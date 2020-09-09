The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun a demolition drive at the Bandra office of actor Kangana Ranaut. They had claimed that there were several alterations on the premises without the due permission from BMC. When BMC officials arrived with police force at Ranaut’s office, she said that the Maharashtra government and their goons are at my property all set to break it down illegally.

As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport,Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher. pic.twitter.com/6lE9LoKGjq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

She said that her office was like “Ram Mandir” to her. In her tweet, she said the history would repeat itself, and Ram Mandir will get demolished again by Babar. In the last tweet about the demolition drive, she said, “I am never wrong, and my enemies prove again, and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy.”

मणिकर्णिका फ़िल्म्ज़ में पहली फ़िल्म अयोध्या की घोषणा हुई, यह मेरे लिए एक इमारत नहीं राम मंदिर ही है, आज वहाँ बाबर आया है, आज इतिहास फिर खुद को दोहराएगा राम मंदिर फिर टूटेगा मगर याद रख बाबर यह मंदिर फिर बनेगा यह मंदिर फिर बनेगा, जय श्री राम , जय श्री राम , जय श्री राम 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KvY9T0Nkvi — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy 🙂 pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

The actress has moved the Bombay High Court for a stay on the demolition drive on her office.

On Monday, the BMC visited the office for the first time for inspection. On Tuesday morning at around 10 AM, they pasted a notice as the office was closed. Kangana said in a tweet that the BMC officials forcefully took over her office. The notice was issued to her under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act that stated the ongoing renovation and finishing work was not as per the approved plan. Ranaut is travelling back to Mumbai amid threats from the ruling party.