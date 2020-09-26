Saturday, September 26, 2020
‘Bha*ve, what should I do if you have an open marriage’, Sherlyn Chopra goes off at Bollywood perverts

Sherlyn Chopra further said that individuals who engage in such perverse conduct feel that they are kingmakers or queen-makers. She revealed that questions such as 'Can I touch your boobs' are also asked.

OpIndia Staff
Sherlyn Chopra
Image Credit: buddybits
Sherlyn Chopra has been in the news recently after making sensational allegations against influential individuals in the Bollywood movie industry. She had issued a statement where she said that the co-founder of Kwan talent agency, Anirban Das Blah, had sexually harassed her and asked her whether her breasts were real or not.

In a recent interview with ABP Majha, Sherlyn Chopra went into greater detail regarding the allegations she had made. She revealed that one of the individuals she had met, associated with Deepika Padukone, had informed her that he was in an ‘open marriage’. An open marriage indicates that the husband or wife could have sexual relationships outside of marriage.

Sherlyn Chopra said, ‘You should ask questions regarding the person’s professional interests but you are asking about breasts. What has anything got to do with my cup size? Real or fake, how does it matter? He spoke nonsense.’ She continued, ‘The he tells me he lives in an open marriage. Abbey bha*ve, your marriage is open or closed, kya fark padhta? (How does it matter?) If you live in an open marriage, what shall I do? ‘No… everything goes in an open marriage…’ Then go ahead and do it, bhad*ve, why are you telling me these things at your office?’

Sherlyn Chopra further said that individuals who engage in such perverse conduct feel that they are kingmakers or queen-makers. She revealed that questions such as ‘Can I touch your boobs’ are also asked.

Anirban Blah #MeToo

In 2018, Anirban Das Blah was asked to step down from KWAN after #MeToo allegations were levelled against him. Four women had accused him of sexual harassment. Aspiring actress Meira Omar had said that in 2016 when she had come to Mumbai to become an actress, she met KWAN’s Anirban. After her first meeting, which she said she felt did not go well, Blah called her again and requested to meet her privately.

Omar said he called her to his Juhu apartment. After some discussion, he started asking inappropriate questions and so she decided to leave but he forcefully tried to kiss her. However, soon her cab arrived and she left.

Searched termsKwan talent agency
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

