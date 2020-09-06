Rhea Chakraborty is a victim of love, claims her lawyer after NCB summon

After the Narcotics Crime Bureau (NCB) served the summons to actress Rhea Chakraborty in connection to the drug case associated with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde has dubbed the case as a ‘witchhunt’. He claimed that Rhea was paying the price for loving her boyfriend Sushant.

“Rhea Chakraborty is ready for arrest as it’s a witch-hunt. If loving someone is a crime she’ll face the consequences of her love. Being innocent, she hasn’t approached any court for an anticipatory bail in all cases foisted by Bihar Police with CBI, ED & NCB”, advocate Satish was quoted as saying.

#RheaChakraborty is ready for arrest as it’s witch-hunt. If loving someone is a crime she’ll face consequences of her love. Being innocent she hasn’t approached any court for anticipatory bail in all cases foisted by Bihar Police with CBI, ED & NCB: Satish Maneshinde, her lawyer — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020

On Sunday morning, the NCB reached the residence of Rhea in Mumbai and served her summons to join the investigation. While speaking on the matter, a senior official said, “The team has gone to serve the summons for joining investigation. She (Rhea) can come on her own or she can come with the team.” Rhea Chakraborty has currently reached NCB office for interrogation.

The Narcotics Crime Bureau informed that it wanted to question Rhea, her brother Showik, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda to unearth the individual roles played by them in the alleged drug racket. The investigative agency has also recovered electronic data and phone chat records that indicated that restricted and banned drugs were being frequently used by the accused.

Rhea’s brother Showik used her credit card to purchase drugs

Along with the confession of procuring drugs on the instructions of his sister, Times Now earlier reported that Rhea’s brother Showik, now in NCB custody, had also admitted to the NCB that he used Rhea’s credit card for the payments to Samuel Miranda for drug purchase. Digital connections of as many as 12 transactions have been traced which showed that the drugs payment were made through Rhea’s credit cards. Samuel Miranda has also reportedly confessed that he was procuring drugs for Sushant’s house. Showik and Samuel were arrested on Friday by the NCB.