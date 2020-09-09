Wednesday, September 9, 2020
“Death of democracy,” Kangana Ranaut tweets as BMC officials demolish her office, moves HC for stay

On Monday, the BMC visited the office for the first time for inspection. On Tuesday morning at around 10 AM, they pasted a notice as the office was closed. Kangana is currently on her way to Mumbai from Himachal Pradesh.

OpIndia Staff
Demolition drive at Kangana Ranaut Office
Demolition drive at Kangana Ranaut Office by BMC officials (Images: Twitter account of Kangana Ranaut KanganaTeam)
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun a demolition drive at the Bandra office of actor Kangana Ranaut. They had claimed that there were several alterations on the premises without the due permission from BMC. When BMC officials arrived with police force at Ranaut’s office, she said that the Maharashtra government and their goons are at my property all set to break it down illegally.

She said that her office was like “Ram Mandir” to her. In her tweet, she said the history would repeat itself, and Ram Mandir will get demolished again by Babar. In the last tweet about the demolition drive, she said, “I am never wrong, and my enemies prove again, and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy.”

The actress has moved the Bombay High Court for a stay on the demolition drive on her office.

On Monday, the BMC visited the office for the first time for inspection. On Tuesday morning at around 10 AM, they pasted a notice as the office was closed. Kangana said in a tweet that the BMC officials forcefully took over her office. The notice was issued to her under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act that stated the ongoing renovation and finishing work was not as per the approved plan. Ranaut is travelling back to Mumbai amid threats from the ruling party.

