Saturday, September 19, 2020
Home News Reports Sushant Singh Rajput case: Muzaffarpur court orders eight Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan and...
CrimeEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Muzaffarpur court orders eight Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan and Karan Johar to appear before it on October 7

The court has acted on the complaint filed by Muzaffarpur lawyer Sudhir Ojha, who had filed a case against these celebrities three days after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

OpIndia Staff
Karan-Sushant-Salman
Muzaffarpur Court orders Salman Khan, Karan Johar And 7 others to appear in Sushant Singh Rajput death case (courtesy: Ampinity News)
238

Bihar’s Muzaffarpur District Court has issued orders to 8 Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan and director-producer Karan Johar to appear before it on October 7 in the case related to the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The other names include Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ekta Kapoor, Sajid Nadiadwala, Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijayan.

The Muzaffarpur Court notice

The court has acted on the complaint filed by Muzaffarpur lawyer Sudhir Ojha, against these celebrities, which was filed three days after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court holding them accountable for the death of the actor.

The case was filed under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 109, 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The lawyer had originally filed the case at CJM court, but the court had dismissed it saying that the matter is outside its jurisdiction. After that, Sudhir Ojha had approached the district court, which had accepted the petition. The summoned persons have been asked to present before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court by the district court in its order.

Karan Johar’s alleged drug party under scanner

- Advertisement -

Recently, Karan Johar’s name also surfaced after Rhea Chakraborty reportedly revealed names of celebrities from the industry including actors, producers and directors for their alleged involvement in the drug cartel. It was reported how the Narcotics Control Bureau may also launch an investigation into an alleged drug party held at Karan Johar’s house on July 30, 2019. 

The video had featured Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukherjee, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others. However, most of the actors, including Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar had rubbished the allegations.

The video of the party at Karan Johar’s residence had gone viral on the internet. Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had tweeted the video alleging that several actors in the video were in ‘drugged state’.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death sparked a debate over nepotism in Bollywood

The sudden and untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has opened a can of worms and sparked a debate over nepotism in the cinema industry. Many celebrities had opened up on how the big and influential families in Bollywood have been propagating it over the years. Many blamed the big filmmakers such as Mahesh Bhatt and Karan Johar for their favouritism in the industry, which according to a few resulted in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Entertainment

Netflix distorts ‘Kabuliwala’ to show Hindu girl offering Namaz in an attempt to secularise ‘Stories by Rabindranath Tagore’

OpIndia Staff -
A scene in 'Kabuliwala' in the 'Stories by Rabindranath Tagore' series by Anurag Basu on Netflix shows 'Mini' offering Namaz
Read more
Politics

Protests against Left minister in Kerala gold smuggling case ‘anti-Quran’, says Communist Party leader: Here is how he came to that strange conclusion

OpIndia Staff -
CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in his weekly column has referred to the protest against the Kerala Communist govt and minister KT Jaleel as an "anti-Quran agitation"
Read more

HRCE Dept uses the ‘we are doing what Kings did’ argument, claims ‘secular’ state of Tamil Nadu entitled to control temples

Law OpIndia Staff -
HR&CE Dept has filed an affidavit at the Madras HC saying that though the state of Tamil Nadu is secular, it is entitled to control temples.

‘No right to question integrity of successors’: 26 former cops slam Julio Ribeiro for supporting people pushing ‘anti-India and communal narrative’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
26 former police officers have written a letter slamming Julio Ribeiro for supporting people who push 'anti-India and communal narrative'.

In an ironical turn of events, BMC calls Kangana Ranaut’s plea an ‘abuse of law’ after hounding her for dissenting views

Law OpIndia Staff -
In an affidavit, BMC has also demanded that costs be imposed on Kangana Ranaut for making this plea and demanding Rs 2 crores damages

Delhi Police arrests journalist Rajeev Sharma for possessing classified defence documents, had written for Chinese mouthpiece GlobalTimes

Media OpIndia Staff -
Rajeev Sharma had written several columns for Chinese newspaper Global Times, the mouthpiece of Communist Party of China for the last several years.

Recently Popular

News Reports

An eyewitness tells media that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party held on the eve of her death: Here are...

OpIndia Staff -
An eyewitness has told News Nation that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party which she attended on the eve of her death on June 8.
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
News Reports

Nepal claims Indian cities Dehradun, Nainital under its ‘Greater Nepal’ campaign: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The tension between Indian and its Himalayan neighbour Nepal is likely to mount again as Nepal continues to provoke India.
Read more
News Reports

“You are supposed to be unprejudiced,” investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala schools BJP-hater NDTV journalist Sreenivasan Jain

OpIndia Staff -
Without nothing left to say, Sreenivasan Jain laughed aloud and claimed, "I would love to think that I am unprejudiced."
Read more
Media

Delhi Police arrests journalist Rajeev Sharma for possessing classified defence documents, had written for Chinese mouthpiece GlobalTimes

OpIndia Staff -
Rajeev Sharma had written several columns for Chinese newspaper Global Times, the mouthpiece of Communist Party of China for the last several years.
Read more
News Reports

From Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt to Gauri Khan: The celebrities who flew ‘high’ and have battled drug addiction

OpIndia Staff -
Many Bollywood celebrities have confessed they had a drug problem at some point in their lives, some even went to jail for the same
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Mumbai doctor slams Maharashtra government on its new circular governing the consumption of oxygen in private COVID-19 hospitals

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Amit Thadani said that 12 litre per minute of oxygen is not enough for COVID-19 patients in ICU as suggested by Maharashtra govt
Read more
Media

Devendra Fadnavis exposes how ABP Majha abruptly ended his interview, shares video of parallel recording he had arranged anticipating foul-play by the channel

OpIndia Staff -
Devendra Fadnavis had alleged that his interview was cut short midway while he was explaining centre's help to Maharashtra on GST credit
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Muzaffarpur court orders eight Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan and Karan Johar to appear before it on October 7

OpIndia Staff -
The court has acted on the complaint filed by lawyer Sudhir Ojha, three days after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
News Reports

Days before his arrest for having classified documents, Journalist Rajeev Sharma had spoken about the state of Indian media and ethics

OpIndia Staff -
Rajeev Sharma had spoken about the state of media in the country and the lack of ethics in reporting the real issues
Read more
News Reports

Namrata Datta, who shared a plagiarised thread on PM Modi, has a history of stealing tweets, lying, and making unfounded assertions

OpIndia Staff -
Namrata Datta has a history of stealing tweets, and has identified herself as software professional, doctor & Molecular Biologist
Read more
Politics

‘Bunch of Thugs’: Donald Trump slams George Floyd protesters for vandalising statue of Mahatma Gandhi, ‘who only wanted peace’

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump called George Floyd protesters a 'bunch of thugs' during an election rally for vandalising a Mahatma Gandhi statue.
Read more
News Reports

Pro Congress, AAP troll Mona Ambegaonkar charts the guidelines for a liberal democracy: “Jail all Sanghis”

OpIndia Staff -
Mona Ambegaonkar had joined her leftist gang to spread fake news that Kangana will campaign for BJP in Bihar elections
Read more
Entertainment

Netflix distorts ‘Kabuliwala’ to show Hindu girl offering Namaz in an attempt to secularise ‘Stories by Rabindranath Tagore’

OpIndia Staff -
A scene in 'Kabuliwala' in the 'Stories by Rabindranath Tagore' series by Anurag Basu on Netflix shows 'Mini' offering Namaz
Read more
News Reports

RTI activist alleges Uddhav and Aditya Thackeray lied in their poll affidavit, EC asks CBDT to investigate the complaint

OpIndia Staff -
Fresh trouble brewing for Uddhav Thackery, Aditya Thackeray & Supriya Sule as EC directs CBDT to probe discrepancies in their poll affidavits
Read more
News Reports

Locals in Arunachal Pradesh boycott Chinese products despite reduced profits: Report

OpIndia Staff -
People in Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh have completely boycotted Chinese products since the Galwan valley clashes.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,917FansLike
453,359FollowersFollow
16,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com