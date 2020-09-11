Friday, September 11, 2020
"Release my journalists, you have not written the constitution," Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami demands immediate release of two reporters arrested by Maharashtra govt

Launching a scathing attack against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Republic media network chief Arnab Goswami demanded that the immediate release of two Republic TV journalists, who were picked from Raigad for carrying out an investigative assignment.

Arnab Goswami (L) and Uddhav Thackeray (R)
Days after Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government arrested two Republic TV reporters and asked cable TV operators to stop airing the Republic TV and Republic Bharat channels, Arnab Goswami – the chief of Republic TV network on Friday demanded the immediate release of the reporters and warned Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray against blocking his news channel. Republic Media Network’s reporter Anuj Kumar, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh were detained by the Maharashtra police a few days ago.

“Uddhav Thackeray, release my journalists. You have broken the law and we will not allow this illegality. You did not write the constitution and you have no right to turn it upside down,” said Arnab Goswami in a blistering attacking against Maharashtra Chief Minister.

On the issue of Shiv Sena attempting to muzzle the voice of Republic network by blocking the channels, Arnab Goswami said that Shiv Sena had sent letters to cable operators to illegally blackout Republic TV and Republic Bharat, that amounted to allowing and approving a series of illegalities.

“I am a Mumbaikar”, said Goswami, pointing out on how had built the Republic with hard work and effort. Issuing a warning against the arbitrary ban on his channels, Arnab Goswami said that Shiv Sena cannot touch his network as the people of Mumbai, Maharashtra and India are with him.

The Republic TV Editor-in-Chief said that if Uddhav Thackeray fails to release the journalists, he will be fighting him in both the courts of public opinion and our country’s highest courts.

Republic TV has also informed that Maharashtra govt is attempting at forced interrogation of its reporter of Anuj Kumar.

Maharashtra govt intimidates and threatens Republic TV

Arnab Goswami’s attack against Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray comes at the backdrop of the recent attempts by the Maharashtra government to intimidate and threaten the Republic TV for carrying extensive coverage in both Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case and also Palghar Hindu Sadhu lynching case.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Shiv Sena had asked the local cable operators in Maharashtra to ban the channels of Republic media network or face consequences.

In a letter issued on Thursday, the Shiv Cable Sena, an affiliate to Shiv Sena, has asked the cable TV operators to ban Republic Media network in the state. The Shiv Sena has also issued veiled threats to the cable operators to ban the Arnab Goswami-led media network or face consequences.

The crackdown on Republic TV by Shiv Sena comes at the backdrop of Republic TV’s relentless coverage into the recent controversial demolition drive carried out Sena-led BMC against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

Just a few days back, Shiv Sena had moved two breach of privilege motions against Arnab Goswami, accusing him of attempting to malign the image of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

