In a shocking development, the West Bengal unit of Shiv Sena has written to the state police, asking it to initiate an inquiry against West Bengal’s Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. Shiv Sena wants police action against the governor accusing him of dishonouring Mamata Banerjee led state government.

West Benagl Shiv Sena’s letter to Biddhanagar police

West Bengal Shiv Sena says Dhankar’s statements are insulting towards Bengalis and Bengal’s culture

In his letter to the officer-in-charge of the Biddhanagar East police station, Ashoke Sarkar, the general secretary of West Bengal Shiv Sena state unit said that WB’s Governor has been spreading canards against the democratically elected state government. Not forgetting to bring in the religious card, the Shiv Sena leader further added that many statements made by the governor have been insulting towards Bengalis and Bengal’s culture, which he said is hurting their sentiments.

He urged the state police to “initiate inquiry and refrain the said person in indulging in any such activities”.

West Bengal governor Vs the Mamata-led government

The differences between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and CM Mamata Banerjee has been out in the open. From the day Dhankhar has taken up the post of the state’s Governor, the duo has been at loggerheads with each other. Be it from the castigating the state police under the administration of the Mamata government, for it’s “ostrich stance” regarding the law and order in the state, or accusing the chief minister for her abject failure in combating and containing Coronavirus in West Bengal or blaming her of playing appeasement politics, Jagdeep Dhankar has never shied away from taking a dig at the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal.

Recently, Jagdeep Dhankar had raised concerns over the “alarming decline” in law and order in the state following the arrest of nine terrorists associated with a Pakistan-sponsored module of the al-Qaeda. He accused the state police of being extremely biased and beguiled by the Mamata government’s appeasement politics.