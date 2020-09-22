‘Are your breasts real? Can I touch?’ Actress Sherlyn Chopra accuses KWAN talent agency co-founder of sexual misconduct

Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra on Tuesday took to Twitter to call out sexual misconduct of KWAN talent agency co-founder Anirban Blah.

Last year, I had spoken about Anirban, founder of Kwan Talent Agency.

Damn these druggie A-listers with downmarket values!

He had the audacity to ask me if my breasts were real or not! What difference does it make? He wanted to touch them to feel if they were real!! Bloody pimp! https://t.co/LcFHhNYXPz pic.twitter.com/EfqbRNH61p — Sherni (@SherlynChopra) September 22, 2020

Narrating the incident where she had gone to him to ask him to help her manage her career as talent agency for A-listers, she said that she asked him if he could help her get quality films. “He looked at me up and down all the time. I asked him, ‘What happened sir, am I not well-dressed?’ He said, ‘No, no. Are your breasts real? Can I touch?’ he asked,” she said.

Sherlyn then said that she asked Anirban whether he is married. “Don’t you touch your wife’s. Touch your wife’s breasts. You will know. Whether they are real or fake,” she told him. To that, Chopra says that Anirban again asked her if ‘hers’ are real.

“I was shocked. How can someone ask such a disgusting question. Whether real or fake, however they are, what’s your problem? Are you a tailor? That you’ve to touch and feel. Nonsense,” she said. She added how this is unacceptable behaviour. “You cannot talk to a lady like this,” she said. “You must be liking it if any girl touches you or your private parts. A woman does not like that. Especially when she is going to a talent manager. Why would she like it? Don’t you have brains? What does talent have to do with size of breasts?” she added with hand gestures.

- Advertisement -

“Whether real or fake, are viewers pained? When I experienced things like these, I realised that in this industry many are wearing masks of decency but put up indecent proposals,” she said.

Anirban Blah #MeToo

In 2018, Anirban Das Blah was asked to step down from KWAN after #MeToo allegations were levelled against him. Four women had accused him of sexual harassment. Aspiring actress Meira Omar had said that in 2016 when she had come to Mumbai to become an actress, she met KWAN’s Anirban. After her first meeting, which she said she felt did not go well, Blah called her again and requested to meet her privately.

Omar said he called her to his Juhu apartment. After some discussion, he started asking inappropriate questions and so she decided to leave but he forcefully tried to kiss her. However, soon her cab arrived and she left.