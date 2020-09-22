Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Home News Reports 'Are your breasts real? Can I touch?' Actress Sherlyn Chopra accuses KWAN talent agency...
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

‘Are your breasts real? Can I touch?’ Actress Sherlyn Chopra accuses KWAN talent agency co-founder of sexual misconduct

"What does talent have to do with size of breasts?" actress Sherlyn Chopra added with hand gestures as she levelled allegations of sexual misconduct on KWAN talent agency co-founder

OpIndia Staff
Sherlyn Chopra
Actress Sherlyn Chopra accuses KWAN talent agency co-founder of sexual misconduct (Image: Mubi.com)
3

Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra on Tuesday took to Twitter to call out sexual misconduct of KWAN talent agency co-founder Anirban Blah.

Narrating the incident where she had gone to him to ask him to help her manage her career as talent agency for A-listers, she said that she asked him if he could help her get quality films. “He looked at me up and down all the time. I asked him, ‘What happened sir, am I not well-dressed?’ He said, ‘No, no. Are your breasts real? Can I touch?’ he asked,” she said.

Sherlyn then said that she asked Anirban whether he is married. “Don’t you touch your wife’s. Touch your wife’s breasts. You will know. Whether they are real or fake,” she told him. To that, Chopra says that Anirban again asked her if ‘hers’ are real.

“I was shocked. How can someone ask such a disgusting question. Whether real or fake, however they are, what’s your problem? Are you a tailor? That you’ve to touch and feel. Nonsense,” she said. She added how this is unacceptable behaviour. “You cannot talk to a lady like this,” she said. “You must be liking it if any girl touches you or your private parts. A woman does not like that. Especially when she is going to a talent manager. Why would she like it? Don’t you have brains? What does talent have to do with size of breasts?” she added with hand gestures.

- Advertisement -

“Whether real or fake, are viewers pained? When I experienced things like these, I realised that in this industry many are wearing masks of decency but put up indecent proposals,” she said.

Anirban Blah #MeToo

In 2018, Anirban Das Blah was asked to step down from KWAN after #MeToo allegations were levelled against him. Four women had accused him of sexual harassment. Aspiring actress Meira Omar had said that in 2016 when she had come to Mumbai to become an actress, she met KWAN’s Anirban. After her first meeting, which she said she felt did not go well, Blah called her again and requested to meet her privately.

Omar said he called her to his Juhu apartment. After some discussion, he started asking inappropriate questions and so she decided to leave but he forcefully tried to kiss her. However, soon her cab arrived and she left.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsanirban das blah, anirban sherlyn chopra, sherlyn chopra breasts fake or real,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Are your breasts real? Can I touch?’ Actress Sherlyn Chopra accuses KWAN talent agency co-founder of sexual misconduct

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra on Tuesday took to Twitter to call out sexual misconduct of KWAN talent agency co-founder Anirban Blah.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police made actress Payal Ghosh wait till 2 AM, did not file sexual assault complaint against Anurag Kashyap: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The BMC declared her society a containment zone to prevent the actress from filing a complaint.
Read more

ANI Editor rubbishes viral claim of the same person acting as a customer during demonetisation and farmer supporting agriculture Bills

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Congress social media co-ordinator Vinay Kumar Dokania in a tweet alleged that a farmer interviewed by ANI over farm bills was the same man who praised demonetisation and Digital India in 2016

‘Secular’ anti-CAA protesters knew their Islamist comrades were trying to incite violence but did not inform police, WhatsApp texts reveal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The WhatsApp conversations revealed that the Delhi riots were organised and facilitated through provocation and active mobilisation of the masses.

‘Remember Kamlesh Tiwari? The same will happen to you’: Asst Stores Officer Shakeel Ahmad threatens UP Minister Rajeshwar Singh

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As per police, a case has been filed against Shakeel Ahmed under Sections 504, 506, and 507 of IPC. Once the police finish investigation, they will arrest Ahmed as per law.

For AltNews, Muslims cease to be Muslims if they do not hate Narendra Modi or the RSS

Media OpIndia Staff -
AltNews questions the religiosity of Muslims who extend their support or are associated with the BJP and the RSS

Recently Popular

Law

‘Whoever doesn’t want to watch the show, can go and read a novel, or turn off the TV’: Justice Chandrachud on Sudarshan News ‘UPSC...

OpIndia Staff -
"Read a novel, or turn off the TV", justice Chandrachud stated that if anyone doesn't like the content of the Sudarshan News show, they can choose not to watch it.
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: Is India going under lockdown once again from September 25?

OpIndia Staff -
PIB has debunked rumours on social media about the reimposition of lockdown from September 25 in the wake of Coronavirus surge.
Read more
News Reports

An eyewitness tells media that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party held on the eve of her death: Here are...

OpIndia Staff -
An eyewitness has told News Nation that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party which she attended on the eve of her death on June 8.
Read more
News Reports

‘Maal you have?’ Deepika Padukone’s name emerges in the Bollywood drug abuse probe as NCB investigation intensifies

OpIndia Staff -
In a sensational revelation, Bollywood's top actress Deepika Padukone's name has emerged in the latest drug abuse probe carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)
Read more
News Reports

NCB summons KWAN Agency CEO. Did you know Anurag Kashyap aide and film producer Madhu Mantena co-founded KWAN as well as Phantom films

OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, until now, all the big Bollywood names which have emerged in the NCB's probe have links with KWAN Agency
Read more
Law

OpIndia, Indic Collective Trust and UpWord file intervention application in SC in Sudarshan News case, ‘Saffron terror’, fake news demonising Hindus find mention

OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia, Indic Collective Trust and UpWord Foundation have filed an application seeking an audience with the Supreme Court in a matter of Sudarshan News and UPSC Jihad show
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

‘Are your breasts real? Can I touch?’ Actress Sherlyn Chopra accuses KWAN talent agency co-founder of sexual misconduct

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra on Tuesday took to Twitter to call out sexual misconduct of KWAN talent agency co-founder Anirban Blah.
Read more
Entertainment

Dia Mirza denies allegations of drug abuse, seeks legal action

OpIndia Staff -
Diz Mirza "strongly refuted" and "categorically" denied the "false" and "baseless" allegations levelled with mala fide intentions.
Read more
News Reports

Nikhil Dwivedi, filmmaker and director of talent agency owned by Salman Khan, claims latter did not buy stakes in KWAN. Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Uniworld Big Talent (UBT) owned by Salman Khan, holds major stakes in Big Bang Media Venture, the holding company which owns KWAN.
Read more
Media

NDTV journalist of ‘chhota mota bomb blast’ fame is incensed at speech he finds uncomfortable: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
During one of his shows on NDTV, Sreenivasan Jain had claimed that terrorist Ishrat Jahan wanted to do a 'chota-mota' bomb blast.
Read more
News Reports

Suspended AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh admits on TV that he broke Deputy Chairman’s mic

OpIndia Staff -
AAP leader Sanjay Singh, along with other opposition MPs, had created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha after the passage of the Farm Bills.
Read more
Crime

Delhi riots: Tahir Hussain and Ishrat Jahan among five others accused of receiving Rs 1.61 crores to instigate riots, ‘manage’ anti-CAA protests

OpIndia Staff -
The police have stated that Ishrat Jahan had used a part of the cash she received to purchase weapons for the riots.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Man rips open pregnant wife’s stomach with a sickle to check the gender of foetus

OpIndia Staff -
Man in UP arrested after he cut open his wife's stomach, allegedly suspecting that she is going to give birth to another girl.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police made actress Payal Ghosh wait till 2 AM, did not file sexual assault complaint against Anurag Kashyap: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The BMC declared her society a containment zone to prevent the actress from filing a complaint.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh death probe: Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till October 6 by NDPS court

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by NCB and sent to 14-days of judicial custody on September 8, 2020.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

ANI Editor rubbishes viral claim of the same person acting as a customer during demonetisation and farmer supporting agriculture Bills

OpIndia Staff -
Congress social media co-ordinator Vinay Kumar Dokania in a tweet alleged that a farmer interviewed by ANI over farm bills was the same man who praised demonetisation and Digital India in 2016
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
454,646FollowersFollow
16,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com