Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Home News Reports Amid rising popularity of online dating, Pakistan bans Tinder, Grindr and other dating apps...
Government and PolicyNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Amid rising popularity of online dating, Pakistan bans Tinder, Grindr and other dating apps for ‘immoral’ and ‘indecent’ content

According to PTA, these apps could request to have their blocks lifted if they show they are "moderating the indecent/immoral content through meaningful engagement".

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan bans dating apps (OpIndia graphics)
59

In a major decision, the Pakistan authorities on Tuesday blocked access to Tinder and several other dating apps in an effort to control “immoral” and “indecent” content.

According to the reports, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said it has banned users from accessing Tinder, Grindr, SayHi, Tagged and Skout after the social networking apps after it failed to “moderate… content in accordance” with laws of Pakistan. The PTA said the ban addressed the negative effects of immoral and indecent content

According to PTA, these apps could request to have their blocks lifted if they show they are “moderating the indecent/immoral content through meaningful engagement”.

The decision to ban dating apps comes just days after Pakistani regulators had threatened to shut down YouTube for similar reasons. Last week, the PTA asked YouTube to immediately block all videos they consider “objectionable” from being accessed in the country.

Right campaigners criticise Pakistan authorities

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the ban on apps has been criticised by rights campaigners who fear creeping censorship and control of Pakistan’s internet and printed media.

Shahzad Ahmad, director of digital rights group Bytes For All, slammed the PTA’s “moral policing”. Ahmad said if adults choose to be on app, it is not for the state to dictate whether someone uses an app or not. He described the ban as “a completely ridiculous move” that people would find ways to circumvent.

Pakistan threatens to boycott TikTok

In July, after banning video-sharing app Bigo Pakistan had threatened a ban on TikTok after receiving numerous complaints regarding ‘obscene and immoral’ content.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had issued a statement saying that they have received complaints against apps like TikTok and Bigo from various segments of the society. The complaints alleged that immoral, vulgar and obscene content had become “normal” on these social media apps.

PTA using its powers had said, “A final warning to TikTok to put in place a comprehensive mechanism to control obscenity, vulgarity and immorality through its social media application”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

G*ndu, boxing batau kya?’ shirtless father of alleged drug peddler kicks AajTak reporter, netizens fondly recall Rajdeep Sardesai

OpIndia Staff -
The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Zaid Vilatra, a drug peddler, in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Read more
News Reports

‘In France, we have freedom of expression’: President Emmanuel Macron refuses to condemn Charlie Hebdo cartoons of Prophet Mohammad

OpIndia Staff -
Emmanuel Macron refuses to condemn Charlie Hebdo cartoons of Mohammad, said France has freedom of expression.
Read more

Pakistani network running pro-ISI, anti-India propaganda busted by Facebook and Stanford researchers, hundreds of accounts suspended

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The research report has found that these pages and groups also indulged in mass reporting of pages critical to Islam or Pakistan, even targeted Ahmadi-run accounts.

UnAcademy educator provokes students to pick up AK47s, many online coaching centres found peddling political agenda

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
UnAcademy educator provokes students to pick up AK47s like 'youth in Kashmi'

BJP MP Arjun Singh says jihadi elements destroyed Maa Kali idol in Murshidabad temple, police claims ‘fire accident’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BJP MP Arjun Singh said that some people belonging to 'one religious group' attacked and destroyed a temple and burnt the idol of goddess Kali

Unearthing the hidden world of India’s dreaded secret Special Frontier Force

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Special Frontier Force had outlived its purpose and had since ensured the success of Operation Bluestar, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Vijay, and Operation Eagle.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Jaaved Jaaferi justifies Sweden riots where Islamists unleashed violence after a Quran was burnt

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi has justified the riots in Sweden by Muslim mobs. He offered the justification while responding to a user on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ who referred to Goddess Sita as ‘r*ndi’ is Pak cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq’s niece, mother confirms Pakistan connections

OpIndia Staff -
It had been revealed that Heer Khan was making anti-Hindu and anti-national videos from the last two years.
Read more
News Reports

We need to convert all Hindus to Islam out of compassion because otherwise, they will keep burning in hell: Zakat Foundation member

OpIndia Staff -
The Zakat Foundation council member insists that it should be the duty of every Muslims to help non-Muslims escape the fires of hell, by bringing them into the fold of Islam.
Read more
News Reports

‘Azadi’ slogans put on walls in Mumbai, roads defaced by putting abusive messages on Kangana Ranaut, Sambit Patra

OpIndia Staff -
Instagram user defaces public property in Mumbai, puts up 'Azadi' slogan on wall
Read more
Live Updates

Live: Watch Nupur J Sharma talk to Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami in a tell-all interview

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami in a tell-all interview with Nupur J Sharma
Read more
News Reports

‘We will never give up,’ victims of Islamic terrorism Charlie Hebdo to republish cartoons on prophet Mohammed

OpIndia Staff -
Charlie Hebdo has decided to republish cartoons of prophet Mohammed that had caused Islamic Terrorists to launch a terror attack against them.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Fed up of being confused with China amid coronavirus outbreak, Taiwan redesigns its passport cover

OpIndia Staff -
Taiwan redesigns passport cover with Taiwan written in bigger font while reducing the font size of 'Republic of China'
Read more
News Reports

Amid rising popularity of online dating, Pakistan bans Tinder, Grindr and other dating apps for ‘immoral’ and ‘indecent’ content

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan bans Tinder, Grindr, SayHi, Tagged and Skout for failure of the apps to moderate content in accordance with Pakistani laws
Read more
Media

G*ndu, boxing batau kya?’ shirtless father of alleged drug peddler kicks AajTak reporter, netizens fondly recall Rajdeep Sardesai

OpIndia Staff -
The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Zaid Vilatra, a drug peddler, in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police Commissioner likes a tweet asking public shaming of Kangana Ranaut, the actress asks whether it is safe to be in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police denied that Commissioner liked a tweet calling for public shaming of Kangana Ranaut, cyber cell to examine
Read more
News Reports

‘In France, we have freedom of expression’: President Emmanuel Macron refuses to condemn Charlie Hebdo cartoons of Prophet Mohammad

OpIndia Staff -
Emmanuel Macron refuses to condemn Charlie Hebdo cartoons of Mohammad, said France has freedom of expression.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani network running pro-ISI, anti-India propaganda busted by Facebook and Stanford researchers, hundreds of accounts suspended

OpIndia Staff -
The research report has found that these pages and groups also indulged in mass reporting of pages critical to Islam or Pakistan, even targeted Ahmadi-run accounts.
Read more
News Reports

UnAcademy educator provokes students to pick up AK47s, many online coaching centres found peddling political agenda

OpIndia Staff -
UnAcademy educator provokes students to pick up AK47s like 'youth in Kashmi'
Read more
News Reports

BJP MP Arjun Singh says jihadi elements destroyed Maa Kali idol in Murshidabad temple, police claims ‘fire accident’

OpIndia Staff -
BJP MP Arjun Singh said that some people belonging to 'one religious group' attacked and destroyed a temple and burnt the idol of goddess Kali
Read more
Law

Rajasthan HC dismisses plea of sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt requesting discontinuation of narcotics case

OpIndia Staff -
Bhatt was arrested by the Gujarat CID for falsely implicating a lawyer Sumersingh Rajpurohit by planting opium in a hotel room in Palanpur.
Read more
News Reports

Even as China provokes India in Ladakh, its domestic woes reveal the country is in deep crisis

OpIndia Staff -
China's unilateral move in Ladakh triggered a new wave of hostilities with India, even as the country is beset with a host of domestic problems–Food crisis, devastating floods and bleeding banks
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
443,260FollowersFollow
317,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com