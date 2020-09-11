A veteran of the Indian Navy was attacked by Shiv Sena goons in Maharashtra on Friday for sharing a cartoon on WhatsApp. A complaint filed has been filed and an FIR has been registered regarding the matter, Times Now has reported. The veteran confirmed that he was brutalised for sharing the WhatsApp forward. He also said that the Police has first come to arrest him.

#Exclusive | Attacked veteran speaks to TIMES NOW and confirms the ‘assault’ by @ShivSena workers.



‘I just shared a cartoon in WhatsApp. At first, police came to arrest me’, says the attacked veteran. | #SenaAttacksVeteran pic.twitter.com/YUCP8zu9pe — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 11, 2020

The veteran also said that he had never expected such a thing to happen to him in his own country. He said that he was helped by the local MLA who is from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to put an end to the ‘Gundaraj’ and demanded strong punishment for the guilty.

Extremely sad & shocking incident.

Retired Naval Officer got beaten up by goons because of just a whatsapp forward.

Pls stop this GundaRaj Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji.

We demand strong action and punishment to these goons. https://t.co/g4fQ5xfPYz pic.twitter.com/p1vdP2P0m8 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 11, 2020

CCTV footage of the incident are also doing the rounds on social media where the veteran can allegedly been seen being attacked by a bunch of goons. The victim has been identified as Madan Sharma. The WhatsApp forward was allegedly a satirical cartoon featuring Uddhav Thackeray and his allies Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi. Sharma is currently receiving treatment at the Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali.

अभिनेत्री कंगना राणावत के कार्यालय की तोड़फोड़ करके अपनी मर्दानगी दिखाने वाले सत्ताधारी शिवसेना ने अब सत्ता के मद में एक बुजुर्ग भूतपूर्व नौसेना अधिकारी मदन शर्मा को मारपीट करते हुए उनकी आंख को जबरदस्त चोट पहुंचाई है। मुख्यमंत्री घरबैठे तानाशाही चला रहे है। pic.twitter.com/qF2NVcIN55 — Atul Bhatkhalkar (@BhatkhalkarA) September 11, 2020

The Shiv Sena has been acting in increasingly tyrannical fashion of late. Recently, the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC had ordered the demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai after her recent spat with the government in the state. The Mumbai Police has also imprisoned two journalists associated with Republic TV and they are currently languishing in jail for three days without access to their legal counsel.