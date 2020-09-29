Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Home News Reports Solution to stubble burning: Jalandhar farmer has been making and selling cardboards since 2010
News Reports
Updated:

Solution to stubble burning: Jalandhar farmer has been making and selling cardboards since 2010

In 2010, after getting training from the Krish Vigyan Kendra, Gurtej Singh had shifted to producing cardboards from paddy straw and stubble.

OpIndia Staff
Gurtej Singh, a farmer from Punjab, has been making cardboards from stubble
Farmer Gurtej Singh makes cardboard from paddy straw instead of burning them (Image: Tribune)
2

Gurtej Singh, a farmer from Mehatpur village, Kakran Kalan, Jalandhar, has become one of the front runners in the campaign to stop stubble burning that happens every year in states like Punjab, and Haryana on a large scale. He started making cardboard using paddy stubble in 2010.

As per a report in Tribune, it is not only reducing the cost of cardboard production but also helping the environment. The pollution rising from stubble burning reaches the national capital Delhi, and despite several steps taken by the government, the farmers are not stepping away from the practice.

Low production cost and higher profits

According to the Tribune report, Gurtej Singh started a small cardboard business in 2007 with his cousins Biranmol Singh and Paramvir Singh. For three years, they used sludge and sack bags for making cardboard. In 2010, he shifted to using paddy straw as a raw material, which has now become the main ingredient for the cardboards in his factory.

In 2010 he came in contact with Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), where he got the training to use stubble in cardboard manufacturing. Almost every farmer in Kakran Kalan has started supplying paddy straw to Gurtej. In total, he is getting paddy straws from 300 acres of farms. “It gives me satisfaction that I am not contributing to pollution. I am using paddy stubble in the right way,” he said.

Attempts to stop stubble burning

While governments are trying to provide some support to the farmers and develop plans to stop stubble burning completely, some NGOs and organizations have come forward to help farmers get rid of stubble without burning them. In 2019, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) initiated projects to stop stubble burning in 10 villages in the Raikot block of Ludhiana district. In 2019, a TERI study claimed that the stubble could be used to produce fuel. Though as per the law the farmers who burn the stubble can be punished under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act. Despite measures and awareness campaigns about the harmful effects of stubble burning, it happens every year, directly impacting the air quality in nearby cities.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

PM Modi tears into Congress and others for opposing farm bills, shows how they opposed everything from Ram Mandir to Rafale

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi said that the people opposing the Farm Bill are doing so because the new reforms will finish the source of their black money.
Read more
News Reports

AIIMS report does not rule out murder angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, CBI to begin second leg of investigation soon: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Since most of the evidence was destroyed, the findings has been based on 20% viscera samples of Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more

‘Idgah mosque built over Lord Krishna’s birthplace should not be removed’: Congress leader condemns Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi liberation petition

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Mahesh Pathak has denounced the petition seeking liberation of Lord Krishna's birthplace, claiming some 'outsiders' are trying to disrupt the peace and tranquillity in Mathura

Amnesty International, which had links to British govt and Islamist orgs shuts shop in India after it says the govt froze all its accounts:...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The government of India has stated that Amnesty has been receiving foreign funding and donations despite not registering under FCRA.

Fact-check: Did 26/11 Mumbai terror conspirator David Headley procure funds for Shiv Sena from US

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
During a cross examination in the Mumbai court via video conferencing from the US, Headley had confessed to organising a fund raising programme for Shiv Sena.

Coronavirus shows that Kerala model is the same as Bihar model of healthcare

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Let’s not forget: we are comparing Kerala and Bihar here. The poorest state in India versus the alleged global champion in healthcare. The Health Minister of Bihar never went to BBC mocking the rest of India for not having hospitals.

Recently Popular

Media

Sanatana Dharma vs Bollywood on Republic Bharat: Arnab Goswami goes to war

K Bhattacharjee -
Arnab Goswami has been at the forefront of the campaign against the drag racket in Bollywood and has not pulled any punches.
Read more
News Reports

‘Maal is cigarette and hash are its different brands’, Deepika Padukone makes bizarre claims when confronted with ‘drug’ chats: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Deepika Padukone and others were apprised in advance as to what needed to be said during the interrogation, claimed NCB
Read more
News Reports

“Your time of death has come”, radical Islamists attack actress-politician Nusrat Jahan on social media after she poses as Goddess Durga

Dibakar Dutta -
An Instagram user, Sagar Hossain, questioned Nusrat Jahan, "Why do you support Hindus despite being a Muslim?"
Read more
News Reports

Argentina: Legislator kisses bare breast of his girlfriend during online parliament session, resigns after the video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Juan Emilio Ameri claimed that he assumed that the camera was off and wanted to check out his girlfriend's new breast implants
Read more
Crime

Madhya Pradesh: Special DG Purshottam Sharma brutally assaults his wife, video goes viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The accused's son has filed a complaint with the state DGP and has sent a copy of the assault video.
Read more
News Reports

Farm Bills debate: Amul chief says the freedom to sell anywhere helps farmers prosper, improves production

OpIndia Staff -
RS Sodhi explained that along with the increase of milk's contribution to GDP, there has also been a rise in farmers' income because of this freedom to sell the produce anywhere they wish.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Solution to stubble burning: Jalandhar farmer has been making and selling cardboards since 2010

OpIndia Staff -
The farmer from Jalandhar is now making cardboards from stubble collected from over 300 acres of farms.
Read more
News Reports

Kolkata: Army recommends CBI probe over faulty construction in Eastern Command housing project

OpIndia Staff -
Contrary to the usual norms where such officials are prosecuted under the Army Act, the case has been handed over to the CBI due to involvement of outside parties and the angle of financial impropriety.
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi tears into Congress and others for opposing farm bills, shows how they opposed everything from Ram Mandir to Rafale

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi said that the people opposing the Farm Bill are doing so because the new reforms will finish the source of their black money.
Read more
Entertainment

After Sushant Singh Rajput, another budding Bollywood actor from Bihar found dead, family alleges Mumbai police not cooperating

OpIndia Staff -
Akshat Utkarsh, hailing from Sikanderpur in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Mumbai.
Read more
News Reports

AIIMS report does not rule out murder angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, CBI to begin second leg of investigation soon: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Since most of the evidence was destroyed, the findings has been based on 20% viscera samples of Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Case registered against 3 activists for attacking YouTuber who claimed, ‘Feminists do not wear underwear’

OpIndia Staff -
Nair, in his video, had claimed that 'Kerala feminists were like toilets in public transport as they have sex eight-nine times every day'.
Read more
News Reports

‘Idgah mosque built over Lord Krishna’s birthplace should not be removed’: Congress leader condemns Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi liberation petition

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Mahesh Pathak has denounced the petition seeking liberation of Lord Krishna's birthplace, claiming some 'outsiders' are trying to disrupt the peace and tranquillity in Mathura
Read more
News Reports

Amnesty International, which had links to British govt and Islamist orgs shuts shop in India after it says the govt froze all its accounts:...

OpIndia Staff -
The government of India has stated that Amnesty has been receiving foreign funding and donations despite not registering under FCRA.
Read more
Social Media

YouTuber Saahil Choudhary claims Mumbai Police ‘picked him up’ over his vlogs on Sushant Singh Rajput

OpIndia Staff -
The hashtag #ReleaseSaahilChoudhary started trending on Twitter on 29th September.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Did 26/11 Mumbai terror conspirator David Headley procure funds for Shiv Sena from US

OpIndia Staff -
During a cross examination in the Mumbai court via video conferencing from the US, Headley had confessed to organising a fund raising programme for Shiv Sena.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
456,728FollowersFollow
17,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com