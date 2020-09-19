Bihar’s Muzaffarpur District Court has issued orders to 8 Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan and director-producer Karan Johar to appear before it on October 7 in the case related to the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The other names include Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ekta Kapoor, Sajid Nadiadwala, Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijayan.

The Muzaffarpur Court notice

The court has acted on the complaint filed by Muzaffarpur lawyer Sudhir Ojha, against these celebrities, which was filed three days after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court holding them accountable for the death of the actor.

The case was filed under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 109, 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The lawyer had originally filed the case at CJM court, but the court had dismissed it saying that the matter is outside its jurisdiction. After that, Sudhir Ojha had approached the district court, which had accepted the petition. The summoned persons have been asked to present before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court by the district court in its order.

Karan Johar’s alleged drug party under scanner

- Advertisement -

Recently, Karan Johar’s name also surfaced after Rhea Chakraborty reportedly revealed names of celebrities from the industry including actors, producers and directors for their alleged involvement in the drug cartel. It was reported how the Narcotics Control Bureau may also launch an investigation into an alleged drug party held at Karan Johar’s house on July 30, 2019.

The video had featured Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukherjee, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others. However, most of the actors, including Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar had rubbished the allegations.

The video of the party at Karan Johar’s residence had gone viral on the internet. Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had tweeted the video alleging that several actors in the video were in ‘drugged state’.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death sparked a debate over nepotism in Bollywood

The sudden and untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has opened a can of worms and sparked a debate over nepotism in the cinema industry. Many celebrities had opened up on how the big and influential families in Bollywood have been propagating it over the years. Many blamed the big filmmakers such as Mahesh Bhatt and Karan Johar for their favouritism in the industry, which according to a few resulted in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.