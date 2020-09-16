Drugs, casual sex and taboos: This podcast by film journalist reaffirms what Kangana Ranaut says on the film industry

While a lot has been happening around Bollywood and questions are being raised if there is a nexus between the Indian film industry and drug peddlers, a year interview has been making rounds on social media. Ranveer Allahbadia, better known as BeerBiceps on YouTube, interviewed Renil Abraham, a senior producer at Times Network in 2019. In the interview, they talked in detail about the film industry and the gossips that revolved around it.

Sleeping around and casual sex

Renil and Ranveer started the conversation with one of the most controversial topics about the film industry that is casual sexual relationships. Renil said that though it may sound derogatory to some, but Bollywood has always been a place where people are open to trying out things. It can be alcohol, drugs, or sleeping around. He added that though he is loyal to his partner, he has no problem with people sleeping around irrespective of the fact that they are married or in long term relationships.

People in the industry who are married for years are cheating on their spouses, and this is something everyone knows and no one feels bad about it. According to Renil, people in the industry are chilled out and they are okay with open relationships. Casual sex in the industry is common. The main thing is people seek emotional support and often come back to their partner.

Drugs happen!

During the interview, Renil claimed that those who talk about drugs in the industry over-exaggerate it. Drugs do happen in the industry, but many people do not get indulge in such activities. He talked about the parties he had attended with guests from the political background and film industry where cocaine flowed in every room. Also, he attended house parties or club parties where there were little or no drugs. He said that the film industry has both types of people, just like any other industry. According to him, drugs happen everywhere, and it is not right to connect the only Bollywood with the drug problem.

Renil talked about the infamous video of Karan Johar’s house party, which is again making headlines nowadays. In the said video, several celebrities were seen allegedly high on drugs. He said that when controversy was built upon that clip, he was shocked. He felt it was not right to call every one of them an addict. Recently, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Sirsa wrote to Narcotics Bureau chief and submitted a complaint requesting investigation against Johar over organising alleged drug parties at his Mumbai residence.

Be the hustler

Renil said that to be successful in the industry, one has to become a hustler and opportunist. There is no way one can stop with a single hit. If someone wants to be successful, he or she has to think fast and make calculative decisions. It is about being a good businessman, along with good at what you do in the industry. It goes for everyone, including actors, directors, producers, and other artists. Connections are very important in the industry, and parties are the best way to connect with people.

People who have faced emotional and mental trauma

Renil and Ranveer talked about emotional trauma and mental problems in the industry. Bollywood is not forgiving, and it is hard on almost everyone. While some manage to fight with trauma, many leave the industry as it gets impossible for them to continue.

Renil’s interview with Richa Chaddha and Mallika Dua

Renil recalled an interview he did with Richa and Mallika that blew up as they talked about Kangana Ranaut and her sister. He said while Dua’s PR team requested him to remove what Mallika talked about Ranaut from the PR material, Chaddha’s team okayed it. No one saw that it would blow up in wrong proportions against Richa.

Rangoli, Kangana’s sister, did some tweets against Richa that went viral that led to a one-on-one meltdown. Richa started calling and messaging Renil the next morning, accusing him of using her friendship for professional gains. She claimed that Renil does this with all his friends, and she will talk to other celebrities he is friends with about it. He said celebrities like Richa want to sound opinionated, but when the hell breaks loose because of their statements, they get really nervous.

Entitled celebrities and the powerful people in the industry

Towards the end of the interview, Renil and Ranveer talked about the entitlement that comes with “new money.” The celebrities who get famous and rich suddenly because of the industry often become the entitled individuals and cause problems for others. Simultaneously, there are entitled star-kids who believe that the industry revolves around them, which does not. Renil talked about an actor-son who wants to sleep with everyone because he belongs to one particular family. He said that high-headed people like him give the wrong name to the industry.

Renil said that it is not the production houses like Dharma Productions or Yash Raj Films that control the industry. It is the people who work in these companies rule the industry. If someday Karan Johar picks up the phone and asks someone to do something, that person has to follow Johar’s instructions.