachari’

He further said that in case any incident related to crime against women takes place, the beat in-charge, chowki in-charge, station officer and the circle officer would be held responsible.

- Advertisement -

Yogi Adityanath also ordered that anti-Romeo squads should be further activated and strengthened so that the strategy to check crime against women becomes increasingly effective.

It is pertinent to note here, that Yogi Adityanath, last year, miffed with the police for failing to ‘instil fear’ among criminals in the state, had asked the state police to revive the anti-Romeo squad and ordered the police to prepare a list of accused previously involved in crimes against women. Asking them to increase the vigil over these criminals, he also ordered to enhance the foot patrolling in vulnerable regions.

UP govt puts up hoardings identifying violent rioters by name, photograph and address

The Yogi Adityanath government has shown zero tolerance towards crime and criminals. It may be recalled that in a similar move, Yogi Adityanath government had pasted photographs along with names and addresses of anti-CAA protesters on crossings in Lucknow in an attempt to name and shame them just before the national lockdown was announced.