Friday, September 11, 2020
Republic TV approaches NHRC to demand the release of journalists detained by Maharashtra Police

Republic TV reporter Anuj Kumar, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh and Ola cab driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade, who were out on an investigative assignment, were illegally detained and detained by the Maharashtra police, Republic TV has stated.

OpIndia Staff
Republic Tv approaches NHRC to demand release of its two journalists jailed by Maha government
Arnab Goswami (left), Uddhav Thackeray (right), images via HW and Hindu Businessline
25

On Friday, Republic TV moved to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking the immediate release of two journalists associated with the channel.

As per reports by Republic TV reporter Anuj Kumar, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh and Ola cab driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade, who were out on an investigative assignment, were illegally detained and detained by the Maharashtra police. For three days now, they have been languishing behind bars, allegedly without access to their legal counsel.

The journalists were held by Maharashtra Police under the charges of ‘trespassing’ after they made some inquiry with a security guard at a certain residential building in Karjat, reportedly owned by Uddhav Thackeray.

The channel stated that they will also approach the Bombay High Court as the Maharashtra police have attempted to interrogate Anuj and coerced him into revealing his sources.

Arnab Goswami demands immediate release of Republic TV reporters

Arnab Goswami, the chief of the Republic TV network, on Friday demanded the immediate release of the reporters who were picked from Raigad for carrying out an investigative assignment. “Uddhav Thackeray, release my journalists. You have broken the law and we will not allow this illegality. You did not write the constitution and you have no right to turn it upside down,” said Arnab Goswami in a blistering attacking against Maharashtra Chief Minister.

The Republic TV Editor-in-Chief said that if Uddhav Thackeray fails to release the journalists, he will be fighting him in both the courts of public opinion and our country’s highest courts.

